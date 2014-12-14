Marches against police shootings
A woman shouts slogans against police brutality while marching on the streets of Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, speaks during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Demonstrators fill Pennsylvania Avenue as they march towards the U.S. Capitol building during the national Justice For All march against police violence in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Demonstrators gather outside the Alameda County Court House during a demonstration against police violence in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A picture of Martin Luther King Jr. is seen on a placard at Washington Square during a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Protesters, some holding placards as others raise their hands, shout slogans against police brutality while marching in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
People take part in a march against police violence, in New York . REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A demonstrator cries as protesters march against police violence in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People take part in a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Michael Brown, Sr., the father of Michael Brown, speaks during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man with a chain on his body takes part in a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Police detain a protestor during a demonstration against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators hold a banner during a demonstration against police violence, in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Maceo Lucero, 4, watches the demonstration from his father's shoulder during a march against police violence in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman takes part in a march against police violence, in Midtown Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Police officers scuffle with protestors during a demonstration against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators march to Capitol Hill in a protest against police violence organized by the National Action Network in Washington in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Lesley McSpadden (R), mother of Michael Brown, raises her hands during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People shout slogans against police as they take part in a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Al Sharpton leads a march with family members of Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin to Capitol Hill in a protest against police violence organized by the National Action Network in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Demonstrators argue with US Capitol police as they march to join a protest against police violence organized by the National Action Network in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
People take part in a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Counter-demonstrators take the stage to demand equal time from Rev. Al Sharpton before the national Justice For All march against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marchers hold hands during a prayer at the national Justice For All march against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
People gather for the start of the national Justice For All march, led by civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton, against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man dressed as Santa Claus joins protesters in a march against police violence, in Midtown Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People board a bus in New York to attend the march for justice in Washington. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People march against police violence in Midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A young marcher closes her eyes as marchers hold hands during a prayer at the national Justice For All march against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Demonstrators hold placards during a rally on Pennsylvania Avenue during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People gather for the start of the national Justice For All march, led by civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton, against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People board a bus in New York to attend the march for justice in Washington. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
