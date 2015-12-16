Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 16, 2015 | 3:30pm EST

Mali's Syrian refugees

Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed leave the room he shares with at least five other people in a house where dozens of Syrian refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. About 90 Syrian refugees live in Mali's capital Bamako, some for as long as two years, according to another refugee. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed leave the room he shares with at least five other people in a house where dozens of Syrian refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. About 90 Syrian refugees live in Mali's capital Bamako, some...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed leave the room he shares with at least five other people in a house where dozens of Syrian refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. About 90 Syrian refugees live in Mali's capital Bamako, some for as long as two years, according to another refugee. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
1 / 11
Syrian refugee children walk in front of an auto garage in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. There are several dozen refugees living in one house, and some work at an auto garage run by a Lebanese family. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugee children walk in front of an auto garage in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. There are several dozen refugees living in one house, and some work at an auto garage run by a Lebanese family. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Syrian refugee children walk in front of an auto garage in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. There are several dozen refugees living in one house, and some work at an auto garage run by a Lebanese family. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
2 / 11
Syrian refugees and their Malian colleague gather under a thatched roof tent in front of an auto garage in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. Many of the refugees have claimed asylum in Mali. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugees and their Malian colleague gather under a thatched roof tent in front of an auto garage in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. Many of the refugees have claimed asylum in Mali. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Syrian refugees and their Malian colleague gather under a thatched roof tent in front of an auto garage in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. Many of the refugees have claimed asylum in Mali. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
3 / 11
Syrian refugee children wave to the camera in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugee children wave to the camera in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Syrian refugee children wave to the camera in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
4 / 11
Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed leave the room he shares with at least five other people in a house where dozens of Syrian refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed leave the room he shares with at least five other people in a house where dozens of Syrian refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed leave the room he shares with at least five other people in a house where dozens of Syrian refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
5 / 11
Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar (L), Mohamed Jaafar (baby) pose for a picture with Ali's Malian colleague at an auto garage, Mahmoud Dicko, in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar (L), Mohamed Jaafar (baby) pose for a picture with Ali's Malian colleague at an auto garage, Mahmoud Dicko, in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar (L), Mohamed Jaafar (baby) pose for a picture with Ali's Malian colleague at an auto garage, Mahmoud Dicko, in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
6 / 11
Syrian refugee Yaser Jaafar holds up his request for asylum in front of other refugees in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. Jaafar said they came to Bamako from Turkey and received a visa upon arrival at the airport. He said their trip was facilitated by a Lebanese man and that they would like to leave to go to Europe but don't have any money and have been refused entry at different Western embassies in Mali. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugee Yaser Jaafar holds up his request for asylum in front of other refugees in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. Jaafar said they came to Bamako from Turkey and received a visa upon arrival at the airport. He said their trip was...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Syrian refugee Yaser Jaafar holds up his request for asylum in front of other refugees in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. Jaafar said they came to Bamako from Turkey and received a visa upon arrival at the airport. He said their trip was facilitated by a Lebanese man and that they would like to leave to go to Europe but don't have any money and have been refused entry at different Western embassies in Mali. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
7 / 11
Syrian refugees and their Malian colleague watch a video on a cell phone under a thatched roof tent in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugees and their Malian colleague watch a video on a cell phone under a thatched roof tent in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Syrian refugees and their Malian colleague watch a video on a cell phone under a thatched roof tent in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
8 / 11
Syrian refugees stand in the courtyard of a house where dozens of refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugees stand in the courtyard of a house where dozens of refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Syrian refugees stand in the courtyard of a house where dozens of refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
9 / 11
Syrian refugees pose for a picture in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugees pose for a picture in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Syrian refugees pose for a picture in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
10 / 11
Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed stands in the room he shares with at least five other people in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed stands in the room he shares with at least five other people in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed stands in the room he shares with at least five other people in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Housing China's corrupt officials

Housing China's corrupt officials

Next Slideshows

Housing China's corrupt officials

Housing China's corrupt officials

Padded cells to prevent suicide and soft spoons that cannot be made into weapons await officials suspected of corruption in one holding center in southwestern...

Dec 16 2015
Rare tornado in Australia

Rare tornado in Australia

A rare tornado hits the suburbs of Sydney.

Dec 16 2015
Most popular songs of 2015

Most popular songs of 2015

The year's top songs, according to the Billboard's Hot 100.

Dec 16 2015
Illegal jade mining in Myanmar

Illegal jade mining in Myanmar

As China ramps up jade mining in the area the gems elude many of the illegal miners who start using heroin to help survive the harsh working conditions.

Dec 16 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast