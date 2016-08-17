Manbij after Islamic State
A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman stands along a damaged street in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Civilians ride on a motorcycle past an Islamic court building that was used by Islamic State militants in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forces female fighters embrace each other in the city of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A man cuts the beard of a civilian who was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter helps civilians who were evacuated by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syria Democratic Forces fighters walk with people that fled their homes due to clashes between Islamic State fighters and Syria Democratic Forces towards safer parts of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A man walks inside a newly opened clothing shop in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter comforts a civilian who was evacuated with others by the SDF from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman smokes as she rests after she was evacuated with others by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter walks in the silos and mills of Manbij after the SDF took control of it, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women carry newborn babies while reacting after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Trucks block the southern entrance of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A civilian carries a child as he walks with others after they were evacuated by the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters from an Islamic State-controlled neighborhood of Manbij. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A general view shows damage on the mills of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Vehicles try to cross a highway leading to Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate. REUTERS/Rodi Said
