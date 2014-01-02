Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 2, 2014 | 7:40am EST

Marijuana for sale in Colorado

<p>Cheri Hackett, (C) co-owner of the Botana Care marijuana store celebrates just before opening her doors to customers for the first time in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. Marijuana proprietors in Colorado are pioneers in a new chapter of America's drug culture that marks the first time cannabis will be legally produced, sold and taxed under a special system many states have long established for alcohol sales. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Cheri Hackett, (C) co-owner of the Botana Care marijuana store celebrates just before opening her doors to customers for the first time in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. Marijuana proprietors in Colorado are pioneers in a new chapter of...more

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Cheri Hackett, (C) co-owner of the Botana Care marijuana store celebrates just before opening her doors to customers for the first time in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. Marijuana proprietors in Colorado are pioneers in a new chapter of America's drug culture that marks the first time cannabis will be legally produced, sold and taxed under a special system many states have long established for alcohol sales. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
1 / 14
<p>Taylor Smith puts up a sign at the Botana Care marijuana store just before opening the doors to customers for the first time in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Taylor Smith puts up a sign at the Botana Care marijuana store just before opening the doors to customers for the first time in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Taylor Smith puts up a sign at the Botana Care marijuana store just before opening the doors to customers for the first time in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
2 / 14
<p>People wait in line to be among the first to legally buy recreational marijuana at the Botana Care store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

People wait in line to be among the first to legally buy recreational marijuana at the Botana Care store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

People wait in line to be among the first to legally buy recreational marijuana at the Botana Care store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
3 / 14
<p>Customers look over their choices in recreational marijuana products at the Botana Care store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Customers look over their choices in recreational marijuana products at the Botana Care store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Customers look over their choices in recreational marijuana products at the Botana Care store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
4 / 14
<p>Cheri Hackett, (R) co-owner of the Botana Care marijuana shop, watches as Jesse Phillips (C) has his ID checked before being the first person to legally buy recreational marijuana at her store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Cheri Hackett, (R) co-owner of the Botana Care marijuana shop, watches as Jesse Phillips (C) has his ID checked before being the first person to legally buy recreational marijuana at her store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick...more

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Cheri Hackett, (R) co-owner of the Botana Care marijuana shop, watches as Jesse Phillips (C) has his ID checked before being the first person to legally buy recreational marijuana at her store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
5 / 14
<p>Damian Stasek (L) and Sterling Hamilton (R) celebrate being the second and third persons, respectively, to legally buy recreational marijuana at the BotanaCare store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Damian Stasek (L) and Sterling Hamilton (R) celebrate being the second and third persons, respectively, to legally buy recreational marijuana at the BotanaCare store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Damian Stasek (L) and Sterling Hamilton (R) celebrate being the second and third persons, respectively, to legally buy recreational marijuana at the BotanaCare store in Northglenn, Colorado January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 14
<p>Grower Steve Jenkins checks out his marijuana plants at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Grower Steve Jenkins checks out his marijuana plants at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Grower Steve Jenkins checks out his marijuana plants at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
7 / 14
<p>A fully budded marijuana plant ready for trimming is seen at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A fully budded marijuana plant ready for trimming is seen at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

A fully budded marijuana plant ready for trimming is seen at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
8 / 14
<p>Various marijuana strains are prepared for sale at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Various marijuana strains are prepared for sale at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Various marijuana strains are prepared for sale at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 14
<p>A worker rolls marijuana joints for sale at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A worker rolls marijuana joints for sale at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

A worker rolls marijuana joints for sale at the Botanacare marijuana store ahead of their grand opening on New Year's day in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
10 / 14
<p>Troy McIntyre, a worker at BotanaCare, prepares bags of the company's sample packs of various strains of marijuana prepared for the store opening tomorrow in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Troy McIntyre, a worker at BotanaCare, prepares bags of the company's sample packs of various strains of marijuana prepared for the store opening tomorrow in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Troy McIntyre, a worker at BotanaCare, prepares bags of the company's sample packs of various strains of marijuana prepared for the store opening tomorrow in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
11 / 14
<p>Danielle Hackett prepares marijuana buds for sale at BotanaCare in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Danielle Hackett prepares marijuana buds for sale at BotanaCare in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Danielle Hackett prepares marijuana buds for sale at BotanaCare in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
12 / 14
<p>Danielle Hackett prepares marijuana buds for sale at BotanaCare in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Danielle Hackett prepares marijuana buds for sale at BotanaCare in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Danielle Hackett prepares marijuana buds for sale at BotanaCare in Northglenn, Colorado December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
13 / 14
<p>Joe Rey, a grower at 3D Cannabis Center, waters marijuana plants at the company facility in Denver December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Joe Rey, a grower at 3D Cannabis Center, waters marijuana plants at the company facility in Denver December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Joe Rey, a grower at 3D Cannabis Center, waters marijuana plants at the company facility in Denver December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
World rings in New Year

World rings in New Year

Next Slideshows

World rings in New Year

World rings in New Year

Ushering in 2014 with fireworks and festivities around the globe.

Jan 01 2014
Frozen art

Frozen art

Elaborate ice and snow sculptures shaped into everything from movie characters to towering castles.

Dec 31 2013
Digging for white gold

Digging for white gold

On the hunt for the elusive white truffle in the hills of Italy's Piedmont region.

Dec 27 2013
The legacy of Kalashnikov

The legacy of Kalashnikov

A look back at the legacy of Mikhail Kalashnikov, the designer of the AK-47 assault rifle. Known as the weapon of choice for guerrillas, the gun has been used...

Dec 25 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast