Mon May 28, 2012

Mali refugees

<p>Timal Bara, 35, and her 5-year-old daughter Ka-Bito Bara pose for a picture next to their makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. In March, Bara and her daughter fled their home in Lere, Mali, after hearing gunshots when Tuareg rebels entered the town, and settled just outside the official Mbera camp grounds. Mbera, a refugee camp set up for people fleeing violence in northern Mali, is home to more than 64,000 people, according to the United Nations' refugee agency, UNHCR. While most live in UNHCR-donated tents, hundreds of families living outside the official camp grounds reside in informal structures built by whatever materials they can find, including sticks, blankets, towels and empty cement bags. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Timal Bara, 35, and her 5-year-old daughter Ka-Bito Bara pose for a picture next to their makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. In March, Bara and her daughter fled their home in Lere, Mali, after hearing...more

Monday, May 28, 2012

Timal Bara, 35, and her 5-year-old daughter Ka-Bito Bara pose for a picture next to their makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. In March, Bara and her daughter fled their home in Lere, Mali, after hearing gunshots when Tuareg rebels entered the town, and settled just outside the official Mbera camp grounds. Mbera, a refugee camp set up for people fleeing violence in northern Mali, is home to more than 64,000 people, according to the United Nations' refugee agency, UNHCR. While most live in UNHCR-donated tents, hundreds of families living outside the official camp grounds reside in informal structures built by whatever materials they can find, including sticks, blankets, towels and empty cement bags. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Moulay Mohamed, 55, and his daughter Katita Neneh pose for a picture on a carpet in front of their shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. Mohamed and Katita Neneh fled their hometown of Lerneb, Mali, in March and took a day by road to arrive in Mbera, settling just outside the official camp grounds. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Moulay Mohamed, 55, and his daughter Katita Neneh pose for a picture on a carpet in front of their shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. Mohamed and Katita Neneh fled their hometown of Lerneb, Mali, in March and took a day by road to arrive in Mbera, settling just outside the official camp grounds.

Monday, May 28, 2012

Moulay Mohamed, 55, and his daughter Katita Neneh pose for a picture on a carpet in front of their shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. Mohamed and Katita Neneh fled their hometown of Lerneb, Mali, in March and took a day by road to arrive in Mbera, settling just outside the official camp grounds. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Elah, 7, (L) and Tahye Iselkou, 5, lie next to a box draped with a picture of U.S. President Barack Obama on the floor of their shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. The Iselkou family fled their hometown of Timbuktu, Mali, in February and took 10 days by road to arrive in Mbera. The children's father, farmer and businessman Mohamed Iselkou, says he is worried about the state of his home and his relatives who stayed behind in Timbuktu. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Elah, 7, (L) and Tahye Iselkou, 5, lie next to a box draped with a picture of U.S. President Barack Obama on the floor of their shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. The Iselkou family fled their hometown of Timbuktu,...more

Monday, May 28, 2012

Elah, 7, (L) and Tahye Iselkou, 5, lie next to a box draped with a picture of U.S. President Barack Obama on the floor of their shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. The Iselkou family fled their hometown of Timbuktu, Mali, in February and took 10 days by road to arrive in Mbera. The children's father, farmer and businessman Mohamed Iselkou, says he is worried about the state of his home and his relatives who stayed behind in Timbuktu. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Mohamed Iselkou, 45, poses for a picture with his wives (back L - R) Mariame, Hadijatou, Tislem and Lalei and seven of their 10 children in front of their makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. The Iselkou family fled their hometown of Timbuktu, Mali, in February and took 10 days by road to arrive in Mbera. Mohamed Iselkou, a farmer and businessman, says he is worried about the state of his home and his relatives who stayed behind in Timbuktu. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Mohamed Iselkou, 45, poses for a picture with his wives (back L - R) Mariame, Hadijatou, Tislem and Lalei and seven of their 10 children in front of their makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. The Iselkou...more

Monday, May 28, 2012

Mohamed Iselkou, 45, poses for a picture with his wives (back L - R) Mariame, Hadijatou, Tislem and Lalei and seven of their 10 children in front of their makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. The Iselkou family fled their hometown of Timbuktu, Mali, in February and took 10 days by road to arrive in Mbera. Mohamed Iselkou, a farmer and businessman, says he is worried about the state of his home and his relatives who stayed behind in Timbuktu. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Kadjiatou Mint Sidi, 50, poses for a picture in front of her makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Kadjiatou Mint Sidi, 50, poses for a picture in front of her makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, May 28, 2012

Kadjiatou Mint Sidi, 50, poses for a picture in front of her makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Sisters Aicha (L) and Fatima Hamadi (R) and their brother 10-year-old Omar Ould Hamadi pose for a picture in front their home at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. In March, the Hamadi children fled their home in Timbuktu, Mali, with their parents. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Sisters Aicha (L) and Fatima Hamadi (R) and their brother 10-year-old Omar Ould Hamadi pose for a picture in front their home at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. In March, the Hamadi children fled their home in Timbuktu, Mali, with their parents.

Monday, May 28, 2012

Sisters Aicha (L) and Fatima Hamadi (R) and their brother 10-year-old Omar Ould Hamadi pose for a picture in front their home at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. In March, the Hamadi children fled their home in Timbuktu, Mali, with their parents. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Animal skins hang to dry on a fence outside a makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Animal skins hang to dry on a fence outside a makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, May 28, 2012

Animal skins hang to dry on a fence outside a makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Arakiya Mint Hama poses for a picture with her children in her makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. Hama fled her hometown of Lere, Mali, in January with relatives and her children because of violence, leaving her husband behind, to ensure the children were in safety. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Arakiya Mint Hama poses for a picture with her children in her makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. Hama fled her hometown of Lere, Mali, in January with relatives and her children because of violence, leaving her husband behind, to ensure the children were in safety.

Monday, May 28, 2012

Arakiya Mint Hama poses for a picture with her children in her makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. Hama fled her hometown of Lere, Mali, in January with relatives and her children because of violence, leaving her husband behind, to ensure the children were in safety. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A blanket hangs on a fence outside a makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A blanket hangs on a fence outside a makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, May 28, 2012

A blanket hangs on a fence outside a makeshift shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Sisters Takia, 20, (L) and Fatimata Wallet Mohammed, 18, pose for a picture in their shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. In March, Takia and Fatimata fled their home in Lere, Mali, along with their parents and five other siblings. They are waiting for the international community to recognize the independent state of Azawad before returning home. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Sisters Takia, 20, (L) and Fatimata Wallet Mohammed, 18, pose for a picture in their shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. In March, Takia and Fatimata fled their home in Lere, Mali, along with their parents and five other siblings. They are waiting for the international community to recognize the independent state of Azawad before returning home.

Monday, May 28, 2012

Sisters Takia, 20, (L) and Fatimata Wallet Mohammed, 18, pose for a picture in their shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. In March, Takia and Fatimata fled their home in Lere, Mali, along with their parents and five other siblings. They are waiting for the international community to recognize the independent state of Azawad before returning home. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Hamadi Ould Mohamed, 50, poses for a picture in his shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. A cattle herder by trade, Ould Mohamed has set up a small general store next to his new home and is looking for more work. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Hamadi Ould Mohamed, 50, poses for a picture in his shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. A cattle herder by trade, Ould Mohamed has set up a small general store next to his new home and is looking for more work.

Monday, May 28, 2012

Hamadi Ould Mohamed, 50, poses for a picture in his shelter at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. A cattle herder by trade, Ould Mohamed has set up a small general store next to his new home and is looking for more work. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Ibrahim ag Jiddou, 12, poses for a picture in his makeshift shelter made of sticks and cloth in Mbera refugee camp, May 24, 2012. Jiddou and his family fled violence in his hometown of Lere, Mali, in March. They took 19 hours in a bush taxi to get to Mbera refugee camp. He says he wants to be a general in an independent state of Azawad when he grows up. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Ibrahim ag Jiddou, 12, poses for a picture in his makeshift shelter made of sticks and cloth in Mbera refugee camp, May 24, 2012. Jiddou and his family fled violence in his hometown of Lere, Mali, in March. They took 19 hours in a bush taxi to get to Mbera refugee camp. He says he wants to be a general in an independent state of Azawad when he grows up.

Monday, May 28, 2012

Ibrahim ag Jiddou, 12, poses for a picture in his makeshift shelter made of sticks and cloth in Mbera refugee camp, May 24, 2012. Jiddou and his family fled violence in his hometown of Lere, Mali, in March. They took 19 hours in a bush taxi to get to Mbera refugee camp. He says he wants to be a general in an independent state of Azawad when he grows up. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Zeinab Mint Mohamed, 22, poses for a picture in her home in Mbera refugee camp, Mauritania, May 24, 2012. Mint Mohamed, along with her sisters and 2-month old boy Habibi, fled her hometown of Nara, Mali, in March and took two days in Mbera to settle just outside the official camp grounds. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Zeinab Mint Mohamed, 22, poses for a picture in her home in Mbera refugee camp, Mauritania, May 24, 2012. Mint Mohamed, along with her sisters and 2-month old boy Habibi, fled her hometown of Nara, Mali, in March and took two days in Mbera to settle just outside the official camp grounds.

Monday, May 28, 2012

Zeinab Mint Mohamed, 22, poses for a picture in her home in Mbera refugee camp, Mauritania, May 24, 2012. Mint Mohamed, along with her sisters and 2-month old boy Habibi, fled her hometown of Nara, Mali, in March and took two days in Mbera to settle just outside the official camp grounds. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>The inside of a makeshift shelter is pictured at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

The inside of a makeshift shelter is pictured at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, May 28, 2012

The inside of a makeshift shelter is pictured at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>United Nations refugee tents are piled up, awaiting distribution, at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

United Nations refugee tents are piled up, awaiting distribution, at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, May 28, 2012

United Nations refugee tents are piled up, awaiting distribution, at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A woman lies on the floor of her home, a tent provided by the United Nations' refugee agency, UNHCR, in Mbera refugee camp, Mauritania, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A woman lies on the floor of her home, a tent provided by the United Nations' refugee agency, UNHCR, in Mbera refugee camp, Mauritania, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, May 28, 2012

A woman lies on the floor of her home, a tent provided by the United Nations' refugee agency, UNHCR, in Mbera refugee camp, Mauritania, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>The inside of a makeshift shelter is pictured at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

The inside of a makeshift shelter is pictured at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, May 28, 2012

The inside of a makeshift shelter is pictured at Mbera refugee camp in southern Mauritania, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

