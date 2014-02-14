Edition:
Massive pileup outside Philly

<p>Smashed cars are removed from the scene of an earlier multi-car and truck pile up the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

<p>Smashed cars litter at the scene of an earlier multi-car and truck pile up the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

<p>Megan Hofmann (R), sits on the hood of Kyle McGill's car as traffic is backed up following a multi-car and truck accident during the morning commute, shutting down the major thoroughfare near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

<p>Smashed vehicles await assistance as dozens of flipped-over cars, jack-knifed tractor-trailers and vehicles skidded off the Pennsylvania Turnpike during the morning commute, shutting down the major thoroughfare near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

<p>A motorist (R) receives assistance from a delivery truck driver (L) near the scene of an earlier multi-car and truck pile up on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

<p>A motorist re-fuels his car from a gas can on the side of the east-bound lanes of Interstate 276, the Pennsylvania Turnpike, where a multi-car and truck accident during the morning commute shut down the major thoroughfare near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

<p>A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper is at the scene of an earlier multi-car and truck pile up during the morning commute on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

<p>Smashed cars litter at the scene of an earlier multi-car and truck pile up during the morning commute on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

<p>Drivers stand outside of their cars as traffic is backed up following a multi-car and truck accident during the morning commute, shutting down the major thoroughfare near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

<p>A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper gives directions to a motorist at the scene of a multi-car and truck pile up on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

<p>Traffic begins to move as cars pass the scene of an earlier multi-car and truck pile up during the morning commute, shutting down the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

<p>Smashed cars litter at the scene of an earlier multi-car and truck pile up during the morning commute on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

<p>Drivers are outside of their cars as traffic is backed up following a multi-car and truck accident during the morning commute, shutting down the major thoroughfare near the Bensalem interchange in Pennsylvania, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

