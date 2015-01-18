Edition:
United States
Sun Jan 18, 2015

Mass for six million

Pope Francis waves from the popemobile after leading a Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Pope Francis waves from the popemobile after leading a Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An overview of an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

An overview of an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

A woman cries as Pope Francis leads an open-air Mass in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Barker

A woman cries as Pope Francis leads an open-air Mass in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Barker

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead an open-air Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead an open-air Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Well-wishers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis prior to an open-air Mass in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Barker

Well-wishers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis prior to an open-air Mass in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Barker

A nun prays as he holds a statue of baby Jesus before a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A nun prays as he holds a statue of baby Jesus before a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Youths gather before Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with young people at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Youths gather before Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with young people at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Nuns and other Catholics dance before the start of a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Nuns and other Catholics dance before the start of a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Pope Francis waves to pilgrims during a meeting with youths at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Pope Francis waves to pilgrims during a meeting with youths at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Catholics pray during a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Catholics pray during a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Members of the Philippine National Police prevent well-wishers from moving forward as Pope Francis' motorcade passes by in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Members of the Philippine National Police prevent well-wishers from moving forward as Pope Francis' motorcade passes by in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Nuns and Catholic faithful dance as they wait for a Mass by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Nuns and Catholic faithful dance as they wait for a Mass by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Catholic faithful attend an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Catholic faithful attend an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis touches a crucifix during a meeting with young people at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis touches a crucifix during a meeting with young people at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Youths attend a meeting with young people led by Pope Francis at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Youths attend a meeting with young people led by Pope Francis at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thousands of people gather at Rizal Park to attend a mass by Pope Francis in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thousands of people gather at Rizal Park to attend a mass by Pope Francis in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Youths attend a meeting with young people led by Pope Francis at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Youths attend a meeting with young people led by Pope Francis at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A girl attends a meeting with young people led by Pope Francis at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A girl attends a meeting with young people led by Pope Francis at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Youths cheer as Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with young people at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Youths cheer as Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with young people at Manila university, January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Catholic faithful pray during an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Catholic faithful pray during an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis joins hands with children while students perform during a meeting with youth at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Pope Francis joins hands with children while students perform during a meeting with youth at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Nuns shield themselves from the rain as thousands of people gather at Rizal Park to attend a mass by Pope Francis in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Nuns shield themselves from the rain as thousands of people gather at Rizal Park to attend a mass by Pope Francis in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Nuns wear raincoats as thousands of people gather at Rizal Park to attend a mass by Pope Francis in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Nuns wear raincoats as thousands of people gather at Rizal Park to attend a mass by Pope Francis in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Pope Francis waves from the popemobile after leading a Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Pope Francis waves from the popemobile after leading a Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead an open-air Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead an open-air Mass at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Well-wishers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis prior to an open-air Mass in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Barker

Well-wishers wait for the arrival of Pope Francis prior to an open-air Mass in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Barker

Catholics attend a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Catholics attend a Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Catholic faithful pray during an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Catholic faithful pray during an open-air Mass led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Pope Francis joins hands with children while students perform during a meeting with youth at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Pope Francis joins hands with children while students perform during a meeting with youth at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Catholic faithful attend an open-air Mass which will be led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Catholic faithful attend an open-air Mass which will be led by Pope Francis at Rizal Park in Manila January 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

