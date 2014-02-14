Massive pileup outside Philly
Smashed cars are removed from the scene of an earlier multi-car and truck pile up the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Smashed cars litter at the scene of an earlier multi-car and truck pile up the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Megan Hofmann (R), sits on the hood of Kyle McGill's car as traffic is backed up following a multi-car and truck accident during the morning commute, shutting down the major thoroughfare near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14,...more
Megan Hofmann (R), sits on the hood of Kyle McGill's car as traffic is backed up following a multi-car and truck accident during the morning commute, shutting down the major thoroughfare near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Smashed vehicles await assistance as dozens of flipped-over cars, jack-knifed tractor-trailers and vehicles skidded off the Pennsylvania Turnpike during the morning commute, shutting down the major thoroughfare near the Bensalem interchange in...more
Smashed vehicles await assistance as dozens of flipped-over cars, jack-knifed tractor-trailers and vehicles skidded off the Pennsylvania Turnpike during the morning commute, shutting down the major thoroughfare near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
A motorist (R) receives assistance from a delivery truck driver (L) near the scene of an earlier multi-car and truck pile up on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
A motorist re-fuels his car from a gas can on the side of the east-bound lanes of Interstate 276, the Pennsylvania Turnpike, where a multi-car and truck accident during the morning commute shut down the major thoroughfare near the Bensalem...more
A motorist re-fuels his car from a gas can on the side of the east-bound lanes of Interstate 276, the Pennsylvania Turnpike, where a multi-car and truck accident during the morning commute shut down the major thoroughfare near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper is at the scene of an earlier multi-car and truck pile up during the morning commute on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Smashed cars litter at the scene of an earlier multi-car and truck pile up during the morning commute on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Drivers stand outside of their cars as traffic is backed up following a multi-car and truck accident during the morning commute, shutting down the major thoroughfare near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom...more
Drivers stand outside of their cars as traffic is backed up following a multi-car and truck accident during the morning commute, shutting down the major thoroughfare near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper gives directions to a motorist at the scene of a multi-car and truck pile up on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Traffic begins to move as cars pass the scene of an earlier multi-car and truck pile up during the morning commute, shutting down the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Smashed cars litter at the scene of an earlier multi-car and truck pile up during the morning commute on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Drivers are outside of their cars as traffic is backed up following a multi-car and truck accident during the morning commute, shutting down the major thoroughfare near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom...more
Drivers are outside of their cars as traffic is backed up following a multi-car and truck accident during the morning commute, shutting down the major thoroughfare near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
