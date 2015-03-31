Manhunt in Virginia
Police hunt for accused bank robber Wossen Assaye, who escaped Inova Fairfax Hospital early Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A Fairfax County police officer speaks with a local resident while on the hunt for accused bank robber Wossen Assaye, who escaped Inova Fairfax Hospital early Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
An officer from the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force hunts for accused bank robber Wossen Assaye, who escaped Inova Fairfax Hospital early Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
An ambulance leaves the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia March 31, 2015. Police have lifted the lockdown at a hospital in Fairfax County in northern Virginia after a prisoner being treated there escaped on Tuesday, the hospital...more
A prisoner identified as Wossen Assaye is seen in an undated photo released by the Fairfax County Police Department in Fairfax, Virginia March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Fairfax County Police Department
A Virginia State Police officer hunts for accused bank robber Wossen Assaye who escaped Inova Fairfax Hospital early Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia March 31, 2015. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
