Pictures | Fri Jun 27, 2014 | 9:17am EDT

Mass gay wedding

Inae Lee (L) stands next to her partner Jen Chang Ho holding a rainbow-colored bouquet of flowers, before they take part in the "Celebration of Love", a grand wedding where over 100 LGBT couples got married, at Casa Loma in Toronto June 26, 2014. Toronto is hosting WorldPride, a week-long event that celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, June 27, 2014
Jennifer Neales (C) kisses her partner Helen Tweddle as they arrive for "The Celebration of Love" in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, June 27, 2014
Couples kiss as they take part in the "The Celebration of Love" grand wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, June 27, 2014
Inae Lee (L) and Jen Chang Ho pose for a picture before taking part in "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, June 27, 2014
A couple adjusts each other's boutonniere before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, June 27, 2014
A couple walks down a pathway to the "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, June 27, 2014
May (R) and Michelle Brand cheer after "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, June 27, 2014
A couple takes a selfie before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, June 27, 2014
Dayna Murphy and Shannon St. Germain celebrate after the ceremony for "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, June 27, 2014
Shenice and Victoria (L) Hynes kiss before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, June 27, 2014
Couples celebrate before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, June 27, 2014
Aji Montenegro and Stuart Allen (R) kiss in their private ceremony after "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, June 27, 2014
Couples celebrate after the ceremony for "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, June 27, 2014
May (R) and Michelle Brand pose for a picture before "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, June 27, 2014
Dayna Murphy and Shannon St. Germain sit before the ceremony for "The Celebration of Love" wedding in Toronto, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, June 27, 2014
