Massive damage at California dam
An aerial view of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway site with a huge debris field in the diversion pool area just below the spillway is shown in Oroville, California. Dale Kolke / California Department of Water Resources/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway is shown as the California Department of Water Resources gradually reduced the outflow from the spillway from 50,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to zero in Oroville, California. The reduction allows...more
The damaged Oroville Dam spillway is pictured in an aerial view in Oroville, California. Kelly M. Grow/ California Department of Water Resources/Handout via REUTERS
A damaged spillway with eroded hillside is seen in an aerial photo taken over the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. California Department of Water Resources/William Croyle/Handout via REUTERS
Water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
