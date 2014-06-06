Edition:
Manhunt in Moncton

Evidence markers lie on a street at the scene of a shooting incident in the eastern city of Moncton, New Brunswick, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A "Lockdown" sign is posted on the door of a McDonald's restaurant on Mountain Street in the eastern city of Moncton, New Brunswick, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A police officer stands guard outside a home as they continue to search for evidence after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood of the eastern city of Moncton, New Brunswick, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

RCMP officers guard an exit ramp onto Wheeler Road during a hunt for a suspect in a shooting incident in the eastern city of Moncton, New Brunswick June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Police continue to search for evidence after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood of the eastern city of Moncton, New Brunswick June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer carrying a shotgun guards an exit ramp onto Wheeler Road during a hunt for a suspect in a shooting incident in the eastern city of Moncton, New Brunswick June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A man cycles past a sign flashing "#PrayForMoncton" on a street cordoned off by police after a shooting incident in the eastern city of Moncton, New Brunswick June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A group of Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers arrive back at their headquarters in Moncton, New Brunswick June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Flowers and candles are laid out in front of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police station in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commander Roger Brown reacts during a news conference in Moncton, New Brunswick, June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

