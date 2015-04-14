Edition:
Marching to justice

People take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profiling while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. Protestors are going on a 250-mile, one-week march from New York to Washington in protest of police brutality. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profiling while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. Protestors are going on a 250-mile, one-week march from New York to Washington

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
People take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profiling while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. Protestors are going on a 250-mile, one-week march from New York to Washington in protest of police brutality. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People stretch while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People stretch while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
People stretch while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People shout slogans against police while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People shout slogans against police while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
People shout slogans against police while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People stretch while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People stretch while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
People stretch while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in "March2Justice" while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in "March2Justice" while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
People take part in "March2Justice" while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People rest in North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People rest in North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
People rest in North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the "March2Justice" while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in the "March2Justice" while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
People take part in the "March2Justice" while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Women take part in the "March2Justice" while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Women take part in the "March2Justice" while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Women take part in the "March2Justice" while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the "March2Justice" while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in the "March2Justice" while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
People take part in the "March2Justice" while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York City Council member Jumaane Williams (R) speaks with a police officer of Edison as people take part in the "March2Justice" while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

New York City Council member Jumaane Williams (R) speaks with a police officer of Edison as people take part in the "March2Justice" while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
New York City Council member Jumaane Williams (R) speaks with a police officer of Edison as people take part in the "March2Justice" while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the "March2Justice" while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in the "March2Justice" while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
People take part in the "March2Justice" while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profiling while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profiling while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
People take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profiling while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People take part in the "March2Justice" while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People take part in the "March2Justice" while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
People take part in the "March2Justice" while they cross the town of Edison, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
