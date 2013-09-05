Massive pile-up in Britain
A rescue worker stands amongst the wreckage of some of the 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The wreckage of some of the 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, is seen on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A police officer stands amongst the wreckage of some of the 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A police officer reacts as he stands amongst the wreckage of some of the 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Police officers work amongst the wreckage of some of the 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A rescue worker gestures in front of recovery trucks lined up to collect over 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A rescue worker works amongst the wreckage of some of the 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Recovery trucks line up to collect over 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A police officer and a rescue worker talk amongst the wreckage of some of the 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A rescue worker carries a piece of the wreckage of one of the 100 vehicles involved in multiple collisions, which took place in dense fog during the morning rush hour, on the Sheppey Bridge in Kent, east of London, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
