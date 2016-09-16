Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 16, 2016 | 11:31am EDT

Marc Jacobs closes NYFW

Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 25
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 25
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Model Kendall Jenner presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 25
A worker prepares the runway before the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A worker prepares the runway before the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A worker prepares the runway before the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
11 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
12 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 25
Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
18 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
19 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
20 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
21 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
22 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
23 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
24 / 25
Designer Marc Jacobs acknowledges attendees after presenting his Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Designer Marc Jacobs acknowledges attendees after presenting his Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Designer Marc Jacobs acknowledges attendees after presenting his Spring/Summer 2017 collection. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Cuba online

Cuba online

Next Slideshows

Cuba online

Cuba online

Cuba remains one of the world's least connected countries with fewer than 5% of homes estimated to have internet and access at Wi-Fi hotspots costs a hefty $2...

Sep 16 2016
Secret pop-up dinner in NYC

Secret pop-up dinner in NYC

Inside the French-inspired Diner En Blanc secret pop-up meal in New York last night.

Sep 16 2016
Hillary back on the trail

Hillary back on the trail

Hillary Clinton resumed her campaign after being diagnosed with pneumonia and falling ill at a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony.

Sep 15 2016
NYPD officer attacked with meat cleaver

NYPD officer attacked with meat cleaver

An assailant wielding a meat cleaver injured two New York City police officers near Madison Square Garden.

Sep 15 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast