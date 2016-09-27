Man vs. typhoon
A motorcyclist falls along a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan, September 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A tourist struggles in the water, before standing up and wading away, after a wave strengthened by the influence of Typhoon Dujuan hit a river bank in Hangzhou, September 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Men react as they struggle against a strong wind and rain caused by approaching Typhoon Wipha in Tokyo, October 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A local resident falls off from his bicycle on a flooded street after a rainstorm hit Fuzhou, east China's Fujian province, July 2006. REUTERS/Kong Long
People take cover under a tree after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun battered metro Manila, July 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A paramilitary policeman holds onto a fence as tourists dodge tidal waves increased under the influence of Typhoon Dujuan, in Hangzhou, China, September 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A pedestrian walks in rain as Typhoon Fung-Wong hits in Taipei, July 2008. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, China, September 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
A tricycle and residents are pulled on a farm tractor trailer along a flooded highway in northern Philippines, October 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man assisted a motorcyclist after he fell along a main road after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun in metro Manila, July 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A pedestrian falls as a result of strong winds brought by typhoon Morakot in Taipei, August 2009. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A boy swims in floodwaters brought about by rainfall from Typhoon Muifa in metro Manila, August 2011. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
People walk against strong winds as Typhoon Soudelor approaches Taiwan, August 2015. REUTERS/Edward Lau
A man pushes his electric bicycle against strong wind and heavy rainfall along a flooded seaside street as Typhoon Rammasun hits China's Hainan province, July 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Police and residents run as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier as Typhoon Nanmadol approached the banks of Qiantang River in China's Zhejiang province, August 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman rides her electric bicycle against the strong wind and heavy rainfall as Typhoon Rammasun hits China's Guangdong province, July 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People cross a street against strong wind and heavy rain under the influence of Typhoon Haiyan, in China's Hainan province, November 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier under the influence of Typhoon Trami in China's Zhejiang province, August 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People hold umbrellas as Typhoon Soudelor approaches China's Zhejiang province, August 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Street vendors revolt in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe police fire teargas at stone-throwing vendors resisting removal from city streets in the latest flare-up of protests against President Robert Mugabe's...
Deadly house explosion in the Bronx
An explosion at a home in the Bronx, New York killed the highest ranking firefighter since the September 11 attacks.
Clinton vs. Trump: The first debate
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump face off for the first of three high stakes presidential debates.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.