United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 19, 2015 | 8:00pm EST

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Black rights protesters gather near illuminated letters spelling "DREAM" outside a house which they identified as the residence of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, in Oakland, California January 19, 2015. The group of about 30 demonstrators projected images of Martin Luther King Jr. onto the home's garage as they called on the mayor to fire police officers with violent records. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Larry Platt's jacket is seen adorned with pins at The King Center's 47th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service in Atlanta January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
High school and college students hold civil rights signs during The King Center's 47th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service in Atlanta January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Producer and cast member Oprah Winfrey (R) locks arms with fellow "Selma" actor David Oyelowo (C) as they participate in a march in Selma, Alabama January 18, 2015. Winfrey and other stars of the Oscar-nominated movie "Selma" marched with thousands of people in the Alabama city in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Berea Pathfinder Color Guard member Darren Hart, 14, prepares to present the colors during The King Center's 47th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service in Atlanta January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
President Barack Obama smiles as he works on a literacy project with children during a day of service at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, in celebration of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in Washington January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
T-shirts with the image of Martin Luther King and with the words "I can't breathe" are pictured for sale during a Martin Luther King day rally in the Harlem section of New York January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton carries a wreath, flanked by Eric Garner's mother Gwen Carr (front row, 4th L) and widow Esaw Garner (4th R, behind Sharpton) at the site where two uniformed officers were ambushed in December by a gunman, during Martin Luther King Day activities in Brooklyn, New York January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
More than a thousand black rights demonstrators gather to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Oakland, California January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Gwen Carr sheds a tear during a moment of silence before wreaths were laid at the site where her son Eric Garner died in July after being put in a chokehold, during Martin Luther King Day activities in Brooklyn, New York January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
(L-R) Congresswoman Terri Sewell, director of the movie "Selma" Ava DuVernay, cast members Common, David Oyelowo and producer Oprah Winfrey at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
People attend a Martin Luther King day rally in Harlem, New York January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of President Barack Obama, works on a literacy project with children during a day of service at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, in celebration of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in Washington January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A man wipes away a tear during a wreath-laying ceremony at the site where two uniformed officers were ambushed in December by a gunman, during Martin Luther King Day activities in Brooklyn, New York January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
People sing "We Shall Overcome" at the conclusion of The King Center's 47th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service in Atlanta January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
King Center employee Jade Dowd places a wreath at the crypt of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King prior to The King Center's 47th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service in Atlanta January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton speak during a Martin Luther King day rally at the National Action Network in Harlem, New York January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Barbara Carter of Tuscaloosa holds a sign as she waits on a commemorative march by the cast of the movie "Selma" in Selma, Alabama January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
People attend a Martin Luther King day rally in Harlem, New York January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
A black rights protester chants in front of a residence demonstrators identified as the home of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf in Oakland, California January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
First lady Michelle Obama laughs as she works on a literacy project with children during a day of service at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, in celebration of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in Washington January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Ellie Erickson joins more than a thousand black rights protesters in gathering for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Oakland, California January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Musician John Legend performs the song "Bridge Over Troubled Water" at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2015
Randall Toussaint and his son Ethan visit the crypt of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King prior to The King Center's 47th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service in Atlanta January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
Dr. Bernice King, the daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., addresses the audience during The King Center's 47th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service in Atlanta January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2015
