Manhattanhenge
The sun sets over Manhattan, aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A man takes a photo with her phone as the sun sets over Manhattan aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
People crowd 42nd Street near Times Square to take pictures as the sun sets over Manhattan aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
People take pictures as the sun sets over Manhattan aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A person takes a photo with a tablet as the sun sets over Manhattan aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A police car passes, telling people to leave the street as the sun sets over Manhattan aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A woman crosses the street as the sun sets over Manhattan aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
People stand in the middle of 42nd Street in Times Square to take pictures as the sun sets over Manhattan aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
People take a selfie as the sun sets over Manhattan aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
