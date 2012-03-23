Edition:
March Madness

<p>Marquette Golden Eagles guard Junior Cadougan goes to the basket against the Florida Gators in the first half of their game in Phoenix, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Wisconsin Badgers guard/forward Rob Wilson fights for the ball with Syracuse Orange forward C.J. Fair as Badgers' Ryan Evans looks on during the second half of their game in Boston, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Michigan State Spartans guard Brandon Wood reacts with his bench, mascot and a cheerleader in his team's loss to the Louisville Cardinals in Phoenix, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Wisconsin Badgers guard Ben Brust celebrates after teammate Jordan Taylor hit a three point basket against the Syracuse Orange during the second half of their game in Boston, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Cincinnati Bearcats forward Yancy Gates scrambles for the ball with Ohio State Buckeyes guard Lenzelle Smith, Jr. and guard Aaron Craft during the second half of their game in Boston, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Syracuse Orange forward C.J. Fair dunks against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half of their game in Boston, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Louisville Cardinals guard Russ Smith goes flying as he tries to steal the ball from Marquette Golden Eagles guard Junior Cadougan during the first half of their 2012 Big East Tournament in New York, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Florida State Seminoles' cheerleaders perform during their game with Cincinnati Bearcats during their third round game in Nashville, Tennessee, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Ohio State Buckeyes forward Deshaun Thomas and guard William Buford celebrate after a basket against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the first half of their game in Boston, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Mississippi Valley guard Kevin Burwell reacts after losing to Western Kentucky in Dayton, Ohio, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Louisville Cardinals forward Chane Behanan takes away a rebound as Michigan State Spartans center Adreian Payne and forward Draymond Green look on in the second half of their game in Phoenix, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Syracuse Orange guard Brandon Triche drives to the net on Wisconsin Badgers forward/center Jared Berggren as Badgers' Mike Bruesewitz and Ryan Evans look on during the first half of their game in Boston, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Xavier Musketeers guard Mark Lyons dunks the ball against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks during their men's NCAA basketball game in Greensboro, North Carolina, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>University of Connecticut's Ryan Boatright (11) fights for the loose ball with Iowa State University's Melvin Ejim (3) in their game in Louisville, Kentucky March 15, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>South Dakota State University's Jordan Dykstra battles for a rebound against Baylor University's Perry Jones III, (L) and Deuce Bello during their game in Albuquerque, New Mexico, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Draper </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Syracuse Orange center Fab Melo is fouled by Cincinnati Bearcats forward Justin Jackson while driving to the basket in the first half of their game in New York March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>University of Kentucky cheerleaders perform for their team during their game against Western Kentucky University in Louisville, Kentucky March 15, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Florida State Seminoles players watch from the bench as they fall behind to the Cincinnati Bearcats during their game in Nashville, Tennessee, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Georgia Bulldogs guard Dustin Ware saves a ball from going out of bounds as his team takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in New Orleans, Louisiana March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Mississippi Valley guard Brent Arrington is fouled by Western Kentucky forward George Fant during their game in Dayton, Ohio, March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Michigan State University center Adreian Payne and Michael Culpo grab a rebound against Long Island University in Columbus, Ohio, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Ohio State University's Aaron Craft leaps to keep the ball in bounds as teammates William Buford and Jared Sullinger watch in the second half of their game against Gonzaga University in Pittsburgh, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Duke Blue Devils guard Seth Curry passes the ball between the legs of Virginia Tech Hokies forward Jarell Eddie during their game in Atlanta, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Lehigh Mountain Hawks forward/center Justin Maneri reacts as he chases a loose ball against the Duke Blue Devils in Greensboro, North Carolina, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>A referee helps Syracuse University's Scoop Jardine back over the media table after he ran into and over it against Kansas State University in the first half of their game in Pittsburgh, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/ Jason Cohn </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Marquette University's head coach Brent "Buzz" Williams reacts to his team's play against Murray State University during the second half of play in Louisville, Kentucky, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Kentucky Wildcats guard Doron Lamb celebrates as his team defeated the Florida Gators 74/71 during the semi-final round, in New Orleans, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>The Ohio Bobcats bench reacts to a late three point score as they defeated the University of South Florida Bulls to advance to the Sweet 16, in Nashville, Tennessee, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>(L-R) University of Wisconsin's Josh Gasser, Jordon Taylor and Ryan Evans celebrate their 60-57 victory over Vanderbilt University in Albuquerque, New Mexico, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Draper</p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis dunks on the LSU Tigers during their second round game in New Orleans, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Cincinnati Bearcats celebrate after defeating the Florida State Seminoles during their third round game in Nashville, Tennessee, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>A Texas cheerleader performs during the game between Cincinnati and Texas in Nashville, Tennessee, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Duke Blue Devils forward Josh Hairston reaches for a loose ball against Lehigh Mountain Hawks forward John Adams during their game in Greensboro, North Carolina, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Michigan Wolverines cheerleaders perform during the first half of their game against Ohio Bobcats in Nashville, Tennessee, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Iowa State University's Scott Christopherson fights pressure from the University of Kentucky's Terrence Jones, Marquis Teague and Anthony Davis during the second half of play in Louisville, Kentucky March 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Alabama Crimson Tide guard Trevor Releford sits on the floor after his team lost to the Creighton Bluejays in Greensboro, North Carolina, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Cincinnati Bearcats Dion Dixon lies on the floor after a hard fall during their victory over the Florida State Seminoles in Nashville, Tennessee, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary</p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>University of Louisville playing University of New Mexico in Portland, March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Florida Gators guard Bradley Beal (23) drives along the baseline against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half during the NCAA men's West Regional basketball tournament in Phoenix, Arizona March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASKETBALL)</p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

<p>Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Scott Martin chases a loose ball against the Xavier Musketeers in Greensboro, North Carolina March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Friday, March 23, 2012

