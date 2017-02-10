Edition:
United States

Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
HONG KONG, CHINA
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Injuries are under medical treatment inside a subway station in Hong Kong. A fire broke out inside a train at one of Hong Kong's busiest subway stations during rush hour Friday. Apple Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
HONG KONG, China
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

A fire onboard a train is seen inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Social Media/@GastronomicNerd/via Reuters TV

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
HONG KONG, China
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

A man, whom police believe to have set himself alight, is seen inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Social Media/@GastronomicNerd/via Reuters TV

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
HONG KONG, China
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

A man, whom police believe to have set himself on fire, is seen on the ground inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Social Media/@GastronomicNerd/via Reuters TV

Photographer
Reuters TV
Location
HONG KONG, China
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

People gather around a man lying on the ground inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Social Media/@GastronomicNerd/via Reuters TV

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
HONG KONG, CHINA
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

An injured person is under medical treatment inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
HONG KONG, CHINA
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

An injuried person is under medical treatment inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
HONG KONG, CHINA
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Police officers stand guard inside Tsim Sha Tsui subway station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
HONG KONG, CHINA
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

An injured person is under medical treatment inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
HONG KONG, CHINA
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

An injured person is under medical treatment inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
HONG KONG, CHINA
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Injured people receive medical treatment inside a subway station in Hong Kong. Apple Daily/via REUTERS

Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
HONG KONG, China
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Police officers guard an entrance to Tsim Sha Tsui subway station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Photographer
Bobby Yip
Location
HONG KONG, CHINA
Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2017

Police officers guard an entrance to Tsim Sha Tsui subway station in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

