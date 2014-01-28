Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 28, 2014 | 9:35am EST

Manila slum demolished

<p>A policeman detains a squatter during clashes at a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. Twenty-nine people were hurt and nine were arrested during clashes triggered by the demolition of a squatter settlement for business developments in suburban Quezon city, local media reported. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A policeman detains a squatter during clashes at a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. Twenty-nine people were hurt and nine were arrested during clashes triggered by the demolition of a squatter settlement for business...more

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A policeman detains a squatter during clashes at a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. Twenty-nine people were hurt and nine were arrested during clashes triggered by the demolition of a squatter settlement for business developments in suburban Quezon city, local media reported. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
1 / 19
<p>Workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
2 / 19
<p>Residents carry a woman after she fainted while watching workers from the government demolition crew dismantle her house at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Residents carry a woman after she fainted while watching workers from the government demolition crew dismantle her house at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Residents carry a woman after she fainted while watching workers from the government demolition crew dismantle her house at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
3 / 19
<p>A baby is left alone under an umbrella with belongings after workers from a government demolition crew evicted his family from their home at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A baby is left alone under an umbrella with belongings after workers from a government demolition crew evicted his family from their home at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A baby is left alone under an umbrella with belongings after workers from a government demolition crew evicted his family from their home at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
4 / 19
<p>A statue of Santo Nino is pictured in the foreground as workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A statue of Santo Nino is pictured in the foreground as workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A statue of Santo Nino is pictured in the foreground as workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
5 / 19
<p>A girl cries as she watches workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A girl cries as she watches workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A girl cries as she watches workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
6 / 19
<p>Workers from a government demolition crew balance themselves on the roof as they continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Workers from a government demolition crew balance themselves on the roof as they continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Workers from a government demolition crew balance themselves on the roof as they continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
7 / 19
<p>A family salvages belongings from their half-demolished house at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A family salvages belongings from their half-demolished house at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A family salvages belongings from their half-demolished house at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
8 / 19
<p>A squatter cries at the entrance of her shanty house during the demolition of a squatter colony in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A squatter cries at the entrance of her shanty house during the demolition of a squatter colony in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A squatter cries at the entrance of her shanty house during the demolition of a squatter colony in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
9 / 19
<p>Families watch and guard their belongings as workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Families watch and guard their belongings as workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Families watch and guard their belongings as workers from a government demolition crew continue dismantling remaining shanties at a slum area in Quezon City, Metro Manila, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
10 / 19
<p>Squatters throw rocks at police during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Squatters throw rocks at police during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Squatters throw rocks at police during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
11 / 19
<p>A squatter throws a bottle at riot police during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A squatter throws a bottle at riot police during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A squatter throws a bottle at riot police during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
12 / 19
<p>A female squatter holds her husband as police try to detain him during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A female squatter holds her husband as police try to detain him during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A female squatter holds her husband as police try to detain him during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
13 / 19
<p>Police detain a squatter caught throwing rocks at them during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Police detain a squatter caught throwing rocks at them during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Police detain a squatter caught throwing rocks at them during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
14 / 19
<p>Police detain a squatter (C) caught throwing rocks at them during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Police detain a squatter (C) caught throwing rocks at them during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Police detain a squatter (C) caught throwing rocks at them during clashes in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
15 / 19
<p>Members of the SWAT team take their positions during clashes with dwellers at a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Members of the SWAT team take their positions during clashes with dwellers at a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Members of the SWAT team take their positions during clashes with dwellers at a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
16 / 19
<p>Squatters attempt to block riot police from advancing during the demolition of a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Squatters attempt to block riot police from advancing during the demolition of a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Squatters attempt to block riot police from advancing during the demolition of a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
17 / 19
<p>Members of a government demolition crew dismantle a shanty house during the demolition of a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Members of a government demolition crew dismantle a shanty house during the demolition of a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Members of a government demolition crew dismantle a shanty house during the demolition of a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
18 / 19
<p>A squatter carries his children as they leave their shanty house during the demolition of a squatter colony in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A squatter carries his children as they leave their shanty house during the demolition of a squatter colony in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

A squatter carries his children as they leave their shanty house during the demolition of a squatter colony in Quezon city, Metro Manila, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
The "starving" city of Homs

The "starving" city of Homs

Next Slideshows

The

The "starving" city of Homs

The United States demands that Syria allow aid into the besieged city of Homs.

Jan 28 2014
Civil war looms in South Sudan

Civil war looms in South Sudan

Despite ceasefire deals and negotiations, the threat of civil war still looms in the world's newest state.

Jan 27 2014
Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Highlights from the Grammy Awards.

Jan 27 2014
Grammy Awards red carpet

Grammy Awards red carpet

Fashion and style from the Grammy Awards arrivals.

Jan 27 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast