Pictures | Tue Sep 27, 2016 | 6:17pm EDT

Man vs. typhoon

A motorcyclist falls along a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan, September 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A tourist struggles in the water, before standing up and wading away, after a wave strengthened by the influence of Typhoon Dujuan hit a river bank in Hangzhou, September 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Men react as they struggle against a strong wind and rain caused by approaching Typhoon Wipha in Tokyo, October 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, October 15, 2013
A local resident falls off from his bicycle on a flooded street after a rainstorm hit Fuzhou, east China's Fujian province, July 2006. REUTERS/Kong Long

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2006
People take cover under a tree after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun battered metro Manila, July 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A paramilitary policeman holds onto a fence as tourists dodge tidal waves increased under the influence of Typhoon Dujuan, in Hangzhou, China, September 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A pedestrian walks in rain as Typhoon Fung-Wong hits in Taipei, July 2008. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Monday, July 28, 2008
A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, China, September 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2013
A tricycle and residents are pulled on a farm tractor trailer along a flooded highway in northern Philippines, October 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A man assisted a motorcyclist after he fell along a main road after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun in metro Manila, July 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A pedestrian falls as a result of strong winds brought by typhoon Morakot in Taipei, August 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2009
A boy swims in floodwaters brought about by rainfall from Typhoon Muifa in metro Manila, August 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2011
People walk against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor approaches Taiwan, August 2015. REUTERS/Edward Lau

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
A man pushes his electric bicycle against strong wind and heavy rainfall along a flooded seaside street as Typhoon Rammasun hits China's Hainan province, July 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 19, 2014
Police and residents run as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier as Typhoon Nanmadol approached the banks of Qiantang River in China's Zhejiang province, August 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2011
A woman rides her electric bicycle against the strong wind and heavy rainfall as Typhoon Rammasun hits China's Guangdong province, July 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, July 18, 2014
People cross a street against strong wind and heavy rain under the influence of Typhoon Haiyan, in China's Hainan province, November 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, November 10, 2013
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier under the influence of Typhoon Trami in China's Zhejiang province, August 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 23, 2013
People hold umbrellas as Typhoon Soudelor approaches China's Zhejiang province, August 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
