Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 11, 2014 | 10:00pm EDT

Manhattanhenge

People crowd onto 42nd Street as they take photos of the "Manhattanhenge" phenomenon in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People crowd onto 42nd Street as they take photos of the "Manhattanhenge" phenomenon in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, July 11, 2014
People crowd onto 42nd Street as they take photos of the "Manhattanhenge" phenomenon in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 15
People crowd a bridge that goes over 42nd Street as they take photos of the 'Manhattanhenge' phenomenon in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People crowd a bridge that goes over 42nd Street as they take photos of the 'Manhattanhenge' phenomenon in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, July 11, 2014
People crowd a bridge that goes over 42nd Street as they take photos of the 'Manhattanhenge' phenomenon in the Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 15
People take pictures at sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take pictures at sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, July 11, 2014
People take pictures at sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 15
People take pictures at sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take pictures at sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, July 11, 2014
People take pictures at sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
4 / 15
The Flatiron Building is seen at sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Flatiron Building is seen at sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, July 11, 2014
The Flatiron Building is seen at sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 15
People crowd a bridge that goes over 42nd St as they take photos of the Manhattanhenge phenomenon in Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People crowd a bridge that goes over 42nd St as they take photos of the Manhattanhenge phenomenon in Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, July 11, 2014
People crowd a bridge that goes over 42nd St as they take photos of the Manhattanhenge phenomenon in Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 15
People watch the sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People watch the sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, July 11, 2014
People watch the sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 15
A man takes a picture of a sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man takes a picture of a sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, July 11, 2014
A man takes a picture of a sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
8 / 15
People take pictures at sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take pictures at sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, July 11, 2014
People take pictures at sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 15
People crowd a bridge that goes over 42nd St as they take photos of the Manhattanhenge phenomenon in Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People crowd a bridge that goes over 42nd St as they take photos of the Manhattanhenge phenomenon in Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, July 11, 2014
People crowd a bridge that goes over 42nd St as they take photos of the Manhattanhenge phenomenon in Manhattan borough of New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 15
People take pictures at sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take pictures at sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, July 11, 2014
People take pictures at sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 15
A woman takes pictures at sunset next to the the Flatiron Building, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman takes pictures at sunset next to the the Flatiron Building, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, July 11, 2014
A woman takes pictures at sunset next to the the Flatiron Building, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
12 / 15
People take pictures at sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take pictures at sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, July 11, 2014
People take pictures at sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 15
People take pictures at sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take pictures at sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, July 11, 2014
People take pictures at sunset, during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
14 / 15
A woman moves a chair after taking pictures of the sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman moves a chair after taking pictures of the sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, July 11, 2014
A woman moves a chair after taking pictures of the sunset during the bi-annual occurrence "Manhattanhenge" in New York July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Fan tent city

Fan tent city

Next Slideshows

Fan tent city

Fan tent city

Many Argentina fans who have traveled to Brazil have lived out of tents and motorhomes since the start of the World Cup.

Jul 11 2014
World's largest military air show

World's largest military air show

Pilots take to the sky at the Royal International Air Tattoo in Britain.

Jul 11 2014
Colorado cattle drive

Colorado cattle drive

Several times a year, third-generation rancher Steve Pargin and crew spend a week or more herding cattle from mountain range to mountain range.

Jul 11 2014
Rise of the megacities

Rise of the megacities

Cities of over 10 million are growing fast.

Jul 11 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast