Pictures | Thu Jul 5, 2012 | 10:50am EDT

Male model in female fashion

<p>Male model Andrej Pejic takes his place before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Male model Andrej Pejic takes his place before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Male model Andrej Pejic takes his place before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3,2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3,2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3,2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>An outfit by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier is worn by model Andrej Pejic during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011 (L) and by singer Rihanna at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011 in this combination photo. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier, Danny Moloshok</p>

An outfit by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier is worn by model Andrej Pejic during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011 (L) and by singer Rihanna at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011 in this combination photo. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier, Danny Moloshok

Thursday, July 05, 2012

An outfit by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier is worn by model Andrej Pejic during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011 (L) and by singer Rihanna at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011 in this combination photo. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier, Danny Moloshok

<p>Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Designer Yoana Baraschi (R) smiles as she looks at male model Andrej Pejic preparing for a presentation of her Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Designer Yoana Baraschi (R) smiles as she looks at male model Andrej Pejic preparing for a presentation of her Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Designer Yoana Baraschi (R) smiles as she looks at male model Andrej Pejic preparing for a presentation of her Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Designer Yoana Baraschi laughs with male model Andrej Pejic (L) as he prepares for a presentation of her Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Designer Yoana Baraschi laughs with male model Andrej Pejic (L) as he prepares for a presentation of her Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Designer Yoana Baraschi laughs with male model Andrej Pejic (L) as he prepares for a presentation of her Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Male model Andrej Pejic (seated, R) prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Male model Andrej Pejic (seated, R) prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Male model Andrej Pejic (seated, R) prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Model Andrej Pejic (2nd L) poses during a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Model Andrej Pejic (2nd L) poses during a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Model Andrej Pejic (2nd L) poses during a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Male model Andrej Pejic has his hair done before taking part in the presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Male model Andrej Pejic has his hair done before taking part in the presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Male model Andrej Pejic has his hair done before taking part in the presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Male model Andrej Pejic is photographed before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Male model Andrej Pejic is photographed before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, July 05, 2012

Male model Andrej Pejic is photographed before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

