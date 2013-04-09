March Madness
Michigan Wolverines guard Trey Burke (3) walks off the court as the Louisville Cardinals celebrate defeating Michigan to win the NCAA men's Final Four game in Atlanta, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Louisville Cardinals forward Chane Behanan (L) and guard/forward Luke Hancock celebrate near the end of the game as their team went on to defeat the Michigan Wolverines in their NCAA men's Final Four game in Atlanta, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Chris...more
Louisville Cardinals guard Russ Smith (L), guard/forward Wayne Blackshear (C) and guard Peyton Siva watch a "One Shining Moment" video after they defeated the Michigan Wolverines in their NCAA men's Final Four game in Atlanta, April 8, 2013....more
The Louisville Cardinals celebrate as Michigan Wolverines guard Trey Burke (L) and forward Mitch McGary leave the floor after Louisville won the NCAA men's Final Four game in Atlanta, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Injured Louisville Cardinals guard Kevin Ware cuts down the net after the Cardinals defeated the Michigan Wolverines in their NCAA men's Final Four game in Atlanta, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
The Louisville Cardinals celebrate as Michigan Wolverines guard Trey Burke (3) leaves the court after Louisville won the NCAA men's Final Four game in Atlanta, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
The Louisville Cardinals mascot performe during the first half of the NCAA men's Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines in Atlanta, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Louisville Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino holds up the trophy as he and his team celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines in their NCAA men's Final Four game in Atlanta, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Michigan Wolverines guard Trey Burke (3) drives to the hoop on Louisville Cardinals center Gorgui Dieng during the second half of their NCAA men's Final Four game in Atlanta, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
The Michigan Wolverines band performs ahead of the NCAA men's Final Four game against the Louisville Cardinals in Atlanta, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Michigan Wolverines guard Trey Burke (L) dives for the ball with Louisville Cardinals center Gorgui Dieng (R) and forward Chane Behanan during the second half of their NCAA men's Final Four game in Atlanta, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Michigan Wolverines fans cheer ahead of the NCAA men's Final Four game against the Louisville Cardinals in Atlanta, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Michigan Wolverines cheerleaders perform during a break in play in the first half of the NCAA men's Final Four game against the Louisville Cardinals in Atlanta, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Louisville Cardinals guard Peyton Siva reaches in to knock away the ball from Michigan Wolverines guard Trey Burke during the second half of their NCAA men's Final Four game in Atlanta, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Injured Louisville Cardinals guard Kevin Ware is escorted as he walks on crutches to the court before the start of his team's NCAA men's Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines in Atlanta, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Michigan Wolverines forward Mitch McGary (4) looks up for a rebound against the Syracuse Orange in the first half of their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel J. Beauvais-Pool
Wichita State Shockers guard Ron Baker (R) is guarded by Louisville Cardinals' Peyton Siva (L) and Russ Smith (rear) in the first half of their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Michigan Wolverines fans celebrate after their team defeated the Syracuse Orange in their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Syracuse Orange forward C.J. Fair drives to the net on Michigan Wolverines guard Tim Hardaway Jr. during the second half of their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Louisville Cardinals guard/forward Luke Hancock (R) and teammate guard Tim Henderson celebrate near the end of their Final Four game against the Wichita State Shockers in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Injured Louisville Cardinals guard Kevin Ware comes to the court on crutches ahead of his team's Final Four game against the Wichita St. Shockers in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
The Syracuse Orange band perform ahead of their team's Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Syracuse Orange center Baye Keita sits on the bench during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines in their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Louisville Cardinals guard Peyton Siva (C) fights for the ball with Wichita State Shockers' Demetric Williams (L) and guard Fred VanVleet during the first half of their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Cheerleaders hold signs for injured Louisville Cardinals guard Kevin Ware during their Final Four game against the Wichita State Shockers in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Michigan Wolverines forward Jon Horford (15) is blocked by Syracuse Orange defenders C.J. Fair (5), center Baye Keita (12) and forward Jerami Grant (3) in the second half of their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Wichita State Shockers head coach Gregg Marshall goes over plays with his team during the first half of their Final Four game against the Louisville Cardinals in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Syracuse Orange guard Michael Carter-Williams watches from the bench during the last minutes of play against the Michigan Wolverines in their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Michigan Wolverines guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (R) hugs teammate Trey Burke during the second half of their Final Four game against the Syracuse Orange in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Wichita State Shockers guard Tekele Cotton (L), forward Carl Hall (C) and guard Ron Baker leave the court for a timeout during the second half of their Final Four game against the Louisville Cardinals in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes more
Michigan Wolverines guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) lays up the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half of their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Louisville Cardinals cheerleaders perform during their Final Four game against the Wichita State Shockers in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Michigan Wolverines guard Spike Albrecht (2) passes off to Michigan Wolverines forward Mitch McGary (4) in their Final Four game against the Syracuse Orange in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Michigan Wolverines guard Tim Hardaway Jr. reacts after making a three point basket against the Syracuse Orange during the second half of their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Michigan Wolverines guard Caris LeVert (23) pulls in a rebound against the Syracuse Orange in the first half of their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Wichita State Shockers cheerleaders perform during the first half of their Final Four game against the Louisville Cardinals in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Michigan Wolverines forward Jon Horford (15) celebrates with his teammates after defeating the Syracuse Orange in their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
The national anthem is sung before the opening game of the Final Four between the Louisville Cardinals and the Wichita State Shockers in their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Syracuse Orange guard Brandon Triche (top) is called for a charge on Michigan Wolverines forward Jordan Morgan (52) in the final seconds of the second half of their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Syracuse Orange guard Michael Carter-Williams (1) lays on the court after picking up a foul against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half of their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A choir performs the U.S. National Anthem ahead of their Final Four game between the Wichita State Shockers and the Louisville Cardinals in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Michigan Wolverines guard Tim Hardaway Jr. reacts after a basket against the Syracuse Orange during the second half of their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Michigan Wolverines guard Nik Stauskas (11) shoots a three-point shot against the Syracuse Orange zone defense in the first half of their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Wichita State Shockers guard Fred VanVleet (R) dribbles past Louisville Cardinals guard Russ Smith during the first half of their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Michigan Wolverines guard Tim Hardaway Jr. celebrates in front of Syracuse Orange forward James Southerland (L) during the second half of their Final Four game in Atlanta, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
