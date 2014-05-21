Edition:
Martial law in Thailand

<p>Soldiers provide security at the Army Club before Thailand's army chief begins meeting with groups and organisations with a central role in the crisis, in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Soldiers provide security at the Army Club before Thailand's army chief begins meeting with groups and organisations with a central role in the crisis, in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Thai soldiers stand guard near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai soldiers stand guard near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>A Thai soldier stands in front of the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Thai soldier stands in front of the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>A morning commuter passes behind a machine gun mounted on a military vehicle after Thai army took positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A morning commuter passes behind a machine gun mounted on a military vehicle after Thai army took positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Thai soldiers prepare to deploy around the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai soldiers prepare to deploy around the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>Thai soldiers man a checkpoint near pro-government "red shirt" supporters encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai soldiers man a checkpoint near pro-government "red shirt" supporters encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A Thai soldier stands in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Thai soldier stands in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha (2nd R) arrives to give a news conference at the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai Army chief General Prayuth Chan-ocha (2nd R) arrives to give a news conference at the Army Club in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>A Thai soldier mans a machine gun in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

A Thai soldier mans a machine gun in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

<p>A soldier mans a military vehicle after Thai army took positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A soldier mans a military vehicle after Thai army took positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Thai soldiers take their position in front of a wall with graffiti in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai soldiers take their position in front of a wall with graffiti in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Thai soldiers stand under a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they take their positions outside the headquarters of Royal Thai Police in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai soldiers stand under a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as they take their positions outside the headquarters of Royal Thai Police in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Thai soldiers check a taxi near the site where pro-government "red shirt" supporters gather, in the suburbs of Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa</p>

Thai soldiers check a taxi near the site where pro-government "red shirt" supporters gather, in the suburbs of Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

<p>A man takes pictures of a soldier sitting in a military vehicle, with a machine gun mounted on it, after the Thai army took their positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man takes pictures of a soldier sitting in a military vehicle, with a machine gun mounted on it, after the Thai army took their positions in central Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai soldiers take their positions in the middle of a main intersection in Bangkok's shopping district May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A Thai soldier walks in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A Thai soldier walks in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>Thai soldiers take up a position on a main road in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Thai soldiers take up a position on a main road in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

<p>Thai soldiers stand in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai soldiers stand in front of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand television station in Bangkok May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>Soldiers rest in the shade after providing security at the Army club where Thailand army chief holds meeting with groups and organisations with a central role in the crisis in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Soldiers rest in the shade after providing security at the Army club where Thailand army chief holds meeting with groups and organisations with a central role in the crisis in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Thai soldiers walk near a checkpoint on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Thai soldiers walk near a checkpoint on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

<p>A Thai soldier directs traffic on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

A Thai soldier directs traffic on a highway in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

<p>An anti-government protester wearing a hat with Thai national colors, the symbol of protesters, reads morning papers inside the encampment in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An anti-government protester wearing a hat with Thai national colors, the symbol of protesters, reads morning papers inside the encampment in central Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>Thai soldiers unpack their belonging at a checkpoint near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Thai soldiers unpack their belonging at a checkpoint near a pro-government "red shirt" supporters' encampment in suburbs of Bangkok May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

