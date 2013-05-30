Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 30, 2013 | 9:00am EDT

Manhattanhenge

<p>People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street in New York City, during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge", May 29, 2013. "Manhattanhenge", coined by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the same time. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street in New York City, during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge", May 29, 2013. "Manhattanhenge", coined by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with...more

Thursday, May 30, 2013

People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street in New York City, during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge", May 29, 2013. "Manhattanhenge", coined by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the same time. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
1 / 8
<p>People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York City May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York City May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, May 30, 2013

People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York City May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
2 / 8
<p>People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street, during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York City May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street, during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York City May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, May 30, 2013

People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street, during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York City May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
3 / 8
<p>The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, May 30, 2013

The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
4 / 8
<p>People stop to view the sunset at 42nd Street during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

People stop to view the sunset at 42nd Street during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, May 30, 2013

People stop to view the sunset at 42nd Street during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
5 / 8
<p>The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. "Manhattanhenge", named by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the same time. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT)</p>

The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. "Manhattanhenge", named by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west...more

Thursday, May 30, 2013

The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. "Manhattanhenge", named by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the same time. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT)

Close
6 / 8
<p>The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, May 30, 2013

The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
7 / 8
<p>The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, May 30, 2013

The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Attack on Afghan Red Cross

Attack on Afghan Red Cross

Next Slideshows

Attack on Afghan Red Cross

Attack on Afghan Red Cross

Insurgents attack a Red Cross compound in Jalalabad.

May 29 2013
Baby trapped in toilet pipe

Baby trapped in toilet pipe

Firefighters in China rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage pipe directly beneath a toilet.

May 29 2013
Polluted waterways

Polluted waterways

Heavily polluted waterways across the globe.

Jun 05 2013
Golan Heights cowboys

Golan Heights cowboys

Cowboys work on a ranch just outside a collective farming community some two kilometers south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Golan...

May 29 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast