Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 13, 2013 | 10:10pm EST

Manhunt in LA

<p>Markers and blood stains are seen on a street near a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Markers and blood stains are seen on a street near a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday....more

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Markers and blood stains are seen on a street near a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
1 / 46
<p>Authorities stand at the site of a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Authorities stand at the site of a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins more

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Authorities stand at the site of a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
2 / 46
<p>Authorities stand at a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Authorities stand at a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Authorities stand at a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
3 / 46
<p>A battering ram stands near a burnt out cabin in Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A battering ram stands near a burnt out cabin in Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A battering ram stands near a burnt out cabin in Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
4 / 46
<p>San Bernardino Sheriff's Sgt. J. Montaro holds off visitors to close off Highway 38 at Glass Road February 13, 2013 while San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies investigate the cabin where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

San Bernardino Sheriff's Sgt. J. Montaro holds off visitors to close off Highway 38 at Glass Road February 13, 2013 while San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies investigate the cabin where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los...more

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

San Bernardino Sheriff's Sgt. J. Montaro holds off visitors to close off Highway 38 at Glass Road February 13, 2013 while San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies investigate the cabin where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
5 / 46
<p>A man watches the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

A man watches the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A man watches the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 46
<p>Two boys hold a U.S. flag as they wait for the procession following the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Two boys hold a U.S. flag as they wait for the procession following the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Two boys hold a U.S. flag as they wait for the procession following the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 46
<p>Police officers watch the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Police officers watch the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Police officers watch the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 46
<p>Rick Heltebrake, a ranger for a Boy Scouts of America campground, with his dog Suni, tells of his truck being taken at rifle point Tuesday by former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive, who barricaded himself inside a cabin and traded gunfire with sheriff's deputies, killing one, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Rick Heltebrake, a ranger for a Boy Scouts of America campground, with his dog Suni, tells of his truck being taken at rifle point Tuesday by former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive, who barricaded himself inside a...more

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Rick Heltebrake, a ranger for a Boy Scouts of America campground, with his dog Suni, tells of his truck being taken at rifle point Tuesday by former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive, who barricaded himself inside a cabin and traded gunfire with sheriff's deputies, killing one, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
9 / 46
<p>Authorities take positions during the manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Authorities take positions during the manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Authorities take positions during the manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
10 / 46
<p>A sign near the San Bernardino Mountains warns of road closures during a manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A sign near the San Bernardino Mountains warns of road closures during a manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013....more

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A sign near the San Bernardino Mountains warns of road closures during a manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
11 / 46
<p>Frank Cardiel (L) and his sister Chantel Cardiel, both from Redlands, argue with a passerby as they hold up signs asking that Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive former police officer, is not killed, on Highway 38 in Mentone, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Frank Cardiel (L) and his sister Chantel Cardiel, both from Redlands, argue with a passerby as they hold up signs asking that Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive former police officer, is not killed, on Highway 38 in Mentone,...more

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Frank Cardiel (L) and his sister Chantel Cardiel, both from Redlands, argue with a passerby as they hold up signs asking that Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive former police officer, is not killed, on Highway 38 in Mentone, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
12 / 46
<p>Armed police officers search vehicles driving south in Yucaipa February 12, 2013, during the manhunt for fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Armed police officers search vehicles driving south in Yucaipa February 12, 2013, during the manhunt for fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Armed police officers search vehicles driving south in Yucaipa February 12, 2013, during the manhunt for fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
13 / 46
<p>A San Bernardino fire truck makes its way up the highway toward the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A San Bernardino fire truck makes its way up the highway toward the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A San Bernardino fire truck makes its way up the highway toward the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
14 / 46
<p>A member of the California highway patrol directs cars as local residents are finally allowed back to their homes during the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A member of the California highway patrol directs cars as local residents are finally allowed back to their homes during the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene...more

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A member of the California highway patrol directs cars as local residents are finally allowed back to their homes during the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
15 / 46
<p>San Bernardino Sheriff's PIO Cindy Bachman briefs the media at a news conference after a standoff and shootout with former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, in the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

San Bernardino Sheriff's PIO Cindy Bachman briefs the media at a news conference after a standoff and shootout with former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, in the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

San Bernardino Sheriff's PIO Cindy Bachman briefs the media at a news conference after a standoff and shootout with former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, in the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
16 / 46
<p>U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers check vehicles approaching the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes</p>

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers check vehicles approaching the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers check vehicles approaching the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Close
17 / 46
<p>The badge of LAPD Captain Rigo Romero, with a black stripe across it in memory of those killed, is seen during a news conference at the LAPD headquarters, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon</p>

The badge of LAPD Captain Rigo Romero, with a black stripe across it in memory of those killed, is seen during a news conference at the LAPD headquarters, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

The badge of LAPD Captain Rigo Romero, with a black stripe across it in memory of those killed, is seen during a news conference at the LAPD headquarters, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Close
18 / 46
<p>Christopher Dorner is seen on a surveillance video at an Orange County hotel, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Irvine Police Department/Handout</p>

Christopher Dorner is seen on a surveillance video at an Orange County hotel, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Irvine Police Department/Handout

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Christopher Dorner is seen on a surveillance video at an Orange County hotel, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Irvine Police Department/Handout

Close
19 / 46
<p>San Bernardino County Sheriff SWAT team members return to the command post at Bear Mountain in Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Will Lester/POOL</p>

San Bernardino County Sheriff SWAT team members return to the command post at Bear Mountain in Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Will Lester/POOL

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

San Bernardino County Sheriff SWAT team members return to the command post at Bear Mountain in Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Will Lester/POOL

Close
20 / 46
<p>The truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner is towed after it was discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

The truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner is towed after it was discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. ...more

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

The truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner is towed after it was discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
21 / 46
<p>Law enforcement personnel gather at a staging area at Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Law enforcement personnel gather at a staging area at Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Law enforcement personnel gather at a staging area at Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
22 / 46
<p>Law enforcement personnel gather in front the truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner as it's towed after being discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Law enforcement personnel gather in front the truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner as it's towed after being discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear...more

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Law enforcement personnel gather in front the truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner as it's towed after being discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
23 / 46
<p>Law enforcement officers get their search dogs warmed up to continue the search for Christopher Dorner in the heavy snow at the Bear Mountain ski resort at Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Law enforcement officers get their search dogs warmed up to continue the search for Christopher Dorner in the heavy snow at the Bear Mountain ski resort at Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Law enforcement officers get their search dogs warmed up to continue the search for Christopher Dorner in the heavy snow at the Bear Mountain ski resort at Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
24 / 46
<p>LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon</p>

LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Close
25 / 46
<p>With LA City hall on the horizon, LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon</p>

With LA City hall on the horizon, LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013....more

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

With LA City hall on the horizon, LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Close
26 / 46
<p>Investigators from Irvine and Riverside police carry out bags of evidence after serving a search warrant at the home of Christopher Dorner's mother in La Palma, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon</p>

Investigators from Irvine and Riverside police carry out bags of evidence after serving a search warrant at the home of Christopher Dorner's mother in La Palma, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Investigators from Irvine and Riverside police carry out bags of evidence after serving a search warrant at the home of Christopher Dorner's mother in La Palma, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

Close
27 / 46
<p>Police investigators on scene inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over the 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Police investigators on scene inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over the 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Police investigators on scene inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over the 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
28 / 46
<p>Police investigators inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over Interstate 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Police investigators inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over Interstate 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Police investigators inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over Interstate 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
29 / 46
<p>Bystanders are escorted from a crime scene while police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity while searching for Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Bystanders are escorted from a crime scene while police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity...more

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Bystanders are escorted from a crime scene while police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity while searching for Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
30 / 46
<p>Police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity while searching for Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity while searching for Christopher Dorner....more

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity while searching for Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
31 / 46
<p>Chief of Police Charlie Beck speaks at a news conference regarding shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner at LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Chief of Police Charlie Beck speaks at a news conference regarding shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner at LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Chief of Police Charlie Beck speaks at a news conference regarding shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner at LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
32 / 46
<p>Tactical helmets are seen outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Tactical helmets are seen outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Tactical helmets are seen outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
33 / 46
<p>Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
34 / 46
<p>Christopher Jordan Dorner in a photo released by police. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Christopher Jordan Dorner in a photo released by police. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Christopher Jordan Dorner in a photo released by police. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
35 / 46
<p>A San Bernardino Sheriff's deputy, with an assault rifle, protects the scene where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

A San Bernardino Sheriff's deputy, with an assault rifle, protects the scene where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A San Bernardino Sheriff's deputy, with an assault rifle, protects the scene where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
36 / 46
<p>Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
37 / 46
<p>A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the 405 highway in Irvine, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the 405 highway in Irvine, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the 405 highway in Irvine, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
38 / 46
<p>A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the Interstate 5 highway in Carlsbad, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the Interstate 5 highway in Carlsbad, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the Interstate 5 highway in Carlsbad, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
39 / 46
<p>Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
40 / 46
<p>Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Close
41 / 46
<p>A police officer protects the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

A police officer protects the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

A police officer protects the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
42 / 46
<p>Police officers examine their assault rifles while they protect the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning, in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Police officers examine their assault rifles while they protect the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning, in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Police officers examine their assault rifles while they protect the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning, in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
43 / 46
<p>Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout</p>

Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout

Close
44 / 46
<p>Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout</p>

Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout

Close
45 / 46
<p>Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout</p>

Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout

Wednesday, February 13, 2013

Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout

Close
46 / 46
View Again
View Next
Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

Next Slideshows

Bollywood blogger

Bollywood blogger

Malini Agarwal provides a steady diet of Bollywood gossip to a legion of followers.

Feb 12 2013
Wife. Mother. Rebel fighter.

Wife. Mother. Rebel fighter.

Former hairdresser Um Jaafar and her husband both fight in the Free Syrian Army.

Feb 12 2013
Living in a tomb

Living in a tomb

A day with a homeless Serbian man who lives in a cemetery.

Feb 12 2013
Brazil Carnival

Brazil Carnival

The costumes and floats at the annual street party.

Feb 12 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast