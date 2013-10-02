Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 2, 2013 | 3:10pm EDT

Marc Jacob's last Louis Vuitton show

<p>Models present creations by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Models present creations by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Models present creations by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
1 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
2 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
3 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
4 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
5 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
6 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
7 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
8 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
9 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
10 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
11 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
12 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
13 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
14 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
15 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
16 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
17 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
18 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
19 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
20 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
21 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
22 / 26
<p>A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A model presents a creation by Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
23 / 26
<p>Marc Jacobs appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Marc Jacobs appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Marc Jacobs appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
24 / 26
<p>Marc Jacobs appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Marc Jacobs appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Marc Jacobs appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
25 / 26
<p>Marc Jacobs appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Marc Jacobs appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Marc Jacobs appears at the end of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
iHeartRadio Festival

iHeartRadio Festival

Next Slideshows

iHeartRadio Festival

iHeartRadio Festival

Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke and Chris Brown were among the performers at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Sep 23 2013
Milan street style

Milan street style

Street style outside Milan Fashion Week.

Sep 23 2013
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Collection highlights and street style from Milan.

Sep 23 2013
Emmy after-parties

Emmy after-parties

Behind the scenes as the stars celebrate.

Sep 23 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast