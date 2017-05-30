Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 30, 2017 | 1:30pm EDT

Massive flooding in Sri Lanka

A part of a flooded highway exit is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

A part of a flooded highway exit is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A part of a flooded highway exit is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 30
Debris of houses is seen after a flood affected a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

Debris of houses is seen after a flood affected a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Debris of houses is seen after a flood affected a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 30
A group of men walk through a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A group of men walk through a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A group of men walk through a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
3 / 30
A woman looks on inside her flooded house in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A woman looks on inside her flooded house in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A woman looks on inside her flooded house in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
4 / 30
Two boys use two cricket bats to paddle a handmade boat on a flooded road in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Two boys use two cricket bats to paddle a handmade boat on a flooded road in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
Two boys use two cricket bats to paddle a handmade boat on a flooded road in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
5 / 30
A relative of a victim reacts at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A relative of a victim reacts at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A relative of a victim reacts at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
6 / 30
Men help a woman to get on to an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Bulathsinhala village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Men help a woman to get on to an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Bulathsinhala village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
Men help a woman to get on to an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Bulathsinhala village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
7 / 30
A man stands on top of a damaged bike during a rescue mission at the site of a landslide in Bellana village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man stands on top of a damaged bike during a rescue mission at the site of a landslide in Bellana village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
A man stands on top of a damaged bike during a rescue mission at the site of a landslide in Bellana village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
8 / 30
A man pushes his bike through a flooded road in Nagoda village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man pushes his bike through a flooded road in Nagoda village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A man pushes his bike through a flooded road in Nagoda village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
9 / 30
A man stands on top of the debris of a house at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man stands on top of the debris of a house at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A man stands on top of the debris of a house at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
10 / 30
People wait for rescue teams on top of a building in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

People wait for rescue teams on top of a building in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
People wait for rescue teams on top of a building in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 30
Sri Lankan Navy rescue team members rescue a woman from her house caught in the floods in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lankan Navy rescue team members rescue a woman from her house caught in the floods in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Sri Lankan Navy rescue team members rescue a woman from her house caught in the floods in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
12 / 30
A man holds onto a bus stop post on a flooded raod as people travel on top of an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road in Bulathsinhala village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man holds onto a bus stop post on a flooded raod as people travel on top of an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road in Bulathsinhala village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A man holds onto a bus stop post on a flooded raod as people travel on top of an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road in Bulathsinhala village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
13 / 30
People move in a boat on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

People move in a boat on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
People move in a boat on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
14 / 30
A family sits on a table inside their flooded house in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A family sits on a table inside their flooded house in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A family sits on a table inside their flooded house in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
15 / 30
A boy rides his bike along a flooded road in Nagoda village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A boy rides his bike along a flooded road in Nagoda village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A boy rides his bike along a flooded road in Nagoda village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
16 / 30
Debris of houses is seen after a flood affected a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

Debris of houses is seen after a flood affected a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Debris of houses is seen after a flood affected a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 30
A man walks through a flooded raod in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man walks through a flooded raod in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A man walks through a flooded raod in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
18 / 30
A woman reacts next to the debris of houses at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A woman reacts next to the debris of houses at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A woman reacts next to the debris of houses at a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
19 / 30
A man carries a pack of water bottles as he walks through a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man carries a pack of water bottles as he walks through a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A man carries a pack of water bottles as he walks through a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
20 / 30
A flooded factory is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

A flooded factory is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A flooded factory is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 30
A TV set floats on a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A TV set floats on a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A TV set floats on a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
22 / 30
A Buddhist monk walks through a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A Buddhist monk walks through a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A Buddhist monk walks through a landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
23 / 30
People are transported on top of an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

People are transported on top of an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
People are transported on top of an armoured personnel carrier on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Bulathsinhala village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
24 / 30
A man searches the water on a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man searches the water on a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A man searches the water on a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
25 / 30
A man sits on a porch fence at his house caught in the flood in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man sits on a porch fence at his house caught in the flood in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A man sits on a porch fence at his house caught in the flood in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
26 / 30
A Sri Lankan Navy rescue team member carries an old man on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A Sri Lankan Navy rescue team member carries an old man on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A Sri Lankan Navy rescue team member carries an old man on a flooded road during a rescue mission in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
27 / 30
A flooded house is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

A flooded house is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A flooded house is seen in a village in Matara. Sri Lanka Air Force/via REUTERS
Close
28 / 30
A man looks at the landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man looks at the landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A man looks at the landslide site during a rescue mission in Athwelthota village, in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
29 / 30
A Sri Lankan Navy rescue team member searches for flood victims on a flooded road in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A Sri Lankan Navy rescue team member searches for flood victims on a flooded road in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A Sri Lankan Navy rescue team member searches for flood victims on a flooded road in Nagoda village in Kalutara. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Memorial for Portland train stabbing victims

Memorial for Portland train stabbing victims

Next Slideshows

Memorial for Portland train stabbing victims

Memorial for Portland train stabbing victims

People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial for two men who were killed on a commuter train while trying to stop another man from harassing two young...

May 30 2017
Venezuela turns water cannons on protesters

Venezuela turns water cannons on protesters

Venezuela riot police employ water cannons to disperse anti-government protesters.

May 30 2017
Ramadan in New Jersey

Ramadan in New Jersey

The Egyptian-American Elhariry family and their friends take part in Iftar dinner during Ramadan in Manalapan, New Jersey.

May 29 2017
Memorial Day

Memorial Day

Services across the U.S. pay tribute to those who fought.

May 29 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast