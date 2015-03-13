Manhunt in Ferguson
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2015. The shooting of two...more
A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A St. Louis County investigative team canvasses the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. The SWAT team broke into four teams of three to do the grid search of the neighborhood. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A member of a St. Louis County investigative team speaks with a resident living in the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A St. Louis County investigative team canvasses the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A Ferguson Police officer drives past a mural in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A police helmet and a baton where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
Police officers gather outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
A police helmet where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police
Police officers respond after two officers were hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
Police officers view a helmet lying on the grass outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
A protester chants in front of a flag which reads, "Racism lives here", outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Police arrests a protestor outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
