Pictures | Fri Sep 11, 2015 | 7:56am EDT

Massive flooding in Japan

An aerial view shows a parking lot and the Joso municipal government building flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A destroyed car is seen at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A local resident wades through a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Local residents walk near the site where destroyed street and electric power poles are seen, at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A local resident collects personal belongings from her destroyed house at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
Local residents are rescued by firefighters at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A damaged Mercedes-Benz car is seen at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A resident is rescued by a rescue helicopter at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Local residents wade through a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A damaged car is seen at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Residents are seen as they wait for rescue helicopters at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
People wait for rescue on the roofs of cars as they are stranded on a road flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
People wait for rescue on the roof of a car and beside a utility pole at an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Evacuees from an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, take a rest at Ishige Sports Park acting as an evacuation center in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A resident is rescued by a Japan Self-Defense Force helicopter at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A resident is rescued by a member (bottom) of the Japan Self-Defense Force as they are lifted by a helicopter over a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A man wades through a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A man holding a tray of belongings wades through a road at an area flooded by the Omoigawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Oyama, Tochigi prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Houses are pictured amid flood waters at a residential area inundated by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A woman is carried by a Japan Self-Defense Force member after being rescued by a helicopter from an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, upon their arrival at Ishige Sports Park acting as an evacuation center in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A man kneels on the roof of a car on a road flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A man looks at floodwaters at a break in the dike of the Kinugawa river (R) at a residential area flooded by the river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
An evacuee from an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, takes a rest at Ishige Sports Park acting as an evacuation center in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Local residents react as they look at damaged houses and the flooded Kurokawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Kanuma, Tochigi prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A man wades through a local shopping area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
People are rescued from vehicles by firefighters at an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Local residents are helped by rescue workers after being rescued from an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, upon their arrival at Ishige Sports Park acting as an evacuation center in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A woman is rescued by police officers at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A woman holding her pet dog wades through a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A man stands on the balcony of a house at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A man is rescued by firefighters at an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A man wades through a local shopping area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A family wades through a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Residents are rescued by police officers at a residential area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
An elderly woman is carried by an ambulance worker after being rescued by a helicopter from an area flooded by the Kinugawa river, caused by typhoon Etau, upon their arrival at Ishige Sports Park acting as an evacuation center in Joso, Ibaraki prefecture, Japan, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
