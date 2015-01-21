Manatee madness
Snorkelers interact with a Florida Manatee inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Stand up paddle boarders make there way across the waters of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A Florida manatee swims in the Three Sisters Springs while under the watchful eye of snorkelers in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Gina Hall climbs down the dive ladder on her way to snorkel in the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Florida manatees swim in the Three Sisters Springs while under the watchful eye of snorkelers in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Dive boats float by a protected manatee sanctuary and the entrance way to the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A manatee calf nurses from its mother inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Stuffed manatee dolls line the walls of the gift shop at River Ventures in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Observers count the number of people and manatees traveling in and out of the the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Novelty money featuring the Florida manatee are part of the numerous manatee branded items for sale at River Ventures in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A Florida manatee swims by a snorkeler inside of Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A sign welcomes visitors to the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A Florida manatee interacts with River Ventures' Captain Mike Birns in the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
