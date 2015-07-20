Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 20, 2015 | 5:35pm EDT

Mass wedding in Gaza

Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 20, 2015. The wedding was funded by al-Basheer Society for Relief and Development. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 20, 2015. The wedding was funded by al-Basheer Society for Relief and Development. REUTERS/Suhaib...more

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, July 20, 2015. The wedding was funded by al-Basheer Society for Relief and Development. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
1 / 13
Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they walk separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they walk separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they walk separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
2 / 13
A Palestinian boy looks out of a car during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy looks out of a car during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A Palestinian boy looks out of a car during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
3 / 13
Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
4 / 13
A camel is seen as Palestinian girls accompany grooms separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A camel is seen as Palestinian girls accompany grooms separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A camel is seen as Palestinian girls accompany grooms separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
5 / 13
Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they celebrate separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they celebrate separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Palestinian girls accompany grooms as they celebrate separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
6 / 13
Palestinian celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Palestinian celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
7 / 13
Palestinians celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Palestinians celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
8 / 13
A Palestinian rides a camel during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian rides a camel during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A Palestinian rides a camel during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 13
Palestinian celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Palestinian celebrate during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
10 / 13
A Palestinian groom walks with his mother and siblings during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian groom walks with his mother and siblings during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
A Palestinian groom walks with his mother and siblings during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
11 / 13
Palestinian grooms celebrate separate from brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian grooms celebrate separate from brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Palestinian grooms celebrate separate from brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
12 / 13
Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Girls accompany grooms as they sit separate from the brides during a mass wedding for 150 couples in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Team Trump

Team Trump

Next Slideshows

Team Trump

Team Trump

Americans show their support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on a campaign already marked with controversy.

Jul 20 2015
Israel's Latin moves

Israel's Latin moves

Dancers compete to represent Israel in the finals of The World Latin Dance Cup, which will be held at the end of the year in Miami.

Jul 20 2015
Afghan playgrounds

Afghan playgrounds

Children make the most of the run-down playgrounds and swings scattered through the war-torn country.

Jul 20 2015
Smooth as silk

Smooth as silk

Clusters of silkworms nourish hopes of reviving Italy's 1,000 year-old silk industry.

Jul 17 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast