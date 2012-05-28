Edition:
Massacre in Houla

<p>The bodies of people whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces lie on the ground in Huola, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, May 28, 2012

<p>People gather at a mass burial for the victims purportedly killed during an artillery barrage from Syrian forces in Houla, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, May 28, 2012

<p>The bodies of whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces lie on the ground at Ali Bin Al Hussein mosque in Huola, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Houla News Network</p>

Monday, May 28, 2012

<p>Residents shout as they gather around a vehicle carrying United Nations observers in Houla, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, May 28, 2012

<p>The body of a woman whom anti-government protesters say was killed by government security forces lies on the ground at Ali Bin Al Hussein mosque in Huola, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Houla News Network</p>

Monday, May 28, 2012

<p>People gather at a mass burial for the victims purportedly killed during an artillery barrage from Syrian forces in Houla, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, May 28, 2012

<p>Residents shout as they gather around a vehicle carrying United Nations observers in Houla, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, May 28, 2012

<p>A member of the United Nations observers on a monitoring mission in Syria takes pictures of bodies of people whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces, at Ali Bin Al Hussein mosque in Houla, near Homs, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, May 28, 2012

<p>Concrete slabs are seen over a mass burial site for people purportedly killed during an artillery barrage from Syrian forces in Houla, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, May 28, 2012

<p>A member of the United Nations observers on a monitoring mission in Syria takes pictures of bodies of people whom anti-government protesters say were killed by government security forces, at Ali Bin Al Hussein mosque in Houla, near Homs, May 26, 2012 . REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, May 28, 2012

