Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 2, 2014 | 1:01pm EST

Mass rallies in Ukraine

<p>A pro-European integration supporter takes part in New Year celebrations in Independence Square in central Kiev, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A pro-European integration supporter takes part in New Year celebrations in Independence Square in central Kiev, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, January 02, 2014

A pro-European integration supporter takes part in New Year celebrations in Independence Square in central Kiev, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
1 / 35
<p>Fireworks explode over Independence Square where pro-European integration supporters celebrate New Years in central Kiev, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

Fireworks explode over Independence Square where pro-European integration supporters celebrate New Years in central Kiev, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Fireworks explode over Independence Square where pro-European integration supporters celebrate New Years in central Kiev, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
2 / 35
<p>Pro-European integration supporters hold up their mobile phones and flashlights as they sing the Ukrainian national anthem during New Year celebrations in Independence Square in central Kiev, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Pro-European integration supporters hold up their mobile phones and flashlights as they sing the Ukrainian national anthem during New Year celebrations in Independence Square in central Kiev, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Pro-European integration supporters hold up their mobile phones and flashlights as they sing the Ukrainian national anthem during New Year celebrations in Independence Square in central Kiev, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
3 / 35
<p>An effigy of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich, installed by pro-European integration supporters, is pictured in a cage on Independence Square in Kiev, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

An effigy of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich, installed by pro-European integration supporters, is pictured in a cage on Independence Square in Kiev, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, January 02, 2014

An effigy of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich, installed by pro-European integration supporters, is pictured in a cage on Independence Square in Kiev, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
4 / 35
<p>Pro-European integration supporters warm themselves and drink tea near an effigy of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in Independence Square in Kiev, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

Pro-European integration supporters warm themselves and drink tea near an effigy of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in Independence Square in Kiev, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Pro-European integration supporters warm themselves and drink tea near an effigy of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in Independence Square in Kiev, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
5 / 35
<p>Pro-European integration protesters hold a rally in Independence square in central Kiev, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

Pro-European integration protesters hold a rally in Independence square in central Kiev, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Pro-European integration protesters hold a rally in Independence square in central Kiev, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
6 / 35
<p>A pro-European integration supporter stands holding a mirror opposite a police line blocking the government quarter in Kiev, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

A pro-European integration supporter stands holding a mirror opposite a police line blocking the government quarter in Kiev, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, January 02, 2014

A pro-European integration supporter stands holding a mirror opposite a police line blocking the government quarter in Kiev, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
7 / 35
<p>Interior Ministry members stand guard as pro-European integration supporters hold a rally, with a coffin seen in the middle, near the residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich outside Kiev, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Interior Ministry members stand guard as pro-European integration supporters hold a rally, with a coffin seen in the middle, near the residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich outside Kiev, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Interior Ministry members stand guard as pro-European integration supporters hold a rally, with a coffin seen in the middle, near the residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich outside Kiev, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
8 / 35
<p>A pro-European integration supporter attaches yellow and blue ribbons, colors of the Ukrainian national flag, to the Paton Bridge across the Dnieper River in Kiev, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

A pro-European integration supporter attaches yellow and blue ribbons, colors of the Ukrainian national flag, to the Paton Bridge across the Dnieper River in Kiev, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, January 02, 2014

A pro-European integration supporter attaches yellow and blue ribbons, colors of the Ukrainian national flag, to the Paton Bridge across the Dnieper River in Kiev, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
9 / 35
<p>Pro-European integration protesters attend a rally in Maidan Nezalezhnosti on Independence Square in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Pro-European integration protesters attend a rally in Maidan Nezalezhnosti on Independence Square in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Pro-European integration protesters attend a rally in Maidan Nezalezhnosti on Independence Square in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
10 / 35
<p>Pro-European integration protesters attend a rally in Maidan Nezalezhnosti on Independence Square in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Pro-European integration protesters attend a rally in Maidan Nezalezhnosti on Independence Square in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Pro-European integration protesters attend a rally in Maidan Nezalezhnosti on Independence Square in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
11 / 35
<p>Pro-European integration protestors stand guard at a barricade in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Pro-European integration protestors stand guard at a barricade in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Pro-European integration protestors stand guard at a barricade in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
12 / 35
<p>Pro-European integration demonstrators stand guard near a barricade during a rally at Independence Square in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Pro-European integration demonstrators stand guard near a barricade during a rally at Independence Square in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Pro-European integration demonstrators stand guard near a barricade during a rally at Independence Square in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
13 / 35
<p>An Interior Ministry member looks through a bus window as Pro-European integration protestors hold a rally in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

An Interior Ministry member looks through a bus window as Pro-European integration protestors hold a rally in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, January 02, 2014

An Interior Ministry member looks through a bus window as Pro-European integration protestors hold a rally in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
14 / 35
<p>A couple kisses as they attend a rally to support EU integration in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A couple kisses as they attend a rally to support EU integration in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, January 02, 2014

A couple kisses as they attend a rally to support EU integration in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
15 / 35
<p>A pro-European integration protester installs a Ukrainian national emblem atop a metal base belonging to a destroyed Christmas tree, during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A pro-European integration protester installs a Ukrainian national emblem atop a metal base belonging to a destroyed Christmas tree, during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, January 02, 2014

A pro-European integration protester installs a Ukrainian national emblem atop a metal base belonging to a destroyed Christmas tree, during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
16 / 35
<p>Protesters are seen near wooden blocks showing names of Ukrainian cities and settlements which are hometowns of demonstrators, as pro-European integration protesters erect a symbolic wall during a rally in Independence Square in central Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Protesters are seen near wooden blocks showing names of Ukrainian cities and settlements which are hometowns of demonstrators, as pro-European integration protesters erect a symbolic wall during a rally in Independence Square in central Kiev,...more

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Protesters are seen near wooden blocks showing names of Ukrainian cities and settlements which are hometowns of demonstrators, as pro-European integration protesters erect a symbolic wall during a rally in Independence Square in central Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
17 / 35
<p>Pro-European integration protesters play soccer near a barricade during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Pro-European integration protesters play soccer near a barricade during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Pro-European integration protesters play soccer near a barricade during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
18 / 35
<p>Pro-European integration protesters warm themselves at a fire in front of occupied city hall in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-European integration protesters warm themselves at a fire in front of occupied city hall in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Pro-European integration protesters warm themselves at a fire in front of occupied city hall in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
19 / 35
<p>Pro-European integration protestors make a heater out of the barrel in Independence Square in Kiev, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Pro-European integration protestors make a heater out of the barrel in Independence Square in Kiev, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Pro-European integration protestors make a heater out of the barrel in Independence Square in Kiev, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
20 / 35
<p>A volunteer sorts out warm clothing for protesters inside City Hall in Kiev December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A volunteer sorts out warm clothing for protesters inside City Hall in Kiev December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, January 02, 2014

A volunteer sorts out warm clothing for protesters inside City Hall in Kiev December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
21 / 35
<p>Volunteers prepare sandwiches for protesters inside City Hall in Kiev December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Volunteers prepare sandwiches for protesters inside City Hall in Kiev December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Volunteers prepare sandwiches for protesters inside City Hall in Kiev December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
22 / 35
<p>A Ukrainian riot police leaves a bus after protesters threw a smoke grenade, outside City Hall in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Ukrainian riot police leaves a bus after protesters threw a smoke grenade, outside City Hall in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, January 02, 2014

A Ukrainian riot police leaves a bus after protesters threw a smoke grenade, outside City Hall in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
23 / 35
<p>Pro-European integration protesters standing behind barricades confront a line of riot police approaching at Independence Square in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Pro-European integration protesters standing behind barricades confront a line of riot police approaching at Independence Square in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Pro-European integration protesters standing behind barricades confront a line of riot police approaching at Independence Square in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
24 / 35
<p>Protesters spray riot police with water hose to prevent it from entering the City Hall in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Valentin Ogirenko</p>

Protesters spray riot police with water hose to prevent it from entering the City Hall in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Valentin Ogirenko

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Protesters spray riot police with water hose to prevent it from entering the City Hall in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Valentin Ogirenko

Close
25 / 35
<p>Pro-European integration protesters standing behind barricades confront a line of riot police approaching at Independence Square in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

Pro-European integration protesters standing behind barricades confront a line of riot police approaching at Independence Square in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Pro-European integration protesters standing behind barricades confront a line of riot police approaching at Independence Square in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
26 / 35
<p>Pro-European integration protesters scuffle with riot police in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Pro-European integration protesters scuffle with riot police in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Pro-European integration protesters scuffle with riot police in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
27 / 35
<p>A pro-European integration protester walks between a riot police line in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

A pro-European integration protester walks between a riot police line in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, January 02, 2014

A pro-European integration protester walks between a riot police line in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
28 / 35
<p>Interior Ministry personnel block a street during a gathering of supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Interior Ministry personnel block a street during a gathering of supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Interior Ministry personnel block a street during a gathering of supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
29 / 35
<p>A man holds a sledgehammer as he smashes a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, which was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

A man holds a sledgehammer as he smashes a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, which was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Thursday, January 02, 2014

A man holds a sledgehammer as he smashes a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, which was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
30 / 35
<p>A man with his painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag poses for a portrait at Independence Square in Kiev December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A man with his painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag poses for a portrait at Independence Square in Kiev December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Thursday, January 02, 2014

A man with his painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag poses for a portrait at Independence Square in Kiev December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
31 / 35
<p>Protesters try to break through police lines near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Protesters try to break through police lines near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Protesters try to break through police lines near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
32 / 35
<p>A protester clashes with riot police during a rally supporting EU integration in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in Kiev November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Dmytro Larin</p>

A protester clashes with riot police during a rally supporting EU integration in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in Kiev November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Dmytro Larin

Thursday, January 02, 2014

A protester clashes with riot police during a rally supporting EU integration in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in Kiev November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Dmytro Larin

Close
33 / 35
<p>Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Close
34 / 35
<p>A flag with an image of Yulia Tymoshenko is carried by protesters attending a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A flag with an image of Yulia Tymoshenko is carried by protesters attending a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Thursday, January 02, 2014

A flag with an image of Yulia Tymoshenko is carried by protesters attending a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
World rings in New Year

World rings in New Year

Next Slideshows

World rings in New Year

World rings in New Year

Ushering in 2014 with fireworks and festivities around the globe.

Jan 01 2014
Stuck in Antarctica

Stuck in Antarctica

On board the Russian ship Akademik Shokalskiy, which has been stranded by a blizzard in Antarctica for over a week.

Dec 31 2013
Suicide blasts in Russia

Suicide blasts in Russia

Two deadly suicide bombings in Volgograd have killed dozens of people in 24 hours.

Dec 31 2013
Fukushima's homeless workers

Fukushima's homeless workers

Japan's homeless are being recruited for Fukushima cleanup efforts, which have been dogged by gangster ties, little oversight and poor wage practices.

Dec 30 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast