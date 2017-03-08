Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 8, 2017 | 2:46pm EST

Malta's Azure Window collapses into sea

Malta's famed Azure window collapsed into the sea on Wednesday after the Maltese islands were hit by rough seas and stormy weather. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Malta's famed Azure window collapsed into the sea on Wednesday after the Maltese islands were hit by rough seas and stormy weather. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Malta's famed Azure window collapsed into the sea on Wednesday after the Maltese islands were hit by rough seas and stormy weather. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
1 / 11
Waves break against the cliffs where the Azure Window once stood. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Waves break against the cliffs where the Azure Window once stood. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Waves break against the cliffs where the Azure Window once stood. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
2 / 11
People take pictures of the site where the Azure Window collapsed on the island of Gozo. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

People take pictures of the site where the Azure Window collapsed on the island of Gozo. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
People take pictures of the site where the Azure Window collapsed on the island of Gozo. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
3 / 11
The structure is believed to have been formed millions of years ago. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The structure is believed to have been formed millions of years ago. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2013
The structure is believed to have been formed millions of years ago. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
4 / 11
The 50 metre high arch has been featured in the HBO series Game of Thrones and is considered one of Europe's most recognizable natural landmarks. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The 50 metre high arch has been featured in the HBO series Game of Thrones and is considered one of Europe's most recognizable natural landmarks. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
The 50 metre high arch has been featured in the HBO series Game of Thrones and is considered one of Europe's most recognizable natural landmarks. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
5 / 11
Geologists had long warned that the structure was eroding fast and the authorities had banned visitors from walking on top of it. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Geologists had long warned that the structure was eroding fast and the authorities had banned visitors from walking on top of it. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Geologists had long warned that the structure was eroding fast and the authorities had banned visitors from walking on top of it. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
6 / 11
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in a Tweet that the famous Mediterranean landmark had always faced destruction because of natural corrosion. "That sad day has arrived," he wrote. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in a Tweet that the famous Mediterranean landmark had always faced destruction because of natural corrosion. "That sad day has arrived," he wrote. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2009
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in a Tweet that the famous Mediterranean landmark had always faced destruction because of natural corrosion. "That sad day has arrived," he wrote. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
7 / 11
The limestone arch, known as the Azure Window because it arched over blue seas popular with divers, was featured in countless tourist brochures. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The limestone arch, known as the Azure Window because it arched over blue seas popular with divers, was featured in countless tourist brochures. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
The limestone arch, known as the Azure Window because it arched over blue seas popular with divers, was featured in countless tourist brochures. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
8 / 11
The Azure Window in September 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

The Azure Window in September 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
The Azure Window in September 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
9 / 11
In 2009. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

In 2009. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2009
In 2009. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
10 / 11
Tourists walk away after viewing the site where the Azure Window collapsed. Gozo resident Roger Chessell went to the coastline in the morning to take pictures. "There was a big raging sea beneath the Azure Window," he told the Times of Malta newspaper. "Suddenly, the arch collapsed into the sea with a loud whoomph, throwing up a huge spray." REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Tourists walk away after viewing the site where the Azure Window collapsed. Gozo resident Roger Chessell went to the coastline in the morning to take pictures. "There was a big raging sea beneath the Azure Window," he told the Times of Malta...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Tourists walk away after viewing the site where the Azure Window collapsed. Gozo resident Roger Chessell went to the coastline in the morning to take pictures. "There was a big raging sea beneath the Azure Window," he told the Times of Malta newspaper. "Suddenly, the arch collapsed into the sea with a loud whoomph, throwing up a huge spray." REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Best of Geneva Auto Show

Best of Geneva Auto Show

Next Slideshows

Best of Geneva Auto Show

Best of Geneva Auto Show

New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.

Mar 08 2017
Greek farmers clash with police

Greek farmers clash with police

Farmers from the island of Crete clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens.

Mar 08 2017
Ukraine's winter war heats up

Ukraine's winter war heats up

Moscow-backed rebels and government forces trade blame for renewed violence in the industrial east.

Mar 08 2017
Americans in Mosul

Americans in Mosul

U.S. troops are providing air and ground support to Iraqi and Kurdish forces trying to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul.

Mar 07 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast