Pictures | Tue Mar 8, 2016 | 12:05pm EST

Maria Sharapova's break point

Maria Sharapova speaks to the media announcing a failed drug test after the Australian Open during a press conference in Los Angeles, March 7, 2016. Sharapova, who lit up women's tennis when she won Wimbledon in 2004 as a 17-year-old and is still ranked among the top players, announced on Monday she had tested positive for meldonium, which is used to treat diabetes and low magnesium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Maria Sharapova celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 24, 2016. The failed drug test at January's Australian Open, one of four annual Grand Slam events, will be costly for her at a time when sports bodies and sponsors are taking a tough line following a series of corruption and doping scandals. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States during their women's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 14, 2014. Sharapova earned $29.7 million last year, Forbes magazine reported, and most of it came from endorsements, appearances and royalties rather than her victories on court. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2014
Maria Sharapova poses for photographers as she holds her trophy after winning the final match over Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the Rome Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, May 17, 2015. She was world's highest-paid female athlete last year for the 11th consecutive year, and Forbes put her off-court career earnings at more than $200 million. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Maria Sharapova reacts during her women's semi-final match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 5, 2014. Sharapova said she had been taking the substance, meldonium, for a decade for health reasons and had not read an email informing her that a ban on its use in sport, imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), had come into force on Jan. 1. She will be provisionally suspended from playing tennis from March 12 and could be prevented from competing for Russia at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics this year. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
Maria Sharapova, then 15 years old, plays with a fan during an event promoting tennis in Hong Kong, December 29, 2002. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Maria Sharapova celebrates her win against compatriot Elena Bovina in their second round match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, June 26, 2003. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, February 10, 2006
Thirteenth seed Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams hold their respective trophies after their women's final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 3, 2004. Renowned for her never-say-die approach, a gritty baseline game and high-decibel shrieking, Sharapova at 17 became the first Russian woman to win Wimbledon, her first Grand Slam singles title, when she beat Serena Williams 6-1 6-4 in the 2004 final. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Maria Sharapova holds the U.S. Open women's trophy after defeating Belgium's Justine Henin-Hardenne 6-4 6-4 in New York, September 9, 2006. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2006
Maria Sharapova kisses the trophy after winning her Australian Open women's singles final match against Serbia's Ana Ivanovic in Melbourne January 26, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2008
Maria Sharapova poses with her trophy in the dressing room after winning the French Open women's singles final match against Sara Errani of Italy in Paris June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sindy Thomas/FFT/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 09, 2012
Maria Sharapova poses with her trophy for photographers near the Eiffel Tower in Paris a day after winning the French Open women's singles final match in Paris June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, June 08, 2014
Maria Sharapova reacts during her match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 7, 2015. Longtime sponsor Nike to announce it was suspending ties during the drug investigation. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Maria Sharapova wears shoes with her name monogrammed on the back during the final of the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida, April 2, 2011. Nike, the world's largest sportswear maker, which said it was "saddened and surprised" by the news when it announced it was putting ties on hold with the player. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2011
Maria Sharapova poses next to a Porsche Boxster car in Paris, France, May 21, 2015. Porsche, a division of Volkswagen, said it was suspending Sharapova's role as its brand ambassador. "We regret the current news about Maria Sharapova. Until further details emerge and we are able to analyse the situation, we have decided to suspend planned activities," it said. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Maria Sharapova poses on the red carpet before launching her new TAG Heuer AQUARACER Steel & 18K Gold watch with diamonds in New York, August 22, 2006. Sharapova's deal with Tag Heuer had expired at the end of 2015, and the company had been in talks to extend the collaboration, it said on Tuesday. "In view of the current situation, the Swiss watch brand has suspended negotiations and has decided not to renew the contract," TAG Heuer, a unit of French luxury goods group LVMH, said in a statement. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 22, 2006
Maria Sharapova holds a bag of her gummy candy line "Sugarpova" at the BNP Paribas Open WTA tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2013
Maria Sharapova walks past Japanese models holding Samantha Thavasa handbags, which she designed, during a fashion show in Tokyo December 23, 2005. She has numerous business interests off the court, including a very successful apparel collection. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
(L-R) Photographer Mario Testino, U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Maria Sharapova attend the Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for Chanel in Paris, France, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Maria Sharapova reacts to a television camera during an exhibition tennis match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova and Lucie Safarova (not pictured) in Prague October 29, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2012
Maria Sharapova hits the ball to Belarussia's Darya Kustova during their second round match of the WTA Warsaw Open Tennis tournament at Legia tennis courts in Warsaw May 20, 2009. The 28-year-old Russian has suffered from assorted injuries over the past decade, and required shoulder surgery in 2008 that led to her being sidelined for nine months. REUTERS/Adam Nurkiewicz

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
Maria Sharapova slips during her women's singles tennis match against Michelle Larcher De Brito of Portugal at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2013
Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Christina McHale of the U.S. during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament May 6, 2014. REUTER/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Tuesday, May 06, 2014
Maria Sharapova reacts after winning a point against Maria Elena Camerin of Italy during their match at the Nasdaq-100 Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 26, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2006
