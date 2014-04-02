March on the Venezuelan Congress
Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado runs away from tear gas after she tried to take her seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. Venezuelan troops dispersed opposition demonstrators with tear gas and blocked...more
Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado runs away from tear gas after she tried to take her seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. Venezuelan troops dispersed opposition demonstrators with tear gas and blocked anti-government activist Maria Corina Machado, recently stripped of her seat in the National Assembly, from reaching the legislature. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
National Guard troops advance after anti-government protesters set fire to the housing ministry in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
National Guard troops advance after anti-government protesters set fire to the housing ministry in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Anti-government demonstrators pretend to bat gas canisters to police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Anti-government demonstrators pretend to bat gas canisters to police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Workers of the housing ministry leave the building after anti-government supporters set it on fire in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Workers of the housing ministry leave the building after anti-government supporters set it on fire in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The housing ministry is set on fire by anti-government supporters in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The housing ministry is set on fire by anti-government supporters in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government demonstrator throw a gas canister to police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Anti-government demonstrator throw a gas canister to police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
National Guardsmen walk with a detained man after the riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
National Guardsmen walk with a detained man after the riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An opposition supporter listens to Maria Corina Machado as she tries to take a seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An opposition supporter listens to Maria Corina Machado as she tries to take a seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A fireman extinguishes a fire at the housing ministry after anti-government supporters set it on fire in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A fireman extinguishes a fire at the housing ministry after anti-government supporters set it on fire in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Firefighters rescue a girl who was inside the housing ministry building set on fire by anti-government protesters in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Firefighters rescue a girl who was inside the housing ministry building set on fire by anti-government protesters in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Anti-government demonstrators take cover from police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Anti-government demonstrators take cover from police during riots in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado leaves on a motorcycle as she tries to take her seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado leaves on a motorcycle as she tries to take her seat at the national assembly in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl looks at anti-government demonsrators during a protest in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A girl looks at anti-government demonsrators during a protest in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is seen in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is seen in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Anti-government protesters and students block an avenue in front of the United Nations office with tents in Chacao district in Caracas April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A water cannon of the national police burns after being hit with Molotov cocktails thrown by anti-government protesters during riots in Chacao district in Caracas March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A water cannon of the national police burns after being hit with Molotov cocktails thrown by anti-government protesters during riots in Chacao district in Caracas March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Anti-government protesters riot against the national police in Chacao district in Caracas March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Anti-government protesters riot against the national police in Chacao district in Caracas March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Next Slideshows
GM on the stand
The General Motors CEO testifies over the ignition-switch failure controversy which has been linked to at least a dozen deaths.
Pictures of the month: March
Our top photos from the month of March.
Deadline for Obamacare
Midnight marks the deadline for Americans to obtain health insurance.
Fukushima homecoming
For the first time since the nuclear disaster three years ago, some residents are allowed to return home.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.