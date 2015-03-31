Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 31, 2015 | 12:25pm EDT

Manhunt in Virginia

Police hunt for accused bank robber Wossen Assaye, who escaped Inova Fairfax Hospital early Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A Fairfax County police officer speaks with a local resident while on the hunt for accused bank robber Wossen Assaye, who escaped Inova Fairfax Hospital early Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Police hunt for accused bank robber Wossen Assaye who escaped Inova Fairfax Hospital early Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Police hunt for accused bank robber Wossen Assaye who escaped Inova Fairfax Hospital early Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
An officer from the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force hunts for accused bank robber Wossen Assaye, who escaped Inova Fairfax Hospital early Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
An ambulance leaves the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia March 31, 2015. Police have lifted the lockdown at a hospital in Fairfax County in northern Virginia after a prisoner being treated there escaped on Tuesday, the hospital said in a statement. The Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church had been locked down after a prisoner identified as Wossen Assaye broke free from a private security guard. A shot was fired during a struggle before the prisoner fled with the guard's gun, police said. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Police hunt for accused bank robber Wossen Assaye, who escaped Inova Fairfax Hospital early Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
An officer from the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force hunts for accused bank robber Wossen Assaye, who escaped Inova Fairfax Hospital early Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Police hunt for accused bank robber Wossen Assaye, who escaped Inova Fairfax Hospital early Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
An officer from the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force hunts for accused bank robber Wossen Assaye, who escaped Inova Fairfax Hospital early Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A prisoner identified as Wossen Assaye is seen in an undated photo released by the Fairfax County Police Department in Fairfax, Virginia March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Fairfax County Police Department

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A Virginia State Police officer hunts for accused bank robber Wossen Assaye who escaped Inova Fairfax Hospital early Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Police hunt for accused bank robber Wossen Assaye, who escaped Inova Fairfax Hospital early Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
