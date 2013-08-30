Edition:
Marijuana in America

<p>Mary Becker, 21, of Boise, Idaho exhales after taking a hit of hash oil at during 420Fest at the Luxe Nightclub in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2013. In November 2012, voters approved legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in the state of Washington for adults over 21. REUTERS/Nick Adams</p>

Mary Becker, 21, of Boise, Idaho exhales after taking a hit of hash oil at during 420Fest at the Luxe Nightclub in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2013. In November 2012, voters approved legalizing the recreational use of marijuana in the state of Washington for adults over 21. REUTERS/Nick Adams

<p>A car filled with bales of marijuana is seen at a police station in La Grulla, Texas March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A car filled with bales of marijuana is seen at a police station in La Grulla, Texas March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A car filled with bales of marijuana is seen at a police station in La Grulla, Texas March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

<p>Hu Barney (C), smokes a joint during 420Fest at the Luxe Nightclub in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams</p>

Hu Barney (C), smokes a joint during 420Fest at the Luxe Nightclub in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Hu Barney (C), smokes a joint during 420Fest at the Luxe Nightclub in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

<p>Women wearing marijuana leaf masks smile at the 4/20 marijuana holiday in Civic Center Park in downtown Denver April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Women wearing marijuana leaf masks smile at the 4/20 marijuana holiday in Civic Center Park in downtown Denver April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Women wearing marijuana leaf masks smile at the 4/20 marijuana holiday in Civic Center Park in downtown Denver April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Ayrn Taylor, a United Food and Commercial Workers union (UFCW) member and employee at the Venice Beach Care Center, displays medical marijuana during a media visit at the medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Ayrn Taylor, a United Food and Commercial Workers union (UFCW) member and employee at the Venice Beach Care Center, displays medical marijuana during a media visit at the medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California February 6, 2013....more

Ayrn Taylor, a United Food and Commercial Workers union (UFCW) member and employee at the Venice Beach Care Center, displays medical marijuana during a media visit at the medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>A customer at Frankie Sports Bar and Grill grinds up marijuana for use in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012.REUTERS/Nick Adams</p>

A customer at Frankie Sports Bar and Grill grinds up marijuana for use in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012.REUTERS/Nick Adams

A customer at Frankie Sports Bar and Grill grinds up marijuana for use in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012.REUTERS/Nick Adams

<p>People smoke marijuana joints at 4:20 p.m. as thousands of marijuana advocates gathered at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

People smoke marijuana joints at 4:20 p.m. as thousands of marijuana advocates gathered at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

People smoke marijuana joints at 4:20 p.m. as thousands of marijuana advocates gathered at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Richard Lee, president of Oaksterdam University, a trade school for the cannabis industry, looks at cannabis plants maintained by students in Oakland, California July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Richard Lee, president of Oaksterdam University, a trade school for the cannabis industry, looks at cannabis plants maintained by students in Oakland, California July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Richard Lee, president of Oaksterdam University, a trade school for the cannabis industry, looks at cannabis plants maintained by students in Oakland, California July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Young men smoke from a vapor pipe (L) and a water pipe at the The Wonders of Cannabis Festival in San Francisco, California, October 27, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White</p>

Young men smoke from a vapor pipe (L) and a water pipe at the The Wonders of Cannabis Festival in San Francisco, California, October 27, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Young men smoke from a vapor pipe (L) and a water pipe at the The Wonders of Cannabis Festival in San Francisco, California, October 27, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White

<p>Kevai Floyd protests law enforcement actions against medical marijuana outside the federal courthouse in Sacramento, Calif. October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

Kevai Floyd protests law enforcement actions against medical marijuana outside the federal courthouse in Sacramento, Calif. October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Kevai Floyd protests law enforcement actions against medical marijuana outside the federal courthouse in Sacramento, Calif. October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

<p>A man lights a cigarette rolled with marijuana at a pro-marijuana rally at 4:20pm at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A man lights a cigarette rolled with marijuana at a pro-marijuana rally at 4:20pm at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A man lights a cigarette rolled with marijuana at a pro-marijuana rally at 4:20pm at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Presenters Seth Rogan (L) and James Franco perform in a skit about marijuana at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 1, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Presenters Seth Rogan (L) and James Franco perform in a skit about marijuana at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 1, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Presenters Seth Rogan (L) and James Franco perform in a skit about marijuana at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles June 1, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Comedians Cheech &amp; Chong, Cheech Marin (L) and Tommy Chong, pose with artificial marijuana plants for photographers after announcing their first comedy tour in 25 years during a news conference in Los Angeles July 30, 2008. The counter-culture duo are famous for their comedy routines about marijuana. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Comedians Cheech & Chong, Cheech Marin (L) and Tommy Chong, pose with artificial marijuana plants for photographers after announcing their first comedy tour in 25 years during a news conference in Los Angeles July 30, 2008. The counter-culture...more

Comedians Cheech & Chong, Cheech Marin (L) and Tommy Chong, pose with artificial marijuana plants for photographers after announcing their first comedy tour in 25 years during a news conference in Los Angeles July 30, 2008. The counter-culture duo are famous for their comedy routines about marijuana. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>A woman with glasses shaped like a marijuana leaves smiles during a gathering of marijuana advocates at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A woman with glasses shaped like a marijuana leaves smiles during a gathering of marijuana advocates at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A woman with glasses shaped like a marijuana leaves smiles during a gathering of marijuana advocates at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>A customer, who wished to be identified only as Maggie, inspects cannabis at The Joint Cooperative in Seattle, Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux</p>

A customer, who wished to be identified only as Maggie, inspects cannabis at The Joint Cooperative in Seattle, Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux

A customer, who wished to be identified only as Maggie, inspects cannabis at The Joint Cooperative in Seattle, Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux

<p>An attendee holds marijuana buds at the International Cannabis &amp; Hemp Expo in Oakland, California September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mathew Sumner</p>

An attendee holds marijuana buds at the International Cannabis & Hemp Expo in Oakland, California September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mathew Sumner

An attendee holds marijuana buds at the International Cannabis & Hemp Expo in Oakland, California September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mathew Sumner

<p>One of 26 bundles of marijuana, found inside a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico that was uncovered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona on Monday, is shown in this photograph released to Reuters on November 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout</p>

One of 26 bundles of marijuana, found inside a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico that was uncovered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona on Monday, is shown in this photograph released to Reuters on November 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Customs...more

One of 26 bundles of marijuana, found inside a drug smuggling tunnel from Mexico that was uncovered by the U.S. Border Patrol in Nogales, Arizona on Monday, is shown in this photograph released to Reuters on November 22, 2011. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout

<p>An agent from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stands guard in front of blocks of marijuana in an industrial building near the Mexican border in Otay Mesa, California November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune/Pool</p>

An agent from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stands guard in front of blocks of marijuana in an industrial building near the Mexican border in Otay Mesa, California November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego...more

An agent from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stands guard in front of blocks of marijuana in an industrial building near the Mexican border in Otay Mesa, California November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Nelvin C. Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune/Pool

<p>Undated handout photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security shows an off-road go-kart. U.S. border cops in far-west Arizona have seized the go-kart and trailer packed with marijuana, in the latest bizarre attempt by Mexican smugglers to beat beefed up border security. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout</p>

Undated handout photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security shows an off-road go-kart. U.S. border cops in far-west Arizona have seized the go-kart and trailer packed with marijuana, in the latest bizarre attempt by Mexican smugglers...more

Undated handout photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security shows an off-road go-kart. U.S. border cops in far-west Arizona have seized the go-kart and trailer packed with marijuana, in the latest bizarre attempt by Mexican smugglers to beat beefed up border security. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout

<p>A boat that contained smuggled bales of marijuana is seen washed ashore on a beach in Ventura County, California north of Los Angeles in this handout photograph taken and released to Reuters on January 4, 2012. REUTERS/US Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout</p>

A boat that contained smuggled bales of marijuana is seen washed ashore on a beach in Ventura County, California north of Los Angeles in this handout photograph taken and released to Reuters on January 4, 2012. REUTERS/US Immigration and Customs...more

A boat that contained smuggled bales of marijuana is seen washed ashore on a beach in Ventura County, California north of Los Angeles in this handout photograph taken and released to Reuters on January 4, 2012. REUTERS/US Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout

<p>Handcuffed suspect Gerald Ware (L) watches as police officer Matt Elzinga places a bag believed to be filled with marijuana into an envelope, as he catalogs evidence during the execution of a search warrant for illegal drugs in Ware's home in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in this November 12, 2009 file picture. REUTERS/John Gress/Files</p>

Handcuffed suspect Gerald Ware (L) watches as police officer Matt Elzinga places a bag believed to be filled with marijuana into an envelope, as he catalogs evidence during the execution of a search warrant for illegal drugs in Ware's home in...more

Handcuffed suspect Gerald Ware (L) watches as police officer Matt Elzinga places a bag believed to be filled with marijuana into an envelope, as he catalogs evidence during the execution of a search warrant for illegal drugs in Ware's home in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in this November 12, 2009 file picture. REUTERS/John Gress/Files

<p>Suspected gang member Jose Cardenas waits to be booked inside the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Adult Detention Center after being arrested for possession of marijuana in Edinburg, Texas, in this April 14, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/Files</p>

Suspected gang member Jose Cardenas waits to be booked inside the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Adult Detention Center after being arrested for possession of marijuana in Edinburg, Texas, in this April 14, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Jessica...more

Suspected gang member Jose Cardenas waits to be booked inside the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Adult Detention Center after being arrested for possession of marijuana in Edinburg, Texas, in this April 14, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/Files

<p>A woman holds a sign at a pro-marijuana rally at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A woman holds a sign at a pro-marijuana rally at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A woman holds a sign at a pro-marijuana rally at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>A sign advertises a medical marijuana dispensary on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A sign advertises a medical marijuana dispensary on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A sign advertises a medical marijuana dispensary on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California, July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>A man stands in front of a medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A man stands in front of a medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A man stands in front of a medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>Medical marijuana is shown in a jar at The Joint Cooperative in Seattle, Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux</p>

Medical marijuana is shown in a jar at The Joint Cooperative in Seattle, Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux

Medical marijuana is shown in a jar at The Joint Cooperative in Seattle, Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux

<p>Richard Lee, founder of Oaksterdam University, is seen in the campaign headquarters for the Tax Cannabis campaign, in Oakland, California June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Richard Lee, founder of Oaksterdam University, is seen in the campaign headquarters for the Tax Cannabis campaign, in Oakland, California June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Richard Lee, founder of Oaksterdam University, is seen in the campaign headquarters for the Tax Cannabis campaign, in Oakland, California June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>People smoke marijuana at 4:20 p.m. as thousands of marijuana supporters gather at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

People smoke marijuana at 4:20 p.m. as thousands of marijuana supporters gather at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

People smoke marijuana at 4:20 p.m. as thousands of marijuana supporters gather at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Stylist Heidi Grossman (C) prepares dancers Reneja LaChapelle (R) and Julia Lambert before a performance at the International Cannabis &amp; Hemp Expo in Oakland, California September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mathew Sumner</p>

Stylist Heidi Grossman (C) prepares dancers Reneja LaChapelle (R) and Julia Lambert before a performance at the International Cannabis & Hemp Expo in Oakland, California September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mathew Sumner

Stylist Heidi Grossman (C) prepares dancers Reneja LaChapelle (R) and Julia Lambert before a performance at the International Cannabis & Hemp Expo in Oakland, California September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mathew Sumner

<p>Medical marijuana plants are pictured as they dry in the Los Angeles area June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Medical marijuana plants are pictured as they dry in the Los Angeles area June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Medical marijuana plants are pictured as they dry in the Los Angeles area June 1, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>A person buys medical marijuana at Coffehouse Blue Sky in Oakland, California July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A person buys medical marijuana at Coffehouse Blue Sky in Oakland, California July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

A person buys medical marijuana at Coffehouse Blue Sky in Oakland, California July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>Strains of marijuana and their THC potency ratings are shown for sale at the Harborside Health Clinic in Oakland, California June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Strains of marijuana and their THC potency ratings are shown for sale at the Harborside Health Clinic in Oakland, California June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Strains of marijuana and their THC potency ratings are shown for sale at the Harborside Health Clinic in Oakland, California June 30, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

<p>A woman touts medical marijuana on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A woman touts medical marijuana on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman touts medical marijuana on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California April 16, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Alex Leach of Boulder exhales after taking a drag off a joint during the 4/20 event on Norlin Quad at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado April 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell</p>

Alex Leach of Boulder exhales after taking a drag off a joint during the 4/20 event on Norlin Quad at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado April 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Alex Leach of Boulder exhales after taking a drag off a joint during the 4/20 event on Norlin Quad at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado April 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

