Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY)
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Andrew Sanchez Jr., King of Zulu, waves to crowds on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club dances with parade goers on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club throws a coconut on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A reveller makes her way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A Member of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club parades down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club throws beads on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Rex, King of Carnival, Christian T. Brown, toasts his queen on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club parade down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A float from the Krewe of Rex rolls down St. Charles Avenue on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A reveller makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A reveller makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A float from of the Krewe of Rex turns onto Canal St. on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Revellers kiss at they make their way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A reveller makes her way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
