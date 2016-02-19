Edition:
Mass wedding in South Korea

Couple measure their fingers for wedding rings after an opening ceremony for an upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Couples rest in the break time during an opening ceremony for an upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Lee Hee Wolf from U.S. fixes her wedding dress as she prepare for the upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Couples rest before an orientation for an upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Jason Biddleconbe and Stephanie Bennett of England talk as they prepare for the upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A Japanese bride receives a makeover as she prepares for an upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Couples talk during an orientation for an upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A couple takes their seat before an orientation for the upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A couple holds hands during an orientation for the upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Kim Sun-sang of South Korea talks with his bride Ono Hisagi of Japan during an opening ceremony for the upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Japanese brides reacts after receiving a makeover as they prepare for the upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Lee Hee Wolf from U.S. checks her wedding dress as she prepare for the upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Japanese brides receive a makeover as they prepare for the upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Kim Sung-hyun (L) and Jeon Lee-ju of South Korea pray during an opening ceremony for an upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Couples attend an opening ceremony for an upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Nicolas Melgarejo and Judith Corales of Argentina share a moment during an orientation for upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Filipino brides laugh at a joke during an opening ceremony for an upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Meena Okamoto of U.S talks with her groom Jaronce Dutil of Canada as they prepare for upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at a resort in Yangpyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Yoo Jung-seuk of South Korea (L) and Tasaka Yumi of Japan pose for photographs after an opening ceremony for upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Noriko Takatory of Japan shares a moment with her groom Moon Byung-nam of South Korea during an opening ceremony for upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A high school band performs as a bride listens during an opening ceremony for an upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Couples rehearse in front of a portrait of the late evangelist Reverend Moon Sun-myung (L) and his wife Han Hak-ja after an opening ceremony for upcoming mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

