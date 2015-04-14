Marching to justice

People take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profiling while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. Protestors are going on a 250-mile, one-week march from New York to Washington...more

People take part in a march called "March2Justice" to stop police brutality and racial profiling while they cross the town of North Brunswick, New Jersey, April 13, 2015. Protestors are going on a 250-mile, one-week march from New York to Washington in protest of police brutality. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

