Manhattan crane collapse
Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, February 5, 2016. The accident killed at least one person and seriously injuring two others, a spokesman for the New York City Fire Department...more
New York City firemen survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A New York City policeman looks at a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman photographs a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A massive construction crane collapse is seen on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Emergency responders respond to the scene of the 565-foot-tall crane that toppled and flipped upside down stretching along nearly two city blocks in downtown Manhattan in New York, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A car is seen crushed by a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, in a picture released by the New York City Fire Department on February 5, 2016. REUTERS/FDNY/Handout via Reuters
A New York City fireman walks in the rubble of a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, in a picture released by the New York City Fire Department on February 5, 2016. REUTERS/FDNY/Handout via Reuters
Emergency responders respond to the scene of the 565-foot-tall crane that toppled and flipped upside down stretching along nearly two city blocks in downtown Manhattan in New York, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A row of cars are crushed by a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, in a picture released by the New York City Fire Department on February 5, 2016. REUTERS/FDNY/Handout via Reuters
Emergency crews survey a massive construction crane collapse on a street in downtown Manhattan in New York, in a picture released by the New York City Fire Department on February 5, 2016. REUTERS/FDNY/Handout via Reuters
