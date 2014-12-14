Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Dec 14, 2014 | 1:19am EST

Marches against police shootings

A woman shouts slogans against police brutality while marching on the streets of Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A woman shouts slogans against police brutality while marching on the streets of Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
A woman shouts slogans against police brutality while marching on the streets of Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
1 / 34
Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, speaks during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, speaks during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, speaks during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
2 / 34
Demonstrators fill Pennsylvania Avenue as they march towards the U.S. Capitol building during the national Justice For All march against police violence in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Demonstrators fill Pennsylvania Avenue as they march towards the U.S. Capitol building during the national Justice For All march against police violence in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Demonstrators fill Pennsylvania Avenue as they march towards the U.S. Capitol building during the national Justice For All march against police violence in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
3 / 34
Demonstrators gather outside the Alameda County Court House during a demonstration against police violence in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Demonstrators gather outside the Alameda County Court House during a demonstration against police violence in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Demonstrators gather outside the Alameda County Court House during a demonstration against police violence in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
4 / 34
A picture of Martin Luther King Jr. is seen on a placard at Washington Square during a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A picture of Martin Luther King Jr. is seen on a placard at Washington Square during a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
A picture of Martin Luther King Jr. is seen on a placard at Washington Square during a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 34
Protesters, some holding placards as others raise their hands, shout slogans against police brutality while marching in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Protesters, some holding placards as others raise their hands, shout slogans against police brutality while marching in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Protesters, some holding placards as others raise their hands, shout slogans against police brutality while marching in Manhattan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
6 / 34
People take part in a march against police violence, in New York . REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a march against police violence, in New York . REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
People take part in a march against police violence, in New York . REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 34
A demonstrator cries as protesters march against police violence in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A demonstrator cries as protesters march against police violence in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
A demonstrator cries as protesters march against police violence in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
8 / 34
People take part in a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
People take part in a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 34
Michael Brown, Sr., the father of Michael Brown, speaks during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Michael Brown, Sr., the father of Michael Brown, speaks during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Michael Brown, Sr., the father of Michael Brown, speaks during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 34
A man with a chain on his body takes part in a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man with a chain on his body takes part in a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
A man with a chain on his body takes part in a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 34
Police detain a protestor during a demonstration against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Police detain a protestor during a demonstration against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Police detain a protestor during a demonstration against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 34
Demonstrators hold a banner during a demonstration against police violence, in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Demonstrators hold a banner during a demonstration against police violence, in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Demonstrators hold a banner during a demonstration against police violence, in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
13 / 34
Maceo Lucero, 4, watches the demonstration from his father's shoulder during a march against police violence in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Maceo Lucero, 4, watches the demonstration from his father's shoulder during a march against police violence in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Maceo Lucero, 4, watches the demonstration from his father's shoulder during a march against police violence in Oakland. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
14 / 34
A woman takes part in a march against police violence, in Midtown Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman takes part in a march against police violence, in Midtown Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
A woman takes part in a march against police violence, in Midtown Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
15 / 34
Police officers scuffle with protestors during a demonstration against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Police officers scuffle with protestors during a demonstration against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Police officers scuffle with protestors during a demonstration against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 34
Demonstrators march to Capitol Hill in a protest against police violence organized by the National Action Network in Washington in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Demonstrators march to Capitol Hill in a protest against police violence organized by the National Action Network in Washington in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Demonstrators march to Capitol Hill in a protest against police violence organized by the National Action Network in Washington in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
17 / 34
Lesley McSpadden (R), mother of Michael Brown, raises her hands during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Lesley McSpadden (R), mother of Michael Brown, raises her hands during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Lesley McSpadden (R), mother of Michael Brown, raises her hands during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
18 / 34
People shout slogans against police as they take part in a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People shout slogans against police as they take part in a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
People shout slogans against police as they take part in a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
19 / 34
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
20 / 34
Al Sharpton leads a march with family members of Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin to Capitol Hill in a protest against police violence organized by the National Action Network in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Al Sharpton leads a march with family members of Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin to Capitol Hill in a protest against police violence organized by the National Action Network in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Al Sharpton leads a march with family members of Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice and Trayvon Martin to Capitol Hill in a protest against police violence organized by the National Action Network in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
21 / 34
Demonstrators argue with US Capitol police as they march to join a protest against police violence organized by the National Action Network in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Demonstrators argue with US Capitol police as they march to join a protest against police violence organized by the National Action Network in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Demonstrators argue with US Capitol police as they march to join a protest against police violence organized by the National Action Network in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Close
22 / 34
People take part in a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
People take part in a march against police violence, in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
23 / 34
Counter-demonstrators take the stage to demand equal time from Rev. Al Sharpton before the national Justice For All march against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Counter-demonstrators take the stage to demand equal time from Rev. Al Sharpton before the national Justice For All march against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Counter-demonstrators take the stage to demand equal time from Rev. Al Sharpton before the national Justice For All march against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
24 / 34
Marchers hold hands during a prayer at the national Justice For All march against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Marchers hold hands during a prayer at the national Justice For All march against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Marchers hold hands during a prayer at the national Justice For All march against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
25 / 34
People gather for the start of the national Justice For All march, led by civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton, against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People gather for the start of the national Justice For All march, led by civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton, against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
People gather for the start of the national Justice For All march, led by civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton, against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
26 / 34
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
27 / 34
A man dressed as Santa Claus joins protesters in a march against police violence, in Midtown Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man dressed as Santa Claus joins protesters in a march against police violence, in Midtown Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
A man dressed as Santa Claus joins protesters in a march against police violence, in Midtown Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
28 / 34
People board a bus in New York to attend the march for justice in Washington. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People board a bus in New York to attend the march for justice in Washington. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
People board a bus in New York to attend the march for justice in Washington. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
29 / 34
People march against police violence in Midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People march against police violence in Midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
People march against police violence in Midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
30 / 34
A young marcher closes her eyes as marchers hold hands during a prayer at the national Justice For All march against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A young marcher closes her eyes as marchers hold hands during a prayer at the national Justice For All march against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
A young marcher closes her eyes as marchers hold hands during a prayer at the national Justice For All march against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
31 / 34
Demonstrators hold placards during a rally on Pennsylvania Avenue during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Demonstrators hold placards during a rally on Pennsylvania Avenue during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
Demonstrators hold placards during a rally on Pennsylvania Avenue during the National Action Network National March Against Police Violence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
32 / 34
People gather for the start of the national Justice For All march, led by civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton, against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People gather for the start of the national Justice For All march, led by civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton, against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
People gather for the start of the national Justice For All march, led by civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton, against police violence, in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
33 / 34
People board a bus in New York to attend the march for justice in Washington. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People board a bus in New York to attend the march for justice in Washington. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
People board a bus in New York to attend the march for justice in Washington. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
West Coast storm

West Coast storm

Next Slideshows

West Coast storm

West Coast storm

A major storm pummels California and the Pacific Northwest.

Dec 12 2014
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top nature and weather pictures of 2014.

Dec 12 2014

"Hands up, don't shoot"

Protesters gesture with their hands up to show support for victims of police violence.

Dec 12 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 11 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast