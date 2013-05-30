People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street in New York City, during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge", May 29, 2013. "Manhattanhenge", coined by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the same time. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz