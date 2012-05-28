Massacre in Houla
The bodies of people whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces lie on the ground in Huola, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
People gather at a mass burial for the victims purportedly killed during an artillery barrage from Syrian forces in Houla, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
The bodies of whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces lie on the ground at Ali Bin Al Hussein mosque in Huola, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Houla News Network
Residents shout as they gather around a vehicle carrying United Nations observers in Houla, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
The body of a woman whom anti-government protesters say was killed by government security forces lies on the ground at Ali Bin Al Hussein mosque in Huola, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Houla News Network
People gather at a mass burial for the victims purportedly killed during an artillery barrage from Syrian forces in Houla, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Residents shout as they gather around a vehicle carrying United Nations observers in Houla, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A member of the United Nations observers on a monitoring mission in Syria takes pictures of bodies of people whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces, at Ali Bin Al Hussein mosque in Houla, near Homs, May 26,...more
Concrete slabs are seen over a mass burial site for people purportedly killed during an artillery barrage from Syrian forces in Houla, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A member of the United Nations observers on a monitoring mission in Syria takes pictures of bodies of people whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces, at Ali Bin Al Hussein mosque in Houla, near Homs, May 26, 2012...more
