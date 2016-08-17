Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 16, 2016 | 10:15pm EDT

Manbij after Islamic State

A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 20
A woman stands along a damaged street in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A woman stands along a damaged street in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A woman stands along a damaged street in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 20
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 20
Civilians ride on a motorcycle past an Islamic court building that was used by Islamic State militants in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Civilians ride on a motorcycle past an Islamic court building that was used by Islamic State militants in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Civilians ride on a motorcycle past an Islamic court building that was used by Islamic State militants in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
4 / 20
Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 20
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 20
A man cuts the beard of a civilian who was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A man cuts the beard of a civilian who was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A man cuts the beard of a civilian who was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 20
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 20
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 20
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 20
Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk with people that fled their homes due to clashes between Islamic State fighters and Syria Democratic Forces towards safer parts of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk with people that fled their homes due to clashes between Islamic State fighters and Syria Democratic Forces towards safer parts of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk with people that fled their homes due to clashes between Islamic State fighters and Syria Democratic Forces towards safer parts of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 20
A man walks inside a newly opened clothing shop in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A man walks inside a newly opened clothing shop in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A man walks inside a newly opened clothing shop in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 20
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter comforts a civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter comforts a civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter comforts a civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
13 / 20
A woman smokes as she rests after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A woman smokes as she rests after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A woman smokes as she rests after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 20
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter walks in the silos and mills of Manbij after the SDF took control of it, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter walks in the silos and mills of Manbij after the SDF took control of it, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter walks in the silos and mills of Manbij after the SDF took control of it, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 20
Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
16 / 20
Trucks block the southern entrance of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Trucks block the southern entrance of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Trucks block the southern entrance of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
17 / 20
A civilian carries a child as he walks with others after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A civilian carries a child as he walks with others after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
A civilian carries a child as he walks with others after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
18 / 20
A general view shows damage on the mills of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A general view shows damage on the mills of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A general view shows damage on the mills of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 20
Vehicles try to cross a highway leading to Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Vehicles try to cross a highway leading to Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Vehicles try to cross a highway leading to Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Olympic runner stops to help competition

Olympic runner stops to help competition

Next Slideshows

Olympic runner stops to help competition

Olympic runner stops to help competition

New Zealand's Nikki Hamblin comes to aid of Abbey D'Agostino during the first round of the 5000m race.

Aug 16 2016
Dancing beneath the water

Dancing beneath the water

Synchronized swimmers reveal complex coordination under the water's surface at the Rio Olympics.

Aug 16 2016
The road to Mosul

The road to Mosul

Iraqi forces open a new front against Islamic State and further tighten their grip on Mosul.

Aug 16 2016
False start ends Olympic dream

False start ends Olympic dream

Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after a false start disqualified him from the hurdles competition.

Aug 16 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast