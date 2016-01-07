Edition:
Man shot dead at Paris police station

French police work around the covered body of a man shot dead outside a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Paris police shot dead on Thursday a man wielding a knife after he tried to enter a police station shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great) and wearing what turned out to be a fake suicide belt. Handout via Social Media Website/Anna Polonyi

French police check a pedestrian as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. The incident took place exactly one year after deadly Islamist militant attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in the French capital and also just minutes after President Francois Hollande had given a speech in an another part of Paris to mark the anniversary. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French police check a pedestrian as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. "The man may have been wearing something that could be a suicide belt," Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told BFM TV. Brandet later confirmed to Reuters that the suicide belt was fake. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. In Thursday's incident, the man tried to force his way into the police station in the 18th district in northern Paris, an area that Islamic State said it had been planning to hit as part of the November attacks. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French police work in the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. "According to our colleagues, he wanted to blow himself up," an official at the Alternative Police union said. "He shouted Allahu Akbar and had wires protruding from his clothes. That's why the police officer opened fire." REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French CRS riot police check pedestrians as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

An armed French policeman secures a street after a man was shot dead outside a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Journalist Anna Polonyi, who could see the outside of the police station from the window of her flat, posted photos on social media that showed what appeared to be a bomb-disposal robot beside the body. She told Reuters that her sister, in the flat with her, had seen the incident happen. She said the police shouted at the man and that he then started running towards them before they shot him. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French special police force members leave in a van after securing the area at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French BRI special police forces inspect the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French police secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

