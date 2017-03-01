Edition:
Massive damage at California dam

An aerial view of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway site with a huge debris field in the diversion pool area just below the spillway is shown in Oroville, California. Dale Kolke / California Department of Water Resources/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An aerial view of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway site with a huge debris field in the diversion pool area just below the spillway is shown in Oroville, California. Dale Kolke / California Department of Water Resources/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An aerial view of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway is shown as the California Department of Water Resources gradually reduced the outflow from the spillway from 50,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to zero in Oroville, California. The reduction allows work to begin to remove debris at the spillway�s base and reduce water surface elevation in the diversion pool. Dale Kolke / California Department of Water Resources/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
The damaged Oroville Dam spillway is pictured in an aerial view in Oroville, California. Kelly M. Grow/ California Department of Water Resources/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An aerial view of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway is shown as the California Department of Water Resources gradually reduced the outflow from the spillway from 50,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to zero in Oroville, California. Dale Kolke / California Department of Water Resources/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An aerial view of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway is shown as the California Department of Water Resources gradually reduced the outflow from the spillway from 50,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to zero in Oroville, California. Dale Kolke / California Department of Water Resources/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An aerial view of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway is shown as the California Department of Water Resources gradually reduced the outflow from the spillway from 50,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to zero in Oroville, California. Dale Kolke / California Department of Water Resources/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
An aerial view of the damaged Oroville Dam spillway site with a huge debris field in the diversion pool area just below the spillway is shown in Oroville, California. Dale Kolke / California Department of Water Resources/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A damaged spillway with eroded hillside is seen in an aerial photo taken over the Oroville Dam in Oroville, California. California Department of Water Resources/William Croyle/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Water is released from the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation was ordered for communities downstream from the dam in Oroville, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
