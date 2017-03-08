Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea
Malta's famed Azure window collapsed into the sea on Wednesday after the Maltese islands were hit by rough seas and stormy weather. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Waves break against the cliffs where the Azure Window once stood. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
People take pictures of the site where the Azure Window collapsed on the island of Gozo. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The structure is believed to have been formed millions of years ago. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The 50 metre high arch has been featured in the HBO series Game of Thrones and is considered one of Europe's most recognizable natural landmarks. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Geologists had long warned that the structure was eroding fast and the authorities had banned visitors from walking on top of it. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in a Tweet that the famous Mediterranean landmark had always faced destruction because of natural corrosion. "That sad day has arrived," he wrote. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The limestone arch, known as the Azure Window because it arched over blue seas popular with divers, was featured in countless tourist brochures. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The Azure Window in September 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
In 2009. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Tourists walk away after viewing the site where the Azure Window collapsed. Gozo resident Roger Chessell went to the coastline in the morning to take pictures. "There was a big raging sea beneath the Azure Window," he told the Times of Malta...more
Next Slideshows
Best of Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.
Greek farmers clash with police
Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens.
Ukraine's winter war heats up
Moscow-backed rebels and government forces trade blame for renewed violence in the industrial east.
Americans in Mosul
U.S. troops are providing air and ground support to Iraqi and Kurdish forces trying to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.