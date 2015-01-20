Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Black rights protesters gather near illuminated letters spelling "DREAM" outside a house which they identified as the residence of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, in Oakland, California January 19, 2015. The group of about 30 demonstrators projected...more

Black rights protesters gather near illuminated letters spelling "DREAM" outside a house which they identified as the residence of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, in Oakland, California January 19, 2015. The group of about 30 demonstrators projected images of Martin Luther King Jr. onto the home's garage as they called on the mayor to fire police officers with violent records. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close