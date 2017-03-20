March Madness
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva shoots against Duke Blue Devils forward Harry Giles. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Rakym Felder and forward Chris Silva celebrates with head coach Frank Martin after beating the Duke Blue Devils. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Duke Blue Devils guard Luke Kennard reacts on the bench during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
USC Trojans guard De'Anthony Melton shoots as Baylor Bears forward Johnathan Motley guards. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The Arkansas Razorbacks bench reacts after a basket during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Manuale Watkins grabs a rebound against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Tony Bradley and Arkansas Razorbacks forward Moses Kingsley go for a loose ball. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson dunks the ball during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner knocks over Louisville Cardinals guard Donovan Mitchell. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
The Purdue Boilermakers celebrate after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan Wolverines guard Duncan Robinson knocks the ball away from Louisville Cardinals forward Ray Spalding. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa State Cyclones guard Donovan Jackson celebrates after his three point shot during the second half. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Wildcats guard Kadeem Allen scores a basket against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Calvin Hermanson. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa State Cyclones guard Matt Thomas and Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Swanigan battle for the ball. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Musketeers guard J.P. Macura and guard Trevon Bluiett react after defeating the Florida State Seminoles. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers forward Ethan Happ makes a basket against the Villanova Wildcats. Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin Badgers players celebrate their victory as Villanova Wildcats guard Jalen Brunson walks off the court. Wisconsin won 65-62. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe shoots over Northern Kentucky Norse forward Jordan Garnett. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA Bruins guard Aaron Holiday reacts in front of Kent State Golden Flashes center Adonis De La Rosa. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The West Virginia Mountaineers bench reacts in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. West Virginia won 83-71. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
UC Davis Aggies guard Darius Graham reacts after the game against the Kansas Jayhawks. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
UC Davis Aggies guard Siler Schneider attempts a shot as Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick defends. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State Spartans forward Nick Ward controls the ball ahead of Miami Hurricanes guard Bruce Brown and forward Dewan Huell. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Sindarius Thornwell and South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva celebrate. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks, guard Kenny Williams, forward Theo Pinson and forward Justin Jackson react after guard Kanler Coker (not pictured) scored. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seventh Woods blocks the shot go Texas Southern Tigers guard Demontrae Jefferson. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
USC Trojans forward Chimezie Metu dunks over Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Jarrey Foster. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Iona Gaels forward Jordan Washington reacts against the Oregon Ducks. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
USC Trojans forward Charles Buggs and Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Sterling Brown fight for control of the ball as USC Trojans forward Chimezie Metu and guard De'Anthony Melton look on. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan Wolverines bench players including forward Moritz Wagner react after a basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Nevada Wolf Pack guard Josh Hall falls on Iowa State Cyclones guard Monte Morris while battling for the ball. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Florida State Seminoles forward Jonathan Isaac and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles forward Demetris Morant collide. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Wildcats center Chance Comanche loses the ball against North Dakota Fighting Hawks forward Drick Bernstine and center Carson Shanks. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks guard Chris Flemmings collides with the table as he goes after a loose ball out of bounds against the Virginia Cavaliers. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Silas Melson controls the ball as South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard Lane Severyn tries to steal. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
