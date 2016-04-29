Edition:
Man in panda suit shot after bomb threat

A man, claiming to have a bomb, lies in the street outside of the Fox45 television station, which was evacuated due to a bomb threat, in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. A man wearing a white panda suit who allegedly made a bomb threat at Fox Television's Baltimore affiliate on Thursday was shot and wounded by police outside the building, authorities said. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Thursday, April 28, 2016
A man, claiming to have a bomb, lies in the street outside of the Fox45 television station, which was evacuated due to a bomb threat, in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. A man wearing a white panda suit who allegedly made a bomb threat at Fox Television's Baltimore affiliate on Thursday was shot and wounded by police outside the building, authorities said. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A man claiming to be in possession of a bomb exits the Fox45 television station that was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. Three Baltimore police officers opened fire on the man as he emerged from WBFF and ignored police orders to take his hands out of his pockets, police spokesman T.J. Smith told a news conference. The suspect was in serious but stable condition at a hospital. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Thursday, April 28, 2016
A man claiming to be in possession of a bomb exits the Fox45 television station that was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. Three Baltimore police officers opened fire on the man as he emerged from WBFF and ignored police orders to take his hands out of his pockets, police spokesman T.J. Smith told a news conference. The suspect was in serious but stable condition at a hospital. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Police approach a man, laying in the street, who claims to be carrying a bomb at the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. Police spokesman T.J. Smith said the man had "displayed something that appeared to be wires and some other things inside his jacket that appeared to be some kind of explosive device." The device turned out to be composed of harmless materials, including chocolate candy bars wrapped in tin foil, he said. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Thursday, April 28, 2016
Police approach a man, laying in the street, who claims to be carrying a bomb at the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. Police spokesman T.J. Smith said the man had "displayed something that appeared to be wires and some other things inside his jacket that appeared to be some kind of explosive device." The device turned out to be composed of harmless materials, including chocolate candy bars wrapped in tin foil, he said. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. WBFF reported on its website that the suspect, described by police as a 25-year-old man from Howard County, Maryland, broke into the station demanding that it cover a story about an unspecified government conspiracy. The station said the suspect made a bomb threat during the incident. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Thursday, April 28, 2016
Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. WBFF reported on its website that the suspect, described by police as a 25-year-old man from Howard County, Maryland, broke into the station demanding that it cover a story about an unspecified government conspiracy. The station said the suspect made a bomb threat during the incident. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A man, claiming to have a bomb, lays in the street outside of the Fox45 television station, which was evacuated due to a bomb threat, in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. April 28, 2016. WBFF said a bomb robot scanned the man for nearly an hour before officers removed his clothing, picked him up and carried him to an armored police vehicle. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Thursday, April 28, 2016
A man, claiming to have a bomb, lays in the street outside of the Fox45 television station, which was evacuated due to a bomb threat, in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. April 28, 2016. WBFF said a bomb robot scanned the man for nearly an hour before officers removed his clothing, picked him up and carried him to an armored police vehicle. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. Station News Director Mike Tomko said on the station's website that the man was wearing a white, one-piece panda suit with a surgical mask and sunglasses. "He had a flash drive, said he had information he wanted to get on the air. He compared it to the information found in the Panama Papers," Tomko said, referring to a massive leak of offshore financial data. "Apparently he had made some threats before." REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Thursday, April 28, 2016
Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. Station News Director Mike Tomko said on the station's website that the man was wearing a white, one-piece panda suit with a surgical mask and sunglasses. "He had a flash drive, said he had information he wanted to get on the air. He compared it to the information found in the Panama Papers," Tomko said, referring to a massive leak of offshore financial data. "Apparently he had made some threats before." REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. A brief video on the station's website showed the man walking out of the station. No police or station employees were injured. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Thursday, April 28, 2016
Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. A brief video on the station's website showed the man walking out of the station. No police or station employees were injured. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. The station said it evacuated the building after the bomb threat and a car fire outside. It said firefighters put out a fire in the gas tank of the car, which authorities said was associated with the suspect, in the station's parking lot. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Thursday, April 28, 2016
Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. The station said it evacuated the building after the bomb threat and a car fire outside. It said firefighters put out a fire in the gas tank of the car, which authorities said was associated with the suspect, in the station's parking lot. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. Authorities have not determined a motive for the suspect's behavior and said he was not cooperating with the police investigation. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Thursday, April 28, 2016
Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. Authorities have not determined a motive for the suspect's behavior and said he was not cooperating with the police investigation. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Thursday, April 28, 2016
Police maintain a cordon after the Fox45 television station was evacuated due to a bomb threat in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
