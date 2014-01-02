Mass rallies in Ukraine
A pro-European integration supporter takes part in New Year celebrations in Independence Square in central Kiev, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Fireworks explode over Independence Square where pro-European integration supporters celebrate New Years in central Kiev, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Pro-European integration supporters hold up their mobile phones and flashlights as they sing the Ukrainian national anthem during New Year celebrations in Independence Square in central Kiev, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An effigy of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich, installed by pro-European integration supporters, is pictured in a cage on Independence Square in Kiev, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Pro-European integration supporters warm themselves and drink tea near an effigy of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in Independence Square in Kiev, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Pro-European integration protesters hold a rally in Independence square in central Kiev, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A pro-European integration supporter stands holding a mirror opposite a police line blocking the government quarter in Kiev, December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Interior Ministry members stand guard as pro-European integration supporters hold a rally, with a coffin seen in the middle, near the residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich outside Kiev, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-European integration supporter attaches yellow and blue ribbons, colors of the Ukrainian national flag, to the Paton Bridge across the Dnieper River in Kiev, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Pro-European integration protesters attend a rally in Maidan Nezalezhnosti on Independence Square in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-European integration protesters attend a rally in Maidan Nezalezhnosti on Independence Square in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Pro-European integration protestors stand guard at a barricade in central Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Pro-European integration demonstrators stand guard near a barricade during a rally at Independence Square in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An Interior Ministry member looks through a bus window as Pro-European integration protestors hold a rally in Kiev, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A couple kisses as they attend a rally to support EU integration in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A pro-European integration protester installs a Ukrainian national emblem atop a metal base belonging to a destroyed Christmas tree, during a rally in the Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Protesters are seen near wooden blocks showing names of Ukrainian cities and settlements which are hometowns of demonstrators, as pro-European integration protesters erect a symbolic wall during a rally in Independence Square in central Kiev,...more
Pro-European integration protesters play soccer near a barricade during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pro-European integration protesters warm themselves at a fire in front of occupied city hall in Kiev, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European integration protestors make a heater out of the barrel in Independence Square in Kiev, December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A volunteer sorts out warm clothing for protesters inside City Hall in Kiev December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Volunteers prepare sandwiches for protesters inside City Hall in Kiev December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian riot police leaves a bus after protesters threw a smoke grenade, outside City Hall in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-European integration protesters standing behind barricades confront a line of riot police approaching at Independence Square in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Protesters spray riot police with water hose to prevent it from entering the City Hall in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Valentin Ogirenko
Pro-European integration protesters standing behind barricades confront a line of riot police approaching at Independence Square in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Pro-European integration protesters scuffle with riot police in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A pro-European integration protester walks between a riot police line in Kiev December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Interior Ministry personnel block a street during a gathering of supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man holds a sledgehammer as he smashes a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, which was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A man with his painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag poses for a portrait at Independence Square in Kiev December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Protesters try to break through police lines near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A protester clashes with riot police during a rally supporting EU integration in front of the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers building in Kiev November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Dmytro Larin
Protesters clash with riot police during a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Maks Levin
A flag with an image of Yulia Tymoshenko is carried by protesters attending a rally to support EU integration in central Kiev November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
