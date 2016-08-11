Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 10, 2016 | 8:30pm EDT

Man scales Trump Tower

Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 17
Officers from the NYPD embrace and pull in a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Officers from the NYPD embrace and pull in a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD embrace and pull in a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 17
Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 17
Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD embrace a man to stop him from climbing the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 17
New York Police and Secret Service escort a climber into an ambulance after he climbed Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

New York Police and Secret Service escort a climber into an ambulance after he climbed Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
New York Police and Secret Service escort a climber into an ambulance after he climbed Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 17
Officers from the NYPD monitor a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Officers from the NYPD monitor a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD monitor a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 17
A man climbs the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man climbs the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
A man climbs the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 17
Officers from the NYPD watch as a man climbs the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Officers from the NYPD watch as a man climbs the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD watch as a man climbs the outside of Trump Tower in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 17
Pedestrians gather to watch as officers from the NYPD monitor a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians gather to watch as officers from the NYPD monitor a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Pedestrians gather to watch as officers from the NYPD monitor a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 17
Officers from the NYPD watch as a man climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Officers from the NYPD watch as a man climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD watch as a man climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 17
Officers from the NYPD watch as a man climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Officers from the NYPD watch as a man climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD watch as a man climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 17
Spectators watch as a climber scales the side of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Spectators watch as a climber scales the side of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Spectators watch as a climber scales the side of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 17
A man climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
A man climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 17
Pedestrians stop to watch as the NYPD attempts to apprehend a man who climbed the Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to watch as the NYPD attempts to apprehend a man who climbed the Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Pedestrians stop to watch as the NYPD attempts to apprehend a man who climbed the Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 17
New York Police Department Commissioner Bill Bratton speaks to officers of the NYPD after a man who climbed the Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department Commissioner Bill Bratton speaks to officers of the NYPD after a man who climbed the Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
New York Police Department Commissioner Bill Bratton speaks to officers of the NYPD after a man who climbed the Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 17
Officers from the NYPD monitor a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Officers from the NYPD monitor a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD monitor a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 17
Officers from the NYPD attempt to detain a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Officers from the NYPD attempt to detain a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Officers from the NYPD attempt to detain a man as he climbs the outside of Trump Tower. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 17

Man scales Trump Tower

Man scales Trump Tower Share
Replay Slideshow

Next Slideshows

The Secret Service campaign

The Secret Service campaign

The Secret Service detail on the presidential campaign trail.

Aug 10 2016
The mystery of the green pool

The mystery of the green pool

The water in the Olympics diving pool was bright green on Tuesday, baffling synchronized swimmers, who said they could not see their partner underwater.

Aug 10 2016
Rio's refugee Olympians

Rio's refugee Olympians

Ten athletes displaced by war and social unrest compete on the refugee team at the Rio Olympics.

Aug 10 2016
Planet Pokemon Go

Planet Pokemon Go

The augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" has taken the world by their cellphones.

Aug 10 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast