Man in panda suit shot after bomb threat
A man, claiming to have a bomb, lies in the street outside of the Fox45 television station, which was evacuated due to a bomb threat, in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. A man wearing a white panda suit who allegedly made a bomb threat at Fox...more
A man claiming to be in possession of a bomb exits the Fox45 television station that was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. Three Baltimore police officers opened fire on the man as he emerged from WBFF and ignored...more
Police approach a man, laying in the street, who claims to be carrying a bomb at the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. Police spokesman T.J. Smith said the man had "displayed something...more
Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. WBFF reported on its website that the suspect, described by police as a 25-year-old man from Howard County,...more
A man, claiming to have a bomb, lays in the street outside of the Fox45 television station, which was evacuated due to a bomb threat, in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. April 28, 2016. WBFF said a bomb robot scanned the man for nearly an hour before...more
Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. Station News Director Mike Tomko said on the station's website that the man was wearing a white, one-piece panda...more
Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. A brief video on the station's website showed the man walking out of the station. No police or station employees...more
Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. The station said it evacuated the building after the bomb threat and a car fire outside. It said firefighters put...more
Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. Authorities have not determined a motive for the suspect's behavior and said he was not cooperating with the police...more
Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
