Mardi Gras in New Orleans
A man walks through the French Quarter during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the New Orleans Baby Doll Ladies march during the Krewe of Zulu parade at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People celebrate Mardi Gras at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch the Krewe of Zulu parade march Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People cheer at floats as they pass by during the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Float riders look out at the crowd during the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of a school dance group perform during the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Andrea McGuffee dances during Lundi Gras celebration during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man watches as the Krewe of Zulu parade marches during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A girl holds out a fishing net full of beads as the Krewe of Zulu parade marches during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People march during the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club march during the Krewe of Zulu parade at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch the Krewe of Zulu parade march at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
King Zulu, Adonis Expose, waves to the crowd during the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People march during the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the Mondo Kayo Social and Marching Club march during the Krewe of Zulu parade at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A float makes its way through the Bacchus parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A high school marching band plays before the start of the Bacchus parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch as floats make their way during the Bacchus parade at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Float riders throw beads at the Bacchus parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
