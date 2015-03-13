Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 13, 2015 | 10:20am EDT

Manhunt in Ferguson

Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2015. The shooting of two police officers in Ferguson during a protest rally sparked an intense manhunt for suspects and ratcheted up tensions in a city at the center of a national debate over race and policing. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2015. The shooting of two...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2015. The shooting of two police officers in Ferguson during a protest rally sparked an intense manhunt for suspects and ratcheted up tensions in a city at the center of a national debate over race and policing. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
1 / 18
A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 18
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
3 / 18
A St. Louis County investigative team canvasses the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. The SWAT team broke into four teams of three to do the grid search of the neighborhood. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

A St. Louis County investigative team canvasses the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. The SWAT team broke into four teams of three to do the grid search of the neighborhood. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A St. Louis County investigative team canvasses the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. The SWAT team broke into four teams of three to do the grid search of the neighborhood. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
4 / 18
A member of a St. Louis County investigative team speaks with a resident living in the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

A member of a St. Louis County investigative team speaks with a resident living in the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A member of a St. Louis County investigative team speaks with a resident living in the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
5 / 18
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
6 / 18
A St. Louis County investigative team canvasses the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

A St. Louis County investigative team canvasses the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A St. Louis County investigative team canvasses the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
7 / 18
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
8 / 18
A Ferguson Police officer drives past a mural in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Ferguson Police officer drives past a mural in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A Ferguson Police officer drives past a mural in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 18
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Members of a St. Louis County investigative team canvass the neighborhood near the Ferguson Police Department, asking residents if they have any information about last night's shooting, in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
10 / 18
A police helmet and a baton where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police

A police helmet and a baton where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A police helmet and a baton where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police
Close
11 / 18
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
Close
12 / 18
Police officers gather outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Police officers gather outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police officers gather outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
Close
13 / 18
A police helmet where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police

A police helmet where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A police helmet where two police officers were shot just after midnight in Ferguson, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/St. Louis County Police
Close
14 / 18
Police officers respond after two officers were hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Police officers respond after two officers were hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police officers respond after two officers were hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
Close
15 / 18
Police officers view a helmet lying on the grass outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Police officers view a helmet lying on the grass outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police officers view a helmet lying on the grass outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters after two officers were hit by gunfire, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
Close
16 / 18
A protester chants in front of a flag which reads, "Racism lives here", outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

A protester chants in front of a flag which reads, "Racism lives here", outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A protester chants in front of a flag which reads, "Racism lives here", outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
17 / 18
Police arrests a protestor outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Police arrests a protestor outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Police arrests a protestor outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Locked up in Rikers

Locked up in Rikers

Next Slideshows

Locked up in Rikers

Locked up in Rikers

New York City is proposing to reduce violence among inmates at its troubled Rikers Island jail.

Mar 13 2015
Obama on Kimmel

Obama on Kimmel

President Obama drops by Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Mar 12 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 12 2015
Battle for Tikrit

Battle for Tikrit

Iraqi forces push into the city in their biggest offensive yet against Islamic State militants.

Mar 12 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast