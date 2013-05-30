Manhattanhenge
People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street in New York City, during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge", May 29, 2013. "Manhattanhenge", coined by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with...more
People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street in New York City, during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge", May 29, 2013. "Manhattanhenge", coined by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the same time. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York City May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York City May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street, during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York City May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take pictures of the sunset on 42nd street, during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York City May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
People stop to view the sunset at 42nd Street during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
People stop to view the sunset at 42nd Street during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. "Manhattanhenge", named by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west...more
The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. "Manhattanhenge", named by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, occurs when the setting sun aligns itself with the east-west grid of streets in Manhattan, allowing the sun to shine down all streets at the same time. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT)
The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The sun shines down 42nd Street at sunset during the biannual occurrence named "Manhattanhenge" in New York, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Next Slideshows
Attack on Afghan Red Cross
Insurgents attack a Red Cross compound in Jalalabad.
Baby trapped in toilet pipe
Firefighters in China rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage pipe directly beneath a toilet.
Polluted waterways
Heavily polluted waterways across the globe.
Golan Heights cowboys
Cowboys work on a ranch just outside a collective farming community some two kilometers south of the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria on the Golan...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.