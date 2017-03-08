Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea

Tourists walk away after viewing the site where the Azure Window collapsed. Gozo resident Roger Chessell went to the coastline in the morning to take pictures. "There was a big raging sea beneath the Azure Window," he told the Times of Malta...more

Tourists walk away after viewing the site where the Azure Window collapsed. Gozo resident Roger Chessell went to the coastline in the morning to take pictures. "There was a big raging sea beneath the Azure Window," he told the Times of Malta newspaper. "Suddenly, the arch collapsed into the sea with a loud whoomph, throwing up a huge spray." REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close