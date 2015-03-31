Manhunt in Virginia

An ambulance leaves the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia March 31, 2015. Police have lifted the lockdown at a hospital in Fairfax County in northern Virginia after a prisoner being treated there escaped on Tuesday, the hospital...more

An ambulance leaves the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia March 31, 2015. Police have lifted the lockdown at a hospital in Fairfax County in northern Virginia after a prisoner being treated there escaped on Tuesday, the hospital said in a statement. The Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church had been locked down after a prisoner identified as Wossen Assaye broke free from a private security guard. A shot was fired during a struggle before the prisoner fled with the guard's gun, police said. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close