Thu Jul 18, 2013

Mandela's 95th birthday

<p>Children hold placards as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. Anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela is "steadily improving", South Africa's government said on Thursday as the former president celebrated his 95th birthday in hospital amid tributes from around the country and the world. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Children hold placards as they gather to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday at a township school in Atteridgeville near Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>A well-wisher, who painted her face in the colors of a South African flag, poses near a banner with the image of former South African President Nelson Mandela, outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Well-wishers admire a poster decorated with flowers as they gather to wish former South African President Nelson Mandela happy birthday, outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Well-wishers hold a giant banner with an image of former South African President Nelson Mandela as they gather to wish him a happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>South Africans form a human chain to pass clothing donated as part of the 67 minutes of community service for former President Nelson Mandela in Johannesburg July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Indian artist Aejaz Saiyed works on a poster featuring the portraits of Nelson Mandela (L) and Mahatma Gandhi on Mandela's 95th birthday in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Wellwishers sing as they gather to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Well wishers hold a placard as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Nelson Mandela's granddaughters Ndileka and Tukwini gesture as they celebrate Mandela Day with 67 minutes of public service to honor the 67 years Mandela served humanity by first fighting against white-minority rule and then consolidating racial harmony when he was president,at the SOS children's home in Mamelodi township outside Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Well-wishers sing as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Winnie Madikizela-Mandela greets wellwishers gathered to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>School children sing happy birthday for former President Nelson Mandela in front of his home in Houghton, Johannesburg, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>The pack of riders stands behinf a portrait as he pays respect to former South African President Nelson Mandela before the start of the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>A child walks past a mural at a township school as the school prepares to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday in Atteridgeville near Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Children from a Johannesburg creche sit before a chalk board with a message wishing former President Nelson Mandela a happy birthday July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>A previous address to the United Nations by former South African President Nelson Mandela is shown on a video screen during an informal meeting of the plenary of the General Assembly to commemorate Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>A man prays as wellwishers gather to wish happy birthday to former President Nelson Mandela outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Children hold flags as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Children hold balloons and flowers as they gather to wish to former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the hospital where he is being treated in Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Students hold candles and a portrait of Nelson Mandela during the celebrations to mark Mandela's 95th birthday in Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Well wishers arrive waving placards as they gather to wish former President Nelson Mandela happy birthday outside the Medi-Clinic Heart Hospital, where he is being treated, in Pretoria July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Children sing Happy Birthday to former President Nelson Mandela at a school in Atteridgevile near Pretoria, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>School children stand behind a birthday greeting for former President Nelson Mandela in front of his home in Houghton, Johannesburg July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mujahid Safodien</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

