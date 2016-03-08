Maria Sharapova's break point
Maria Sharapova speaks to the media announcing a failed drug test after the Australian Open during a press conference in Los Angeles, March 7, 2016. Sharapova, who lit up women's tennis when she won Wimbledon in 2004 as a 17-year-old and is still...more
Maria Sharapova celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 24, 2016. The failed drug test at January's Australian Open, one of...more
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2014. Sharapova earned $29.7 million last year, Forbes magazine...more
Maria Sharapova poses for photographers as she holds her trophy after winning the final match over Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the Rome Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2015. She was world's highest-paid female athlete last year...more
Maria Sharapova reacts during her women's semi-final match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. Sharapova said she had been taking the substance, meldonium, for a...more
Maria Sharapova, then 15 years old, plays with a fan during an event promoting tennis in Hong Kong, December 29, 2002. REUTERS/Kin Cheung
Maria Sharapova celebrates her win against compatriot Elena Bovina in their second round match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 26, 2003. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Thirteenth seed Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams hold their respective trophies after their women's final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2004. Renowned for her never-say-die approach, a gritty baseline game and...more
Maria Sharapova holds the U.S. Open women's trophy after defeating Belgium's Justine Henin-Hardenne 6-4 6-4 in New York, September 9, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Maria Sharapova kisses the trophy after winning her Australian Open women's singles final match against Serbia's Ana Ivanovic in Melbourne January 26, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Maria Sharapova poses with her trophy in the dressing room after winning the French Open women's singles final match against Sara Errani of Italy in Paris June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sindy Thomas/FFT/Pool
Maria Sharapova poses with her trophy for photographers near the Eiffel Tower in Paris a day after winning the French Open women's singles final match in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maria Sharapova reacts during her match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. Longtime sponsor Nike to announce it was suspending ties during the drug investigation. REUTERS/Stefan...more
Maria Sharapova wears shoes with her name monogrammed on the back during the final of the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida, April 2, 2011. Nike, the world's largest sportswear maker, which said it was "saddened and...more
Maria Sharapova poses next to a Porsche Boxster car in Paris, France, May 21, 2015. Porsche, a division of Volkswagen, said it was suspending Sharapova's role as its brand ambassador. "We regret the current news about Maria Sharapova. Until further...more
Maria Sharapova poses on the red carpet before launching her new TAG Heuer AQUARACER Steel & 18K Gold watch with diamonds in New York, August 22, 2006. Sharapova's deal with Tag Heuer had expired at the end of 2015, and the company had been in talks...more
Maria Sharapova holds a bag of her gummy candy line "Sugarpova" at the BNP Paribas Open WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Maria Sharapova walks past Japanese models holding Samantha Thavasa handbags, which she designed, during a fashion show in Tokyo December 23, 2005. She has numerous business interests off the court, including a very successful apparel collection....more
(L-R) Photographer Mario Testino, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Maria Sharapova attend the Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Maria Sharapova reacts to a television camera during an exhibition tennis match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova and Lucie Safarova (not pictured) in Prague October 29, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Maria Sharapova hits the ball to Belarussia's Darya Kustova during their second round match of the WTA Warsaw Open Tennis tournament at Legia tennis courts in Warsaw May 20, 2009. The 28-year-old Russian has suffered from assorted injuries over the...more
Maria Sharapova slips during her women's singles tennis match against Michelle Larcher De Brito of Portugal at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Christina McHale of the U.S. during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament May 6, 2014. REUTER/Andrea Comas
Maria Sharapova reacts after winning a point against Maria Elena Camerin of Italy during their match at the Nasdaq-100 Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 26, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
