Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 20, 2017 | 1:07pm EDT

March Madness

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva shoots against Duke Blue Devils forward Harry Giles. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva shoots against Duke Blue Devils forward Harry Giles. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva shoots against Duke Blue Devils forward Harry Giles. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 35
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Rakym Felder and forward Chris Silva celebrates with head coach Frank Martin after beating the Duke Blue Devils. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Rakym Felder and forward Chris Silva celebrates with head coach Frank Martin after beating the Duke Blue Devils. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Rakym Felder and forward Chris Silva celebrates with head coach Frank Martin after beating the Duke Blue Devils. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 35
Duke Blue Devils guard Luke Kennard reacts on the bench during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Duke Blue Devils guard Luke Kennard reacts on the bench during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
Duke Blue Devils guard Luke Kennard reacts on the bench during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 35
USC Trojans guard De'Anthony Melton shoots as Baylor Bears forward Johnathan Motley guards. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans guard De'Anthony Melton shoots as Baylor Bears forward Johnathan Motley guards. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
USC Trojans guard De'Anthony Melton shoots as Baylor Bears forward Johnathan Motley guards. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 35
The Arkansas Razorbacks bench reacts after a basket during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas Razorbacks bench reacts after a basket during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
The Arkansas Razorbacks bench reacts after a basket during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 35
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Manuale Watkins grabs a rebound against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Manuale Watkins grabs a rebound against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Manuale Watkins grabs a rebound against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 35
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Tony Bradley and Arkansas Razorbacks forward Moses Kingsley go for a loose ball. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Tony Bradley and Arkansas Razorbacks forward Moses Kingsley go for a loose ball. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Tony Bradley and Arkansas Razorbacks forward Moses Kingsley go for a loose ball. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 35
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson dunks the ball during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson dunks the ball during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson dunks the ball during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 35
Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner knocks over Louisville Cardinals guard Donovan Mitchell. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner knocks over Louisville Cardinals guard Donovan Mitchell. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner knocks over Louisville Cardinals guard Donovan Mitchell. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 35
The Purdue Boilermakers celebrate after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

The Purdue Boilermakers celebrate after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
The Purdue Boilermakers celebrate after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 35
Michigan Wolverines guard Duncan Robinson knocks the ball away from Louisville Cardinals forward Ray Spalding. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines guard Duncan Robinson knocks the ball away from Louisville Cardinals forward Ray Spalding. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
Michigan Wolverines guard Duncan Robinson knocks the ball away from Louisville Cardinals forward Ray Spalding. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 35
Iowa State Cyclones guard Donovan Jackson celebrates after his three point shot during the second half. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State Cyclones guard Donovan Jackson celebrates after his three point shot during the second half. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Iowa State Cyclones guard Donovan Jackson celebrates after his three point shot during the second half. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 35
Arizona Wildcats guard Kadeem Allen scores a basket against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Calvin Hermanson. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Wildcats guard Kadeem Allen scores a basket against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Calvin Hermanson. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Arizona Wildcats guard Kadeem Allen scores a basket against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Calvin Hermanson. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 35
Iowa State Cyclones guard Matt Thomas and Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Swanigan battle for the ball. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State Cyclones guard Matt Thomas and Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Swanigan battle for the ball. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Iowa State Cyclones guard Matt Thomas and Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Swanigan battle for the ball. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 35
Xavier Musketeers guard J.P. Macura and guard Trevon Bluiett react after defeating the Florida State Seminoles. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Musketeers guard J.P. Macura and guard Trevon Bluiett react after defeating the Florida State Seminoles. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Xavier Musketeers guard J.P. Macura and guard Trevon Bluiett react after defeating the Florida State Seminoles. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 35
Wisconsin Badgers forward Ethan Happ makes a basket against the Villanova Wildcats. Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers forward Ethan Happ makes a basket against the Villanova Wildcats. Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Wisconsin Badgers forward Ethan Happ makes a basket against the Villanova Wildcats. Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 35
Wisconsin Badgers players celebrate their victory as Villanova Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson walks off the court. Wisconsin won 65-62. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers players celebrate their victory as Villanova Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson walks off the court. Wisconsin won 65-62. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Wisconsin Badgers players celebrate their victory as Villanova Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson walks off the court. Wisconsin won 65-62. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 35
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe shoots over Northern Kentucky Norse forward Jordan Garnett. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe shoots over Northern Kentucky Norse forward Jordan Garnett. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe shoots over Northern Kentucky Norse forward Jordan Garnett. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 35
UCLA Bruins guard Aaron Holiday reacts in front of Kent State Golden Flashes center Adonis De La Rosa. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins guard Aaron Holiday reacts in front of Kent State Golden Flashes center Adonis De La Rosa. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
UCLA Bruins guard Aaron Holiday reacts in front of Kent State Golden Flashes center Adonis De La Rosa. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 35
The West Virginia Mountaineers bench reacts in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. West Virginia won 83-71. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers bench reacts in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. West Virginia won 83-71. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
The West Virginia Mountaineers bench reacts in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. West Virginia won 83-71. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 35
UC Davis Aggies guard Darius Graham reacts after the game against the Kansas Jayhawks. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

UC Davis Aggies guard Darius Graham reacts after the game against the Kansas Jayhawks. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
UC Davis Aggies guard Darius Graham reacts after the game against the Kansas Jayhawks. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 35
UC Davis Aggies guard Siler Schneider attempts a shot as Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick defends. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

UC Davis Aggies guard Siler Schneider attempts a shot as Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick defends. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
UC Davis Aggies guard Siler Schneider attempts a shot as Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick defends. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Close
22 / 35
Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward controls the ball ahead of Miami Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown and forward Dewan Huell. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward controls the ball ahead of Miami Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown and forward Dewan Huell. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward controls the ball ahead of Miami Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown and forward Dewan Huell. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Close
23 / 35
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell and South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva celebrate. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell and South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva celebrate. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell and South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva celebrate. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
24 / 35
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks, guard Kenny Williams, forward Theo Pinson and forward Justin Jackson react after guard Kanler Coker (not pictured) scored. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks, guard Kenny Williams, forward Theo Pinson and forward Justin Jackson react after guard Kanler Coker (not pictured) scored. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks, guard Kenny Williams, forward Theo Pinson and forward Justin Jackson react after guard Kanler Coker (not pictured) scored. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
25 / 35
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seventh Woods blocks the shot go Texas Southern Tigers guard Demontrae Jefferson. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seventh Woods blocks the shot go Texas Southern Tigers guard Demontrae Jefferson. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seventh Woods blocks the shot go Texas Southern Tigers guard Demontrae Jefferson. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
26 / 35
USC Trojans forward Chimezie Metu dunks over Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Jarrey Foster. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans forward Chimezie Metu dunks over Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Jarrey Foster. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
USC Trojans forward Chimezie Metu dunks over Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Jarrey Foster. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Close
27 / 35
Iona Gaels forward Jordan Washington reacts against the Oregon Ducks. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Iona Gaels forward Jordan Washington reacts against the Oregon Ducks. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Iona Gaels forward Jordan Washington reacts against the Oregon Ducks. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Close
28 / 35
USC Trojans forward Charles Buggs and Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Sterling Brown fight for control of the ball as USC Trojans forward Chimezie Metu and guard De'Anthony Melton look on. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans forward Charles Buggs and Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Sterling Brown fight for control of the ball as USC Trojans forward Chimezie Metu and guard De'Anthony Melton look on. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
USC Trojans forward Charles Buggs and Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Sterling Brown fight for control of the ball as USC Trojans forward Chimezie Metu and guard De'Anthony Melton look on. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
29 / 35
Michigan Wolverines bench players including forward Moritz Wagner react after a basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines bench players including forward Moritz Wagner react after a basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Michigan Wolverines bench players including forward Moritz Wagner react after a basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Close
30 / 35
Nevada Wolf Pack guard Josh Hall falls on Iowa State Cyclones guard Monte Morris while battling for the ball. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Nevada Wolf Pack guard Josh Hall falls on Iowa State Cyclones guard Monte Morris while battling for the ball. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Nevada Wolf Pack guard Josh Hall falls on Iowa State Cyclones guard Monte Morris while battling for the ball. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Close
31 / 35
Florida State Seminoles forward Jonathan Isaac and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles forward Demetris Morant collide. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State Seminoles forward Jonathan Isaac and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles forward Demetris Morant collide. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Florida State Seminoles forward Jonathan Isaac and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles forward Demetris Morant collide. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Close
32 / 35
Arizona Wildcats center Chance Comanche loses the ball against North Dakota Fighting Hawks forward Drick Bernstine and center Carson Shanks. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Wildcats center Chance Comanche loses the ball against North Dakota Fighting Hawks forward Drick Bernstine and center Carson Shanks. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Arizona Wildcats center Chance Comanche loses the ball against North Dakota Fighting Hawks forward Drick Bernstine and center Carson Shanks. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
33 / 35
North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks guard Chris Flemmings collides with the table as he goes after a loose ball out of bounds against the Virginia Cavaliers. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks guard Chris Flemmings collides with the table as he goes after a loose ball out of bounds against the Virginia Cavaliers. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks guard Chris Flemmings collides with the table as he goes after a loose ball out of bounds against the Virginia Cavaliers. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Close
34 / 35
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Silas Melson controls the ball as South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard Lane Severyn tries to steal. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Silas Melson controls the ball as South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard Lane Severyn tries to steal. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Silas Melson controls the ball as South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard Lane Severyn tries to steal. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Demolition day

Demolition day

Next Slideshows

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Mar 20 2017
Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Mar 20 2017
North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Mar 20 2017
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

Mar 19 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast