Male model in female fashion
Male model Andrej Pejic takes his place before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2012-2013 fashion show in Paris July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week March 3,2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2012 fashion show in Paris January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation from Auslander's collection during Fashion Rio Summer 2012 in Rio de Janeiro June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Model Andrej Pejic presents a creation by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An outfit by French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier is worn by model Andrej Pejic during the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2011 fashion show in Paris January 26, 2011 (L) and by singer Rihanna at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles,...more
Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Yoana Baraschi (R) smiles as she looks at male model Andrej Pejic preparing for a presentation of her Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Yoana Baraschi laughs with male model Andrej Pejic (L) as he prepares for a presentation of her Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Male model Andrej Pejic (seated, R) prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Male model Andrej Pejic prepares for a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Andrej Pejic (2nd L) poses during a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Male model Andrej Pejic has his hair done before taking part in the presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Male model Andrej Pejic is photographed before a presentation of the Yoana Baraschi Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
