Massive damage at California dam

An aerial view of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway is shown as the California Department of Water Resources gradually reduced the outflow from the spillway from 50,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to zero in Oroville, California. The reduction allows work to begin to remove debris at the spillway�s base and reduce water surface elevation in the diversion pool. Dale Kolke / California Department of Water Resources/Handout via REUTERS

