Man in panda suit shot after bomb threat

Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. Station News Director Mike Tomko said on the station's website that the man was wearing a white, one-piece panda suit with a surgical mask and sunglasses. "He had a flash drive, said he had information he wanted to get on the air. He compared it to the information found in the Panama Papers," Tomko said, referring to a massive leak of offshore financial data. "Apparently he had made some threats before." REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

