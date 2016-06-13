Edition:
Mass shooting at Orlando gay nightclub

A boy creates a cordon around family members as they leave a senior citizen's center, after being notified about the fate of their loved ones, one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
An FBI investigator works at the crime scene of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Orlando residents Arissa Suarez (L) and Malcom Crawson attend a vigil at Lake Eola Park for victims of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Volunteers help family members as they leave a senior citizen's center after hearing about the fate of their loved ones, one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters during the investigation of a shooting at the Pulse night club,in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
An FBI agent marks off an area with crime scene tape near the site of the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Police forensic investigators work at the crime scene of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters in Orlando. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Police forensics investigators work at the crime scene of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Police forensic investigators work at the crime scene of a mass shooting, as bodies are removed at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters in Orlando. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A rainbow flag is held up with the name of the gay nightclub where the worst mass shooting in U.S. history occured in Orlando, Florida, during a vigil in front of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
FBI investigators arrive at the crime scene of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
A man lays flowers at a memorial outside The Stonewall Inn on Christopher Street, considered by some as the center of New York State's gay rights movement, following the shooting massacre at Orlando's Pulse nightclub, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Demetrice Naulings sobs outside the Orlando Police Headquarters where police are interviewing witnesses in the investigation of the shooting in Orlando. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Hundreds of community members line up outside a clinic to donate blood after an early morning shooting attack at a gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
An Orlando resident wears an "Orlando Strong" T-shirt during a vigil at Lake Eola Park for victims. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Wilfredo Perez (L), a local bartender at a gay bar, is embraced by his partner Jackson Hollman during a vigil in Orlando. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
An aerial view shows the Pulse gay nightclub after a mass shooting in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Volunteers Clinton Grubb (L), Brittani Acuff (C) and others gather at The Center, a GLBT organization, to provide assistance and counseling to the community after an early morning shooting attack at a gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
An undated photo from a social media account of Omar Mateen, who Orlando Police have identified as the suspect. Omar Mateen via Myspace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Police continue to investigate a shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs, Orlando police chief John Mina and FBI agent Ron Hopper speak at a news conference after a shooting attack at Pulse nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Police forensics investigators work at the crime scene of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
People embrace following a candlelight vigil at the Parliament House Resort after an early morning shooting attack at a gay nightclub in Orlando. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Orlando residents attend a vigil at Lake Eola Park for victims of an early morning shooting attack at a gay nightclub in Orlando June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Police stand in front of one of the houses that officials indicated was connected to the Orlando shooter in Port St. Lucie. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Police stand in front of one of the houses that officials indicated was connected to the Orlando shooter in Port St. Lucie, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Police cars and fire trucks are seen outside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Orlando Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A photo posted by the Orlando Police Department on Twitter with the words, "Pulse shooting: In hail of gunfire in which suspect was killed, OPD officer was hit. Kevlar helmet saved his life." Orlando Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Police lock down Orange Avenue around Pulse nightclub, where people were killed by a gunman in a shooting rampage in Orlando. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
President Barack Obama speaks about the Orlando shooting at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A message towed by an airplane urges people to donate blood, after a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
People gather as police conduct questioning near Pulse nightclub, in Orlando. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Police lock down Orange Avenue around Pulse nightclub, in Orlando, Florida June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Friends and family members leave the Orlando Police Headquarters in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
