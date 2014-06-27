Mass gay wedding
Inae Lee (L) stands next to her partner Jen Chang Ho holding a rainbow-colored bouquet of flowers, before they take part in the "Celebration of Love", a grand wedding where over 100 LGBT couples got married, at Casa Loma in Toronto June 26, 2014....more
Jennifer Neales (C) kisses her partner Helen Tweddle as they arrive for "The Celebration of Love" in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Couples kiss as they take part in the "The Celebration of Love" grand wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Inae Lee (L) and Jen Chang Ho pose for a picture before taking part in "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A couple adjusts each other's boutonniere before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A couple walks down a pathway to the "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
May (R) and Michelle Brand cheer after "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A couple takes a selfie before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Dayna Murphy and Shannon St. Germain celebrate after the ceremony for "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Shenice and Victoria (L) Hynes kiss before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Couples celebrate before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Aji Montenegro and Stuart Allen (R) kiss in their private ceremony after "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Couples celebrate after the ceremony for "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
May (R) and Michelle Brand pose for a picture before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Dayna Murphy and Shannon St. Germain sit before the ceremony for "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
