Manhunt in LA

Rick Heltebrake, a ranger for a Boy Scouts of America campground, with his dog Suni, tells of his truck being taken at rifle point Tuesday by former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive, who barricaded himself inside a cabin and traded gunfire with sheriff's deputies, killing one, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo