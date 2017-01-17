Edition:
Mon Jan 16, 2017

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

People gather to march in the annual parade down MLK Boulevard to honor Martin Luther King, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. REUTERS/Billy Weeks

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Nine-year old Micah Brown looks over the King program as he sits along a window during the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
People march in the annual parade down MLK Boulevard to honor Dr. Martin Luther King in Chattanooga, Tennessee. REUTERS/Billy Weeks

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Marchers place their parade signs next to the stage during Chattanooga's evening celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Tennessee. REUTERS/Billy Weeks

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Joyce Allgood, a member of the 44th USCT reactors, carries the American flag in the annual parade to honor Martin Luther King, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. REUTERS/Billy Weeks

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Dr. Bernice King smiles at Rev. Michael Louis Pfleger (R) as they and Dr. Christine King Farris (L) sing "We Shall Overcome" during the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Visitors tour the grounds around The King Center on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A man takes a picture of the eternal flame as visitors tour the grounds around The King Center on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Cal Murrell also known as "The Happy Preacher" during the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
President Barack Obama helps finish a mural of Martin Luther King, Jr. with First Lady Michelle Obama as they participate in a service project at Jobs Have Priority Family Shelter to mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

President Barack Obama helps finish a mural of Martin Luther King, Jr. with First Lady Michelle Obama as they participate in a service project at Jobs Have Priority Family Shelter to mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
People attending the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service hold hands as they sing "We Shall Overcome" during the at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A man looks over a program during the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Minister Ann Breedlove waves an American flag during the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
