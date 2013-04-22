Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 22, 2013 | 11:30am EDT

Manhunt in Watertown

<p>An aerial infrared image shows the outline of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police</p>

An aerial infrared image shows the outline of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police

Monday, April 22, 2013

An aerial infrared image shows the outline of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police

Close
1 / 50
<p>An aerial image shows the police searching a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police</p>

An aerial image shows the police searching a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police

Monday, April 22, 2013

An aerial image shows the police searching a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police

Close
2 / 50
<p>An aerial image shows the police searching a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police</p>

An aerial image shows the police searching a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police

Monday, April 22, 2013

An aerial image shows the police searching a boat during the manhunt in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police

Close
3 / 50
<p>Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is searched by law enforcement officers in this handout photo provided by the Massachusetts State Police in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police</p>

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is searched by law enforcement officers in this handout photo provided by the Massachusetts State Police in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police

Monday, April 22, 2013

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is searched by law enforcement officers in this handout photo provided by the Massachusetts State Police in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Massachusetts State Police

Close
4 / 50
<p>Police watch as an ambulance leaves Franklin Street at the end of the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Police watch as an ambulance leaves Franklin Street at the end of the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, April 22, 2013

Police watch as an ambulance leaves Franklin Street at the end of the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 50
<p>Law enforcement agents take up tactical positions as they look around the corner of a house, at the boat where Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is hiding, in this picture taken from a neighbour's house across the street, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Lovrien</p>

Law enforcement agents take up tactical positions as they look around the corner of a house, at the boat where Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is hiding, in this picture taken from a neighbour's house across the street, in...more

Monday, April 22, 2013

Law enforcement agents take up tactical positions as they look around the corner of a house, at the boat where Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is hiding, in this picture taken from a neighbour's house across the street, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Lovrien

Close
6 / 50
<p>FBI agents wearing night vision gear stand outside 67 Franklin Street, where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was discovered hiding inside a boat in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

FBI agents wearing night vision gear stand outside 67 Franklin Street, where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was discovered hiding inside a boat in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 22, 2013

FBI agents wearing night vision gear stand outside 67 Franklin Street, where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was discovered hiding inside a boat in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 50
<p>FBI officers work in front of the house at 67 Franklin St. after the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

FBI officers work in front of the house at 67 Franklin St. after the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 22, 2013

FBI officers work in front of the house at 67 Franklin St. after the capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 50
<p>Police SWAT team members run towards a police assault on a house behind an armored vehicle, with an automatic weapon on top, as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Police SWAT team members run towards a police assault on a house behind an armored vehicle, with an automatic weapon on top, as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon...more

Monday, April 22, 2013

Police SWAT team members run towards a police assault on a house behind an armored vehicle, with an automatic weapon on top, as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
9 / 50
<p>Members of the FBI Evidence Recovery Team inspect the boat where Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was hiding at 67 Franklin St. in Watertown, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Members of the FBI Evidence Recovery Team inspect the boat where Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was hiding at 67 Franklin St. in Watertown, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 22, 2013

Members of the FBI Evidence Recovery Team inspect the boat where Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was hiding at 67 Franklin St. in Watertown, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 50
<p>Orange paint denotes where spent shotgun and rifle casings lie in the yard where Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was hiding at 67 Franklin St. in Watertown, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Orange paint denotes where spent shotgun and rifle casings lie in the yard where Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was hiding at 67 Franklin St. in Watertown, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 22, 2013

Orange paint denotes where spent shotgun and rifle casings lie in the yard where Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was hiding at 67 Franklin St. in Watertown, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 50
<p>People wave U.S. flags while cheering as police drive down Arlington street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. The second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, was bleeding, seriously injured and being treated at a Massachusetts hospital on Friday after he was found hiding in a boat, state police said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People wave U.S. flags while cheering as police drive down Arlington street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. The second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, was bleeding, seriously injured and being treated at a...more

Monday, April 22, 2013

People wave U.S. flags while cheering as police drive down Arlington street in Watertown, Massachusetts April 19, 2013. The second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, was bleeding, seriously injured and being treated at a Massachusetts hospital on Friday after he was found hiding in a boat, state police said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
12 / 50
<p>A tactical police officer gives the thumbs-up as he emerges from the site where police captured Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A tactical police officer gives the thumbs-up as he emerges from the site where police captured Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, April 22, 2013

A tactical police officer gives the thumbs-up as he emerges from the site where police captured Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 50
<p>Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was taken into custody in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was taken into custody in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, April 22, 2013

Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was taken into custody in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 50
<p>Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was taken into custody in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was taken into custody in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, April 22, 2013

Members of the public cheer as police officers leave the scene where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, was taken into custody in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
15 / 50
<p>Police officers and SWAT team members greet each other after a police assault on a house on Franklin Street in Watertown, April 19, 2013. TREUTERS/John Taggart</p>

Police officers and SWAT team members greet each other after a police assault on a house on Franklin Street in Watertown, April 19, 2013. TREUTERS/John Taggart

Monday, April 22, 2013

Police officers and SWAT team members greet each other after a police assault on a house on Franklin Street in Watertown, April 19, 2013. TREUTERS/John Taggart

Close
16 / 50
<p>A family reacts after police SWAT teams assaulted a house on their street, firing their weapons on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

A family reacts after police SWAT teams assaulted a house on their street, firing their weapons on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, April 22, 2013

A family reacts after police SWAT teams assaulted a house on their street, firing their weapons on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
17 / 50
<p>Police SWAT team members run towards a police assault on a house as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Police SWAT team members run towards a police assault on a house as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg more

Monday, April 22, 2013

Police SWAT team members run towards a police assault on a house as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
18 / 50
<p>Police officers move towards a police assault on a house with their guns drawn as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Police officers move towards a police assault on a house with their guns drawn as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013....more

Monday, April 22, 2013

Police officers move towards a police assault on a house with their guns drawn as gunfire erupts on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
19 / 50
<p>Police officers escort a family away from their house as police SWAT teams assault a house, firing their weapons on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Police officers escort a family away from their house as police SWAT teams assault a house, firing their weapons on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April...more

Monday, April 22, 2013

Police officers escort a family away from their house as police SWAT teams assault a house, firing their weapons on Franklin Street during the search for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the surviving suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
20 / 50
<p>Law enforcement officials depart the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Law enforcement officials depart the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 22, 2013

Law enforcement officials depart the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
21 / 50
<p>A girl looks out her window as law enforcement searches for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A girl looks out her window as law enforcement searches for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, April 22, 2013

A girl looks out her window as law enforcement searches for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
22 / 50
<p>SWAT teams conduct a house to house search as they look for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

SWAT teams conduct a house to house search as they look for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, April 22, 2013

SWAT teams conduct a house to house search as they look for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
23 / 50
<p>Police search the area of Keenan street in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Police search the area of Keenan street in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, April 22, 2013

Police search the area of Keenan street in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
24 / 50
<p>A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more

Monday, April 22, 2013

A member of the SWAT team motions to a resident to come out of the house as they conduct a house to house search for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
25 / 50
<p>West New York Police officers collect evidence from the apartment of Alina Tsarnaeva, sister of the Boston Marathon bombing suspects, in West New York, New Jersey April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

West New York Police officers collect evidence from the apartment of Alina Tsarnaeva, sister of the Boston Marathon bombing suspects, in West New York, New Jersey April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, April 22, 2013

West New York Police officers collect evidence from the apartment of Alina Tsarnaeva, sister of the Boston Marathon bombing suspects, in West New York, New Jersey April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
26 / 50
<p>Local residents watch as police officers search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Local residents watch as police officers search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, April 22, 2013

Local residents watch as police officers search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
27 / 50
<p>Police officers search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Police officers search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, April 22, 2013

Police officers search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
28 / 50
<p>FBI agents search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

FBI agents search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, April 22, 2013

FBI agents search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
29 / 50
<p>A FBI agent walks from a residence next to 412 Norfolk street in Cambridge, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A FBI agent walks from a residence next to 412 Norfolk street in Cambridge, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, April 22, 2013

A FBI agent walks from a residence next to 412 Norfolk street in Cambridge, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
30 / 50
<p>Residents are evacuated as FBI agents search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Residents are evacuated as FBI agents search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, April 22, 2013

Residents are evacuated as FBI agents search homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
31 / 50
<p>SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood to search an apartment for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood to search an apartment for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, April 22, 2013

SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood to search an apartment for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
32 / 50
<p>People look through a window after a flash-bang was set off at 410 Norfolk Street in Cambridge, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

People look through a window after a flash-bang was set off at 410 Norfolk Street in Cambridge, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, April 22, 2013

People look through a window after a flash-bang was set off at 410 Norfolk Street in Cambridge, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
33 / 50
<p>A man lies on the ground as officers react to his sudden presence on Arsenal Street in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A man lies on the ground as officers react to his sudden presence on Arsenal Street in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 22, 2013

A man lies on the ground as officers react to his sudden presence on Arsenal Street in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
34 / 50
<p>A woman watches police as they search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A woman watches police as they search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, April 22, 2013

A woman watches police as they search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
35 / 50
<p>A man looks out of his door as a SWAT team member knocks on his neighbors door as they search for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A man looks out of his door as a SWAT team member knocks on his neighbors door as they search for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, April 22, 2013

A man looks out of his door as a SWAT team member knocks on his neighbors door as they search for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
36 / 50
<p>A U.S. Military Blackhawk helicopter flies over the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A U.S. Military Blackhawk helicopter flies over the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 22, 2013

A U.S. Military Blackhawk helicopter flies over the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
37 / 50
<p>Members of the media take cover on the instruction of law enforcement officers while covering a police reaction to a suspect on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Members of the media take cover on the instruction of law enforcement officers while covering a police reaction to a suspect on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in...more

Monday, April 22, 2013

Members of the media take cover on the instruction of law enforcement officers while covering a police reaction to a suspect on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
38 / 50
<p>A Police officer searches homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A Police officer searches homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, April 22, 2013

A Police officer searches homes for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
39 / 50
<p>Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, April 22, 2013

Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
40 / 50
<p>A police officer checks dumpsters during a search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A police officer checks dumpsters during a search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, April 22, 2013

A police officer checks dumpsters during a search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
41 / 50
<p>Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, April 22, 2013

Residents watch as police officers search house to house for the second suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in a neighborhood of Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
42 / 50
<p>Police officers take position during a search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Police officers take position during a search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, April 22, 2013

Police officers take position during a search for the Boston Marathon bombing suspects in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
43 / 50
<p>Law enforcement officers place themselves in an overhead position on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Law enforcement officers place themselves in an overhead position on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 22, 2013

Law enforcement officers place themselves in an overhead position on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
44 / 50
<p>Law enforcement officers briefly detain a suspect to verify his ID on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Law enforcement officers briefly detain a suspect to verify his ID on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, April 22, 2013

Law enforcement officers briefly detain a suspect to verify his ID on Arsenal St, in the search area for Dzhokar Tsarnaev, the one remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing, in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
45 / 50
<p>SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood to search an apartment for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood to search an apartment for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, April 22, 2013

SWAT teams enter a suburban neighborhood to search an apartment for the remaining suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings in Watertown, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
46 / 50
<p>Police officers keep a man on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Police officers keep a man on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, April 22, 2013

Police officers keep a man on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
47 / 50
<p>Law enforcement officers talk at the scene of a police manhunt in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Law enforcement officers talk at the scene of a police manhunt in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, April 22, 2013

Law enforcement officers talk at the scene of a police manhunt in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
48 / 50
<p>A police officer points his rifle at a man (not pictured) on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A police officer points his rifle at a man (not pictured) on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, April 22, 2013

A police officer points his rifle at a man (not pictured) on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
49 / 50
<p>Police officers keep a man on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Police officers keep a man on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, April 22, 2013

Police officers keep a man on the ground in Watertown, following the shooting of a police officer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
The Syrian front

The Syrian front

Next Slideshows

The Syrian front

The Syrian front

The frontlines of the war in Syria.

May 23 2013
Explosion in Texas

Explosion in Texas

The aftermath of the fertilizer plant blast near Waco.

Apr 19 2013
Hunt for Boston bombers

Hunt for Boston bombers

FBI photos of the suspects in the Boston Marathon bombing.

Apr 19 2013
China's rising consumerism

China's rising consumerism

Rising disposable incomes are encouraging young adults in China to spend in ways decidedly unlike their parents.

Apr 18 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast